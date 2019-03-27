7 Best Windproof Lighters: Compare & Save

Trying to get a match or a lighter to work in the wind can be absolutely maddening. Today’s modern windproof lighters are a brilliant solution to all sorts of scenarios! We’ve included windproof lighters in our list of the best travel gadgets and fishing gadgets to name a few applications!

Whether you’re trying to start a summer bonfire on a breezy beach or light a cigarette on a ski-lift, owning a windproof lighter is a serious game changer.

Owning a rechargeable, or refuelable windproof lighter also means that you’ll look after it more so than you would a regular Bic or matchbook. It’s a tool that you’ll own and use for years rather than a disposable item that’s lost after a few days or weeks. It’s furthermore, a better alternative for the environment considering plastic disposable lighters are one of the most littered items out there!

Read through our list of the best windproof lighters and find the best option for whatever your needs are!