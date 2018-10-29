10 Best Camping Pads: Compare & Save (2018)

There’s a ton of sleeping pad and air mattress options for camping. A comfortable space to sleep can make all the difference on your camping trip — having a nice pad or air mattress allows you to sleep tight and wake up rested. It’s one of those pieces of gear that’s totally worth buying top quality — because we’re talking about your night’s sleep here.

We’ve tracked down ten of the most comfortable sleeping pads and mattresses available so you can get seriously cozy on your next camping excursion. Everything included on this list has been selected comfort first, and weight and portability second — so there’s a few more heavy duty options here that won’t be suitable for backpacking or hiking into your campsite. For some more portable and compact sleeping pad options, check out our Top 10 Best Sleeping Pads for Backpacking post. The idea of this list is to set you up with a pad or mattress that is truly comfortable to you, not just something you tolerate sleeping on while camping.

We’ve included a few lighter weight camp pads as well as some full on air mattresses designed for camping use. There’s extra wide options for those sleepers who like to sprawl out and extra thick options for those heavier campers who need some solid support between them and the ground. There’s something for every style sleeper here that will turn your campsite into your home away from home.