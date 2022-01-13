Wordle Game: How & Where to Play the Online Game

What is the Wordle game? How and where do you play it? The Wordle game is a free online gaming craze that has taken social media by storm.

Where do you go to play it?

The free game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

The game is free and played online.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Squares Turn Different Colors to Help You Guess the Wordle Answer of the Day

Color coding gives you hints about how close you are when playing Wordle.

For example, if the letter’s square turns green it means that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the tile doesn’t turn green or yellow, it means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A new Wordle is available every day, the website says.

To start, just put any five-letter word. Then hit enter, check the color doing, and enter another one. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of tries.

If you pick a word that isn’t a word, it will say it’s not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B in a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s right, you can still put the letter B in another tile in your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone gets the same word, and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to best other people by guessing the wordle accurately in the fewest tries.

Who Created Wordle?

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

Inverse has published a list of tips to help you get better at playing the Wordle game. Among the tips, the site suggests you use “normal” words, lots of vowels, plurals, and start with “Wheel of Fortune” letters like R, S, T, L, N, and E.

Avoid words “with rare letters” like X and Z and you can turn on the “color blind mode or dark theme” if that helps you, Inverse reported. Inverse also published a list of 20 popular starter words for Wordle. According to The Washington Post, there have been debates over differences between American and British spellings as the game grows in popularity throughout the world.