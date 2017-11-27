Top 10 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: Hunting & Fishing

There’s some killer sales on fishing and hunting gear live on Amazon for Cyber Monday! We’ve sniffed out 10 of the best deals currently running so you can get right to it and find some awesome and affordable new gear for the holidays. Act fast — these Amazon deals are no doubt some of the best available and although a lot of these sales are running through the week they won’t last long as stock runs out! Bookmark this page and circle back throughout the big day as flash sales expire and new deals arise! If you’re holiday shopping for the hunters and fishermen in your inner circle then make sure to check out our hunting gifts and fishing gift lists for this Christmas season — there’s some righteous deals on some great gift ideas there too! Set yourself up to be a holiday hero this year and shop ahead of the game — tight lines and happy hunting!

1. Save up to 36 Percent on Select Wildgame Innovations Products

Interested in picking up some righteous hunting gear for cheap? There’s some sweet deals running on a variety of gear from Wildgame this Cyber Monday you’ll definitely want to read through. There’s a selection of trail cameras, range finders and other electronic hunting accessories available for up to 36% off! The Wildgame Handheld card viewer for looking at trail camera photos in the field is currently 33% off and the Moonshine light for night time predator and hog hunting is 23% off to name a few deals (both pictured above). No matter what kind of hunting you or you’re friends and family are into, check out what’s currently marked down while supplies last and score some prime new gear for cheap!

Price: Up to 36 percent off MSRP on select products

2. 28 Percent Off Penn Fillet Knife (Select Sizes)

Here’s an opportunity to save big on a nice new fillet knife. This unit from Penn come’s highly reviewed by fishermen and culinary specialists alike. This blade doubles as a great bait knife that will perform wonderfully when you land the big one and need to fillet dinner. There’s six, seven and eight inch sizes available — some with serrate included on the blade and some without. This is a relatively flexible fillet knife that a lot of fishermen insist works great for cleaning larger game fish. This unit holds an edge well and sharpens easily as well as provides a nice ergonomic grip when actively cutting — what else do you really need from a fillet knife!? The price is already pretty reasonable on this one considering the quality here, so here’s an opportunity for some serious savings. No doubt a great addition to any tackle box or kitchen drawer and also a great potential stocking stuffer for your favorite fisherman. These are flying off the shelf so grab one while Amazon still has stock!

Price: $15.97 — $22.54 (up tp 28 percent off MSRP)

3. 28 Percent Off the Sport-Brella Portable All-Weather and Sun Umbrella

Here’s a righteous deal on an outdoor sun umbrella that will end up being a family staple for sporting events, days at the beach and afternoons fishing at the lake. This unit by Sport-Brella is a neat approach to keeping cool and out of the elements for whatever your outdoor plans are. This oversized umbrella is an impressive eight feet across, and employs side panels for added shade and wind protection. This bad boy is quite large — you and a partner could really set up shop while out fishing underneath this thing. There’s wind flaps that provide additional ventilation included into the design and the windows are of course conveniently zippered. The cumbersome size and profile of this unit seem like an issue for becoming a sail in high winds — but this umbrella comes with eight steel ground stakes and three tie down cords so it doesn’t go anywhere. The frame has also been constructed with steel, so it will take quite a lot of wind to fold the frame of this umbrella backwards on itself. This unit and all of the included stakes and ropes even fit conveniently into an included carry bag that totals to about nine pounds. If you’re into the idea of gifting a beach umbrella or tent to yourself or loved one this holiday season, then make sure to read through our Top 10 Best Beach Tents list — there’s some great items there worth checking out as well!

Price: $46.81 & FREE Shipping (up to 28 percent off MSRP)

4. $54.80 Off the Penn Squall Level Wind Combo

If you’re shopping around for a fishing gift that you really want to blow away your favorite fisherman with, here’s an AWESOME deal you oughta look into. This is in my opinion one of the most righteous Cyber Monday deals going — you don’t often find rod and reel combos worth buying, never mind for this great a price!

This combo comes with quite a nice one piece tubular trolling rod. It’s a six foot six inch medium-heavy rod that’s highly reviewed by anglers for its sensitivity and durability. The Squall trolling reel that Penn has paired with the rod is equally as proficient — it’s a reliable trolling reel that should last many seasons of fishing. The main gear is crafted from high-strength marine grade bronze alloy — testament to the toughness of this unit. This combo is great for a variety of saltwater fishing conditions as well as for lake fishing for larger game species. For $125, this is no doubt a total steal that will make an awesome addition to any fishing vessel. Have fun wrapping this one up — nothing looks better under the tree than a bow tied around a new fishing rod!

Price: $125.19 & FREE Shipping (30 percent off MSRP)

5. $50 Off the Berkley Fishing Cart

The Berkley Fishing Cart is one bad ass piece of gear. Whether you’re Christmas shopping or not, this is a sweet opportunity to score the ultimate fishing companion for 25% off — that’s $50 in savings! If you are holiday shopping for a fisherman, this could make a killer Christmas gift for any angler who enjoys casting from shore. This unit is a seriously effective beach cart that assists in carrying all the fishing gear one might need. It collapses for easy storage and has an impressive weight capacity of 200 pounds when fully loaded. This monster is ideal for loading up coolers, chairs, rods and bait for a long day down at the water. There’s even a built in cutting board with an included bait cup and knife storage in addition to the six removable rod holders. The wheels have been designed oversized for effective use on both uneven ground and soft sand. This cart is truly up for any style of fishing that you need to bring along a ton of gear for. You’ll probably find all sorts of applications for this cart — beach days, sporting events and use around the house are all totally practical with this bad boy!

