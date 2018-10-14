Pat Cipollone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pat Cipollone may soon be President Trump’s new top lawyer. Cipollone is the White House’s reported choice to replace counsel Don McGahn, who announced he would be leaving his post after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The White House has not yet confirmed the replacement.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cipollone is a Litigation Partner at a Firm Based in Washington, D.C.

Scoop: Pat Cipollone filling out paperwork to be White House Counsel https://t.co/juFgyktZCX — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 13, 2018

Pat Cipollone is a partner at the law firm Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner LLP in Washington, D.C. His areas of focus are listed as commercial litigation, anti-trust & trade regulation, and healthcare fraud.

According to his firm bio, Cipollone has experience handling cases involving government contract matters, tax disputes, consumer fraud, crisis management, congressional investigations and insurance litigation, just to name a few. Before joining this firm, Cipollone worked at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

One previous high-profile case Cipollone worked on included a class-action lawsuit against Equifax. He was on the 11-person legal team that defended customers who had their personal data, including social security numbers, exposed in a major data breach. The cyberattack reportedly impacted as many as 145 million customers.

He is licensed to practice law in Washington D.C. and Illinois. Cipollone earned a bachelor’s degree at Fordham University in 1988. He attended law school at the University of Chicago and served as the managing editor of the University of Chicago Law Review, graduating in 1991.

2. Pat Cipollone Has Reportedly Already Been Working With the White House Legal Team as an Adviser

It appears that Pat Cipollone would not need a lot of time being brought up to speed in the White House. He has reportedly been serving as an adviser to the White House legal team for several months, a source confirmed to Business Insider.

White House counsel Jay Sekulow has said that Cipollone would “make an outstanding White House counsel.” He has said in interviews that he has worked with Cipollone in the past and described him as a “brilliant lawyer and tremendous strategist.”

Cipollone also reportedly has a strong relationship with current White House lawyer Emmet Flood. Flood’s main focus is on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

3. Pat Cipollone Has Never Worked in a White House, But He Previously Served in the Justice Department

Pat Cipollone has experience working in government, though not the White House. He was an attorney in the Justice Department during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. He served under Attorney General William P. Barr focused on communications and special projects.

Cipollone’s bio on his law firm’s website gives clues as to why the president would want him in the White House. The bio states that Cipollone “has substantial expertise in defamation counseling and litigation on behalf of corporations, organizations and public figures, including prepublication negotiations and/or litigation with major media organizations.”

Simply put, he has experience dealing with negative media attention and representing well-known people. Though Cipollone’s government experience is limited, his background could be particularly helpful to President Trump, especially if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives in 2019. A Democrat-controlled House is expected to open new investigations against the Trump administration. The White House could face requests for documents relating to the president’s taxes and business relationships, as well as further requests related to the Russia investigation.

4. Cipollone is Active With Two Catholic Organizations

Pat Cipollone is a practicing Catholic. He is a co-founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. The annual event first launched in 2004 in Washington, D.C. and typically attracts more than 1,000 participants.

According to the event website, the Prayer Breakfast’s founders were inspired by “Saint John Paul II’s call for a New Evangelization.” Former Senator Rick Santorum is another founder.

Cipollone is on the board of directors of the Catholic Information Center. The group’s mission statement explains that the group is “committed to making the Catholic Church alive in the hearts and minds of men and women living and working in our nation’s capital. Through a variety of spiritual, intellectual, and professional programs, the CIC offers the tools to live an integrated life and to engage in all areas of human endeavors.” The organization holds daily weekday masses and confessions, as well as puts on speaking events. The Catholic Information Center is located about half a mile from the White House.

5. Cipollone is Connected to Trump Ally Laura Ingraham & Has Been Described as a ‘Big Trump Supporter’

The Trump Administration and the country will be very well-served with this appointment of Pat Cipollone as WH Counsel. Whip smart, dedicated, tough but fair-minded, respected by both sides of the aisle. (And a great friend to many—incl me. ) https://t.co/7cE7Z2ZOEY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 14, 2018

Pat Cipollone has a connection to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has been described as an “ally” of President Trump. According to the Washington Post, she views Cipollone as her “spiritual mentor.”

Ingraham praised the attorney on Twitter, writing “The Trump Administration and the country will be very well-served with this appointment of Pat Cipollone as WH Counsel. Whip smart, dedicated, tough but fair-minded, respected by both sides of the aisle. (And a great friend to many—incl me.)”

Axios, which first reported that Cipollone had begun filling out paperwork to become White House Counsel, cited an unnamed source that described Cipollone as being “loyal” to President Trump. The site quoted this source describing Cipollone as a “true believer” and a “big Trump supporter.”

