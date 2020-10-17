Zachary Profozich Accused of Killing Schuyler Bradley in Shooting at the University of Alabama

Zachary Profozich is the University of Alabama engineering graduate who is accused of shooting Indiana University student Schuyler Bradley dead in Tuscaloosa. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on October 16 in the area around the University of Alabama known as the Strip. Schuyler Bradley was 19 years old.

Profozich, 22, is facing murder charges in relation to the shooting. Profozich was originally charged with attempted murder when he was arrested on the afternoon of October 17. Bradley passed away in the Druid City Hospital Regional Medical Center on the morning of October 18.

Schuyler Bradley’s GoFundMe Page Has Raised Nearly $45,000

A GoFundMe page was originally set up to help Bradley’s family to pay for medical expenses related to his treatment. A passage on the page says that Bradley died in his mother, Daphne’s, arms. The organizer of the page wrote in an update on the morning of October 17, “I am at a loss for words. I never wanted this fundraiser to go toward Schuyler’s funeral.” At the time of writing, the page has raised close to $45,000. The goal of the page is $50,000.

Profozich was held on a $150,000 bond. The Bloomingtonian reported on October 17 that Bradley was on life support and was not expected to live.

Police believe that the pair had an argument prior to the shooting. The source of the dispute has not been made public. The original post on Bradley’s GoFundMe page said that Bradley’s friend got into an argument and that victim was defending another man when the shooting occurred. The shooting is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Violent Crimes Unit’s Capt. Jack Kennedy told the media, via the Tuscaloosa News, on October 17, that Profozoich was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on bond.

Bradley Was a High School Football Player & Member of the Acacia Fraternity

Schuyler Bradley was a sophomore at Indiana University. He was a member of the Acacia fraternity. The fraternity issued a statement on their Instagram page saying the group was “no longer whole. A piece of our brotherhood was taken from us.” The statement referred to Bradley as being the victim of a “hateful and senseless act.” The statement continued:

Schuyler was a bright light in this world. He had an impact on everyone he met, and this is evident in the overflowing love and we support we have seen for him and his family while he was fighting.

The posted concluded by saying, “Schuyler Bradley, we love you always.” One of Bradley’s fraternity brothers wrote in a post on his Instagram Story on the morning of October 17, “RIP SCHUYLER BRADLEY I LOVE YOU FOREVER Rest in peace you beautiful soul.”

One of the most recent posts on the fraternity’s Instagram page shows Bradley and others in Tuscaloosa to watch Alabama play Georgia in football.

In high school, Bradley played as a quarterback and wide receiver for Carmel High School in Indianapolis, according to his MaxPreps page.

Profozich Formerly Worked at a Bar in the Area Where the Shooting Occurred

Profozich is a native of Los Angeles and a recent graduate of the University of Alabama, according to his LinkedIn page. The Bloomingtonian reports that Profoozich was arrested and accused of speeding in Fayette County, Alabama, on September 17.

On his LinkedIn page, Profozich says that he graduated from the University of Alabama in August 2020. Between May and August 2018, Profozich worked for an automation company in Singapore. More recently, Profozich says that he worked as part of the support staff at The Bear Trap rooftop bar in the Strip neighborhood.

