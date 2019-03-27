7 Best Windproof Lighters: Compare & Save

Trying to get a match or a lighter to work in the wind can be absolutely maddening. Today’s modern windproof lighters are a brilliant solution to all sorts of scenarios! We’ve included windproof lighters in our list of the best travel gadgets and fishing gadgets to name a few applications!
Whether you’re trying to start a summer bonfire on a breezy beach or light a cigarette on a ski-lift, owning a windproof lighter is a serious game changer.
Owning a rechargeable, or refuelable windproof lighter also means that you’ll look after it more so than you would a regular Bic or matchbook. It’s a tool that you’ll own and use for years rather than a disposable item that’s lost after a few days or weeks. It’s furthermore, a better alternative for the environment considering plastic disposable lighters are one of the most littered items out there!
Read through our list of the best windproof lighters and find the best option for whatever your needs are!
1. Anglink Arc Electric Windproof LighterPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Butane free
- Tilted ignition port
- Sleek, attractive aesthetic
- Butane free
- Power indicator featured on the side of the device
- Highly affordable
- Must be careful with the electric arc if using around moisture
- Only one color option
- A bit heavier than a lot of the competition at 0.22 pounds
Here’s an excellent value windproof lighter from Anglink that utilizes an electric arc for combustion. It’s a USB rechargeable device that can be ignited about 300 times on just one charge. The aesthetic is sleek and classy and the size is essentially that of a standard zippo lighter.
This windproof lighter features a tilted ignition port, so it’s a better option than most of the competition for lighting things in places that are difficult to reach. This makes it a great option for igniting stoves and grills, recessed candles and bonfires.
Charging takes less than two hours and should last for up to an entire month of use. There’s even a power indicator on the side of the device!
It’s super simple and safe to both charge and operate and is built with long-term durability in mind despite the low price tag. All in all, this is a brilliant value windproof lighter with a great look for the cost!
Find more Anglink Arc Electric Windproof Lighter information and reviews here.
-
2. Tesla Coil Lighters USB Rechargeable Windproof Arc LighterPros:
Cons:
- USB rechargeable
- Sharp, classy aesthetic
- Super simple to charge and operate
- Several available color options
- No battery life indicator
- Careful around moisture and metal with the electric arc
- Ignitor width and orientation is not ideal for lighting things like camp fires and gas stoves
Tesla Coil Lighters are one of the top industry leaders when it comes to windproof lighters. This brand (and this model in particular) has excellent customer reviews and satisfaction ratings, making it one of the most reliable options out there and earning it a spot on our top lists of fishing and travel gadgets!
This model is USB rechargeable and well reviewed for having a great battery life. One charge should keep this device powered for about a week of use or up to 300 ignitions. Operation is as simple as opening the top and pressing the button to generate the electric arc.
This windproof lighter has a sharp and sleek aesthetic, similar to that of a classy zippo lighter. There are even a few different color options so you can choose one that suits you best!
The only real drawbacks of this unit are that there is no battery life indicator and that the ignitor is a bit narrow. Keeping this lighter charged is easy enough, but trying to get the orientation of the ignitor to light a difficult to reach twig at the back of a campfire will be nearly impossible. Tesla Coil Lighters has designed this device to be ideal for smoking purposes, but it will light candles and certain gas stoves just fine as well!
Find more Tesla Coil Lighters USB Rechargeable Windproof Arc Lighter information and reviews here.
-
3. Arc Lighter XBULL Electronic LighterPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- USB rechargeable
- Powerful double arc design that's built extra wide for easy lighting
- Attractive, sleek aesthetic
- Several color options
- Angle of the ignitor is not ideal for applications outside of smoking
- No power indicator
- Be careful with the electric arcs around moisture and metal
The X-BULL Arc Lighter is a crowd favorite in the windproof lighter world. It’s about as simple (and therefore reliable) as electric arc lighters get – simply charge it using the included USB cable and use the single push button to ignite.
One charge equals about 300 ignitions, so this is another highly efficient unit. X-BULL has built this newer model Arc Lighter with wider, more powerful arcs that face upward rather than outward. The orientation of the ignitor is not ideal for applications other than smoking, but the new and improved arc design at least allows for easy grill, stove and candle lighting.
The aesthetic of this device is a big part of why it’s so positively reviewed. It’s sleek and slim considering the technology at play here and is offered in three different sharp color schemes. Another awesome value windproof lighter that you’ll own and operate for years!
Find more Arc Lighter XBULL Electronic Lighter information and reviews here.
-
4. lcfun Waterproof, Windproof Dual Arc Electric LighterPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof! This windproof lighter can be submerged when properly closed!