This is an innovative piece of gear that will change the way you or your favorite angler both packs and effectively fishes. There’s a slightly larger jumbo size of Berkley’s Fishing Cart also on sale through Cyber Monday through the same link — it’s $75 off! Whether you grab the regular cart or go jumbo, this is one tough piece of equipment that will absolutely be envied by fellow fishermen.

Price: $149.99 & FREE Shipping (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Up to 48 Percent Off Select Gerber Multi-tools and Knives

Gerber has some awesome gear on sale this Cyber Monday. There’s killer deals running on a ton of different multi-tools and knives that could save you up to almost 50 percent off select gear! Most of these blades and tools do not sell cheap — this is a prime opportunity to grab some top notch Gerber gear at a far more reasonable cost than usual. If you’re shopping for an outdoorsmen of any kind this holiday season than definitely browse what is available here — there’s some killer ideas here for hunting gifts, fishing gifts and even survivalist gifts.

A particularly great deal currently being offered here is on the StrongArm Fixed Blade Knife . It’s a large, full tang drop-point blade currently marked down $41. It’s a highly recommended blade for survivalists and back country hikers alike. The Bear Grylls Ultimate Pro Knife is another great survival type blade on sale that comes with an included sharpener and fire starter that is currently $48 off. Definitely don’t sleep on these deals — you’ll be hard pressed to find gear by Gerber at this great a price!

Price: Up to 48 percent off MSRP

7. 45 Percent Off Caldwell DeadShot Rear Shooting Rest — Filled Bag

Are you going to be sighting a new rifle this hunting season? Here’s a sweet deal on a shooting rest from Caldwell that will make a great companion at the range. If you or a fellow marksmen or hunter could use a shooting rest, this unit is currently 45% off and less than $10! This is a durable unit built from water resistant 600 denier polyester. It’s suitable for use within a hunting blind as well as down at the range. This rest is five inches wide and high, and four and a half inches deep — it’s a nice and compact size that further employs a quick-connect system for easy transport. This rest will sit nicely on most shooting surfaces, so between its durability, portability and surface compatibility it’s really quite a versatile unit. There’s even free shipping on orders over $25 — grab a few for all your sharp shooting friends and dial in those rifles this season!

Price: $9.96 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (45 percent off MSRP)

8. $76 Off Barska Digital Portable Lockbox

We wanted to include this one here because of the huge savings! This portable lockbox is currently marked down $76 off the usual asking price of $118 for Cyber Monday — that’s 64% off! For all you hunters and sport shooters out there, this could be a perfect unit for safely and securely transporting ammunition or side arms to the range or hunting grounds. Alternatively, if you often drive with expensive fishing gear or a tackle box full of valuable items this might be a wise unit to own. It’s a 17.5 by 12.5 inch lockbox that can retain two separate pin codes. This lockbox has been thoughtfully built with a protective liner to avoid scratching whatever valuables are stored within and furthermore includes a steel cable for securing the unit to an immovable object. This unit is not fire proof — so definitely consider that if you’re planning on using it for longer term or more permanent ammunition storage. Whether you keep this safe in your vehicle or at home, it’s always nice having peace of mind when it come’s to your hunting and fishing valuables.

Price: $42.66 & FREE Shipping (64 percent off MSRP)

9. 20 Percent Off the Bushnell 14MP Bandit Trail Camera

Trail cameras are a seriously cool and impressive recent innovation in hunting and wildlife photography. Through setting up a thoughtful array of cameras or even just one or two along a promising looking deer run, you can learn a ton about when and where the critters are moving around in your hunting grounds. It’s an affordable and effective way to gain familiarity with your woods and provides a valuable edge hunting.

On the other end of trophy camera applications — they capture incredible motion-triggered photos for the nature enthusiast who loves to photograph wildlife. The photo quality of many available camera models has become stunning — it’s a privilege to be able to view the residents of the wilderness in such high resolution and clarity. Shutter speeds have become so rapid that even freeze-frame images of song birds in flight can be taken clearly! If nature photography is something you enjoy, then you’ll be blown away by how rewarding using a trail cam can be with a little practice.

The trigger speed on this unit is 0.3 seconds — it captures even the quickest flicker of motion so the camera won’t miss any shots of fast moving animals. This camera has both photo and video modes — you can even take up to 60 seconds of video at once. The interval timer between photos can be set as low as one second and as high as a full 60 minutes. Sensor sensitivity is adjustable and of course this camera takes night time photos as well. The PIR sensor is motion activated out to 80 feet, so there’s some great range with this one. Perhaps the best feature of this camera is that the battery life is able to last up to a full year — if you like to set cameras for few months in order to really survey an area then this camera is up for the task. The field stamp feature is an awesome display feature when viewing photos that allows you to view when each photo was taken down to the exact second! All in all, the simplicity of the controls and the quality of this camera’s performance makes it an excellent choice for just about any kind of wildlife photography — grab it at this price while you can.

Price: $86.99 & FREE Shipping (20 percent off MSRP)

10. 49 Percent Off 5.11 Tactical Men’s TacLite Pro Pant (Select Sizes and Colors)

Here’s a great deal on some rugged outdoor pants that any outdoorsmen could use. Whether you’re hunting, fishing, hiking or just wearing these for everyday use, this is a sweet deal on some nice quality pants. You can get up to $27 off these pants depending on what size and color you select — and that’s only one of the many products marked down for Cyber Monday by 5.11. Here’s a link to all of the current deals running on Amazon — there’s backpacks, tactical carry pouches compression socks and tons of other apparel and equipment marked down. Make sure to look through all of 5.11’s on sale gear for some awesome hidden gems this Cyber Monday.

Price: $28.11 – $108.95 (up to 49 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.