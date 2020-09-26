Jesse Barrett, Amy Coney Barrett’s Husband, Is a Former Federal Prosecutor

Jesse Barrett, a former federal prosecutor in Indiana who often handled gun cases, is the husband of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is a finalist to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court. Barrett’s name is being raised again as a possible nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court now that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

Together, the Barretts are raising seven children, including two who were born in Haiti and a special needs child. They have been married for more than 18 years.

At only 48-years-old in fall 2020, Barrett is relatively young. The Washington Times has reported that Barrett was considered a front runner for the nomination last time, but she didn’t get that nod. She’s widely expected to be Trump’s likely pick to replace Ginsburg. You can read her Judiciary Committee questionnaire from when she was first nominated to the federal bench by Donald Trump here. She was confirmed in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about Barrett’s husband, Jesse Barrett:

1. Jesse Barrett & Amy Coney Barrett Are Devout Catholics Who Have Seven Children Together

During her confirmation hearing to the federal bench, Amy Barrett spoke at length about her family. She said she was accompanied to the hearing by her husband and their three oldest daughters of seven children. She then named and described each child.

“Emma is 16. The first apple of our eye,” Barrett told the Judiciary Committee. “Vivian, directly next to Emma, is 13. Vivian is our miracle. Vivian joined our family… She was born in Haiti. She came home when she was 14-months-old, and she weighed 11 pounds and she was so weak we were told she might never walk normally or speak. Today Vivian is a track star, and I assure you she has no trouble talking. Tess, sitting next to Vivian, is also 13-years-old. Both in 8th grade. She’s one of the most compassionate and determined people that I know.”

The kids ages in fall 2020 were as follows: Emma (19), Vivian (16), Tess (16), John Peter (13), Liam (11), Juliet (9), and Benjamin (8). One of the children has Down Syndrome.

During the confirmation hearing, Barrett also revealed that she and her husband are raising a special needs child and that they also have a second child who was born in Haiti.

“Our four children at home are with friends and fearless babysitters. John Peter is 10. He was born in Haiti. He joined our family in 2010 when he was three years old after the devastating earthquake,” she said.

“Liam is 8. Typically curious 8-year-old. And Juliet is our spunky 6-year-old. Benjamin, our youngest, is five. He has special needs. That presents unique challenges for all of us. But I think all you need to know about Benjamin’s place in the family is summed up by the fact the other children unreservedly identify him as their favorite sibling.”

Barrett’s parents were also at the hearing. “I have with me my parents. Mike and Linda. They traveled from Louisiana. Where I was born and raised. And it is impossible to overstate the impact that their support and example have had in my life,” she said.

A letter supporting Amy Barrett’s nomination as a federal judge from former students and graduates of Notre Dame Law School said, “Professor Barrett and her husband, Jesse, are raising seven children—a remarkable feat in itself. Professor Barrett’s dedication as a spouse and mother alongside her stellar teaching and scholarship represents the epitome of Notre Dame Law School’s challenge for its graduates to be ‘a different kind of lawyer.’”

You can see photos of Jesse Barrett at his wife’s investiture here. The Barretts are adherents to the Catholic faith.

According to National Review, Amy Coney Barrett is considered a devout Catholic. “…she speaks about God as if she really believes in His existence,” the conservative website reported of Barrett’s faith.

In 2017, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) caused controversy when Barrett was nominated to the federal appellate court by bringing up her religion and saying she was concerned “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

In a graduation speech, Barrett referenced God, saying, “No matter how exciting any career is, what is it really worth if you don’t make it part of a bigger life project to know, love and serve the God who made you?”

2. Jesse Barrett, Amy Barrett & Their Fathers Belong to a Religious Group Called ‘People of Praise,’ The New York Times Reported

Rhodes College alumna Amy Coney Barrett ‘94 is being considered to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the United States Supreme Court. Read more here: https://t.co/ZE0EzTZebO pic.twitter.com/JQSIuOvsdQ — Rhodes College (@RhodesCollege) June 28, 2018

Amy Coney Barrett belongs to a “small, tightly knit Christian group called People of Praise,” The New York Times reported in September 2017. According to The Times, the group’s members “swear a lifelong oath of loyalty, called a covenant, to one another, and are assigned and are accountable to a personal adviser, called a ‘head’ for men and a ‘handmaid’ (now woman leader) for women. The group teaches that husbands are the heads of their wives and should take authority over the family.”