- USB rechargeable
- Includes a lanyard
- 60 day guarantee
- Some might not like the 'outdoor' aesthetic
- A bit more cumbersome and bulky then a lot of the 'sleek and slim' competition
- Careful around water and metal with the electric arcs
Here is perhaps the ultimate windproof lighter for outdoorsmen and women. This device is totally waterproof when the latch is properly closed, making it perfect for fishermen, campers, and hikers who spend time near or on the water. This device can be submerged without issue making it a seriously valuable tool depending on who you are – and there’s even a quality lanyard included to take along on your adventures!
This is a USB rechargeable, electric arc lighter that’s geared towards outdoor use. The orientation of the ignitor is honestly not ideal for tasks like lighting a campfire, but the width of the arcs is adequate for all sorts of applications.
This windproof lighter is definitely a bit bulkier than the competition, but that’s because it’s virtually bulletproof. This is not the sleek and slim, lifestyle aesthetic that’s typical of windproof lighters – this is a brilliant tool for mindful and prepared outdoorsmen.
If you don’t like the look of the camouflage pattern, follow this link for all black and all red color options.
Find more lcfun Waterproof, Windproof Dual Arc Electric Lighter information and reviews here.
-
5. RONXS Electric Arc Candle LighterPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flexible neck with rotating ignitor head for reaching those hard to get to spots
- USB rechargeable
- LED power indicator display
- Equipped with several safety features to prevent overheating and flase ignition
- Several color options
- 12 month warranty
- Size might be a bit cumbersome for some
- Must be careful around moisture and wetness with the electric arc
- A bit silly for smoking purposes - this is more of a tool than a cigarette or cigar lighter
Looking for the ultimate campfire lighting system? The RONXS Electric Arc Candle Lighter is perfect for igniting those hard to reach newspaper bundles during even the windiest beach days or wettest campouts!
The flexible neck of this windproof lighter is just under four inches long (in addition to the main body of the device) and the head easily rotates 360 degrees. There’s nowhere you can’t reach with this gadget!
It’s USB rechargeable and includes an LED power indicator on the side of the lighter. Several safety features furthermore ensure this device won’t overheat, ignite while charging or short circuit. It’s an easy to operate and exceedingly safe windproof lighter that’s up for anything indoors or out.
RONXS includes a 12-month warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence knowing it’s a quality product.
Find more RONXS Electric Arc Candle Lighter information and reviews here.
-
6. BOLT Windproof Coil Slim Lighter SetPrice: $12.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- USB Rechargeable
- Super slim design allows you to even fit this windproof lighter into your pack of cigarettes
- Flameless - it's a heated coil system
- Only really functions for lighting cigarettes
- Size is very small - careful not to misplace this one! (both a pro and a con depending on who you are!)
- No battery life indicator
Here’s a really neat windproof lighter for cigarette smoking purposes. If you’re a smoker looking for a device that will work no matter the weather or conditions, the BOLT Lighter is perhaps the ultimate option. This lighter is so slim and sleek you can even slide it into a pack of cigarettes! It’s a super minimalist design that works excellent for its intended purpose.
This windproof lighter uses an electric coil system rather than an electric arc or flame. It’s like a portable, rechargeable version of the cigarette lighters found in most vehicles. It’s perfect for smoking purposes, but won’t be adequate for lighting much else.
The BOLT Lighter is USB rechargeable and super simple to use – convertible drivers and motorcycle riders praise it for its ability to effectively light a smoke exposed at highway speeds! A bit specialized yes, but for the cost, this is absolutely another great value windproof lighter.
Find more BOLT Windproof Coil Slim Lighter Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Larruping Windproof Turbo Triple Flame Refillable Torch LighterPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a cigar punch/cutter tool
- Flame output can be adjusted
- Butane window shows fuel level
- 12 month warranty
- Requires butane refills
- Only one color option
- Geared towards cigar smoking, although suitable for virtually any lighter task
Here’s a butane powered windproof lighter geared towards cigar smoking from Larruping. This unit utilizes a powerful triple jet flame to light up your smoke in jiff at high heat. If you prefer to smoke smaller or thinner diameter cigars, or plan on using this windproof lighter for applications other than smoking, then it’s possible to adjust the flame output via screwdriver.
Larruping has even included a built-in cigar punch/cutter for preparing your stogie. The one downside of this windproof lighter is that you need to refuel it rather than recharge it. By adjusting the flame and keeping a close eye on the butane window to watch your fuel consumption, you can keep this jet-lighter relatively efficient, but it’s still not as simple as plugging it into a USB port when it’s dead!
If you’re looking for a windproof lighter and just don’t like the idea of utilizing an electric arc system, then this is a great value, reliable option. Larruping furthermore includes a 12-month warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.
Find more Larruping Windproof Turbo Triple Flame Refillable Torch Lighter information and reviews here.
-
