25 Best Tactical Gifts: The Ultimate List

Here’s an awesom tactical gift idea that will see a ton of use in its lifespan. The Alps Commander Freighter Pack is designed for hunting expeditions, but it’s a super functional backpack that’s just bad-ass piece of tactical equipment overall. It’s built fairly heavy at seven pounds and designed to accommodate for gear such as firearms, arrows, and ammunition. The fastening system can secure a rifle, crossbow or traditional bow and can of course be used to carry a wide range of other equipment.

There’s a huge array of pockets, pouches and strapping for packing a ton of gear in an organized manner – this is a versatile pack with a high gear capacity.

The frame can be worn without the pack and used as a freighter frame, a super useful feature that could be used once again, to accommodate for a bunch of different loads. The Commander furthermore loads from the top and front so there are several ways to pack and unpack it.