Under this scenario, as Amy Barrett is married, her “head” would be Jesse Barrett, as a manuscript by a former People of Praise member explains that married women are advised by their spouse and single women by the handmaids (now women leaders). However, Jesse Barrett would also have a “head” within the church himself; the manuscript claims that confidentiality is not usually practiced within the church.

The Times reports that members of the group take direction from the heads and handmaids (or woman leader) on major decisions, even down to whom they marry. According to the Times’ interviews with current and former members, Barrett, her husband, and both of their fathers are members of the group.

According to UK Daily Mail, “At least 10 members of Barrett’s family, not including their children, also belong to the group,” and the site confirms that the Mike Coney described above is Barrett’s dad. Her brother Michael was a “full-time worker” for the group, the site reports, noting that Coney’s dad lives on a block with other People of Praise families and her husband’s brother, Nathan Barrett, also belongs to the People of Praise. Barrett’s mother was previously a “handmaid,” according to Daily Mail.

An article in the group’s magazine once reported that Barrett and her husband had adopted a child but articles mentioning her have been removed, according to The Times. A man whose Twitter page identifies him as a member of the People of Praise wrote on Twitter in 2010, “+1 (equals 6 kids now) to the Jesse & Amy Barrett clan! Welcome, Juliet Jeanne! Praise God!”

In 2009, the same man wrote on Twitter, “dinner @ jesse & amy barrett’s last night…”

Barrett’s parents are Michael and Linda Coney.

When Barrett was the rumored pick last time around, Heavy reached out to People of Praise and asked whether it’s true that Amy Barrett, her husband, and their fathers are members of People of Praise. “The People of Praise does not publicly disclose membership information. Members are free to speak publicly on their own behalf,” Sean Connelly, media contact for the community, responded.

Connelly provided Heavy with a “People of Praise fact sheet.”

He also provided the following statement:

The People of Praise is an ecumenical, charismatic, covenant community. Our model and inspiration is the first Christian community, a small band of disciples who ‘were of one heart and soul’ and ‘held all things in common.’ (Acts 4:33, 2:44). A majority of People of Praise members are Catholic, and yet the People of Praise is not a Catholic group. We aim to be a witness to the unity Jesus desires for all his followers. Our membership includes not only Catholics but Lutherans, Anglicans, Methodists, Pentecostals and nondenominational Christians. What we share is a common baptism, a commitment to love one another and our teachings, which we hold in common. Freedom of conscience is a key to our diversity. People of Praise members are always free to follow their consciences, as formed by the light of reason, experience and the teachings of their churches. Regarding handmaids, the People of Praise has both male and female leaders. For many years, we referred to our female leaders as handmaids, following the use of the term by Mary, Jesus’s mother, who calls herself ‘the handmaid of the Lord,’ as reported in the Bible (Lk. 1:38). Recognizing that the meaning of this term has shifted dramatically in our culture in recent years, we no longer use the term handmaid to describe those women who are leaders in the People of Praise.

The Catholic League wrote an article challenging depictions of People of Praise as a cult and arguing Barrett is unfairly subjected to scrutiny for her Catholicism, writing, “Among other things, it operates interracial schools and camps, and provides for many family outings; members often travel together. Is it a Catholic fringe group? No, for if it were, Pope Francis would not have welcomed it in June: he celebrated with them, and others, the 50th anniversary of the Catholic charismatic renewal; the event drew over 30,000 people from 128 countries.”

The Catholic League article continues, “Praise for People publishes a magazine, V&B (Vine and Branches), that offers concrete proof that it is anything but a cult. The cover story of the Winter 2014 edition was called, ‘Looking at Marriage.'” The Catholic League says the group “was founded in 1971 in South Bend, Indiana. Today it has branches throughout North America and the Caribbean” and “aligns itself with ‘the Pentecostal movement or the charismatic renewal.’”

The group’s website describes itself as “an ecumenical, charismatic, covenant community. Our model and inspiration is the first Christian community, a small band of disciples who ‘were of one heart and soul’ and ‘held all things in common.’ (Acts 4:33, 2:44). We can be difficult for the public and the press to understand. In truth, we are a community that defies categories.”

