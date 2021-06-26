Winthrop Shooting, Truck in Building in Massachusetts

There are reports of a bizarre incident in Winthrop, Massachusetts, in which shooting broke out after a truck ran into a building. Police reported that there are “multiple injured people.”

John M. Guilfoil, who performs public relations for police, wrote on Twitter, “We are confirming a mass casualty incident in Winthrop per @Winthroppolice. Very active scene at this time. @LeahCominsJGPR is headed to the scene to assist police, fire, and town government at this time. MEDIA STAGING TO FOLLOW.”

He added, “Crime scene is in the area of Shirley St and Veterans Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time and throughout the evening.”

Here’s a photo from the scene, which shows the large truck embedded in the brick building. The motive and whether it was intentional or random are not yet clear, as the incident broke out in the afternoon hours of Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Winthrop- Cross St at Shirley- truck took down a small brick building, resulting in a shots fired. Multiple people struck CPAC to scene pic.twitter.com/70q8G1ZHCV — Doogs (@doogs1227) June 26, 2021

Listen to live police scanner reports here. Winthrop is a community of about 17,000 people located in Suffolk County. The exact details of what unfolded have not yet been released.

“We have multiple weapons. We just found another firearm,” police said around 24 minutes into this dispatch audio, courtesy of Broadcastify. Police said the original call came in as a “motor vehicle accident.”

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/winthrop2.mp3

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Claimed There Might Be Three People Shot

At least three people shot in Winthrop per MSP scanner https://t.co/ej5y3s4XyY — Jay Kenney (@JayWHDH) June 26, 2021

In a statement, Winthrop police wrote, “Winthrop Police are investigating a very active crime scene in town near the intersection of Shirley Street and Veterans Road. There are multiple injured people and motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders unrestricted access to the scene. We will post additional information as soon as it is available.”

Jay Kenney of 7News tweeted, “At least three people shot in Winthrop per MSP scanner.” A television producer also tweeted that three people were shot, and no officers were hurt.

Reports are preliminary, and be aware that details can change or even be wrong in the earliest stages of breaking tragedies.

Online records say the building is a commercial property that has housed a small real estate firm.

One Social Media Account Described ‘Entrapment With the Vehicle Into the Building’

A photographer who covers Massachusetts emergency responses wrote on Twitter, “UD Large Scale Incident Winthrop Ma. Reported fire arms recovered, (1) in custody. FD also reporting entrapment with the vehicle into the building-remains active at this time.”

The site added, “Winthrop Ma. Large Scale Incident-also reported truck into a building with some kind of collapse. Multi mutual aid FD’s/PD’s to scene.”

WMUR-TV’s Eric Weglarz wrote on Twitter, “Winthrop FD requesting all off-duty firefighters to report to Cross & Shirley Streets for the mass casualty incident.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls