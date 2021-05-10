Zachary Richardson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zachary Richardson is the Massachusetts man who was shot dead by Leicester police after ramming his car into a police precinct.

He was 24 years old and from Leicester. Police shot him after he got out of his SUV with a rifle.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Shot Richardson When He Exited His Car With a Rifle, the District Attorney Says

In a news conference, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said that Richardson rammed the front doors of the Leicester Police Department.

He then got out with what appeared to be a rifle, and police shot and killed him.

No officers were injured, and the shooting is under investigation. Early said that Richardson was driving an SUV. He got out and “immediately shouldered what appeared to be a rifle and aimed it at the police officers,” the DA said. Two officers shot him.

2. Richardson, Who Was From Worcester, Worked for Auto Body Shops

On Facebook, Richardson posted selfies, pictures of him giving the camera the middle finger, a joking photo mocking Joe Biden, and pictures of him working on cars.

he wrote that he “went to Leicester High” and lived and was from Worcester, Massachusetts. Most of his recent posts were about cars and trucks that he admired.

One graphic he shared recently read, “a car’s weakest part is the nut holding the steering wheel.”

He wrote that he worked at auto body shops over the years.

3. Richardson Had Been Diagnosed With Cancer, a Friend Wrote on Facebook

A person who knew Richardson wrote on Facebook that he had just celebrated being cancer free. “RIP Zack I love you so much 💗” the woman wrote.

“So sad so hard to believe. He had so much more to live for,” a man wrote in the comment thread. “That’s not the one who just celebrated being cancer free is it?” asked a woman. “Yes,” wrote the first woman.

4. Police Had Previous Contact With Richardson Through Traffic Violations

According to Early, police knew who Richardson was before because of contact with him through traffic violations.

5. The Fatal Incident Is Captured on Surveillance Video

Although they haven’t yet released it authorities said the fatal shooting is captured on surveillance video.

A dispatcher saw it unfold on video in a regional communications center.

Richardson drove to the station at 90 South Main Street and drove his Toyota FJ Cruiser into the doors.