The website describes the group’s missionary work and says it’s open to more than Catholics. “In Evansville, IN, a group of People of Praise missionaries moved into two houses at a notorious intersection, a place locals called ‘the devil’s corner’ because of all the fights and drug deals. We didn’t arrive with any program or magic formula, but hoped to encounter neighbors in a spirit of Christian friendship,” the site explained. The group claims the covenant is not an oath or vow.

According to The Federalist, which believes concerns about the group are unfair, “It is perhaps worth noting that Pope Francis named a member of this group auxiliary bishop of Portland in 2014, so membership in the group must not be disqualifying in the eyes of the Vatican.”

However, Professor Adrian Reimers, a former People of Praise member who wrote the manuscript about the organization, has raised concerns about it, writing, “These pastoral systems are not harmless. Growing evidence, along with a proper understanding of their dynamics, suggests that these systems cripple community members psychologically, reducing them to fear and bondage rather than liberating them for the authentic freedom of sons and daughters of God.”

3. Jesse M. Barrett Is a Former Federal Prosecutor & Amy Says She Hit the ‘Jackpot’ By Marrying Him

Amy Coney Barrett’s husband, Jesse M. Barrett, was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Jesse Barrett’s LinkedIn page says he was a prosecutor based in the South Bend, Indiana area.

According to Fox news, he’s now in private practice.

During the confirmation hearing, Amy Barrett said that her husband, at that time, “serves our country” as an assistant United States Attorney in the northern district of Indiana and added, “I hit the jackpot when I married Jesse. We have been married 18 years with each year better than the last. Jesse and I have seven children.”

The Christian Broadcasting Network reported that evangelicals were “buzzing about Amy Coney Barrett.” David Brody, CBN’s Chief Political Correspondent, told the network, “Many of my sources, evangelical in nature, love her. They believe that she is the one that if they had their dream pick that she would be the one. Barrett has been very outspoken of her Catholic views and God.”

4. Jesse Barrett Says It’s ‘Humbling’ to Be Married to Amy Coney Barrett; the Couple Met in College

When Amy Barrett was sworn in as a federal judge, her husband Jesse was at her side. According to Notre Dame Law School, Barrett’s husband Jesse Barrett, who has a law degree from the university, “earned a standing ovation after he delivered a touching speech about his wife’s gift for empathy and personal relationships.”

“The couple met at Notre Dame Law School, and he talked about the many changes they have experienced together as they have lived in different cities, houses, and apartments, and brought seven children into their lives,” the Law School article states, quoting Jesse Barrett as saying, “But there is one thing that hasn’t changed – it is humbling to be married to Amy Barrett. You can’t outwork Amy. I’ve also learned you can’t outfriend Amy.”

During her nomination hearing, Amy Barrett was asked about “an article she wrote about Congress’s decision to reduce sentencing disparities between criminal cases involving crack and those involving powder cocaine,” reported The Indiana Lawyer. A senator claimed the article was critical of the law.

“Barrett said the writing he was referring to was a blog post that grew out of a conversation she had with her husband, Jesse Barrett, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. In the post, she said she wondered what the process would be for handling the retroactive claims and solicited opinions about the issue,” the magazine reported.

5. Jesse Barrett, Who is a Partner in a Law Firm, Handled Gun Prosecutions

President Trump nominates @NDLaw prof Amy Coney Barrett '97J.D. for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit https://t.co/sQ62RnOAhA pic.twitter.com/USnkFGXC7N — Notre Dame Magazine (@ndmagazine) May 8, 2017

According to Fox News, Barrett and Jesse debated “for years” whether one of them should stay home to raise all of their kids, with her describing “soul-searching and anxiety about balancing kids and work.”

Her aunt helped watch the children, according to Fox. Jesse Barrett is a partner at law firm SouthBank Legal in South Bend, Indiana.

Some of Jesse Barrett’s cases have involved felons in possession of firearms, according to U.S. Department of Justice press releases.

For example, one release said, “David Rodriguez, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana pled guilty to the felony offense of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The magistrate judge is recommending that the district court accept the tendered guilty plea. Parties have 14 days in which to object to the magistrate judge’s recommendation. This charge was filed as a result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Sentencing has been set for November 10, 2014. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jesse Barrett.”

Another case involved obstructing the mail.

