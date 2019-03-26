15 Cool Fishing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

If you or whoever you’re shopping for loves to jam out on the water, this is the ultimate fishing gadget. DemerBox has come up with perhaps the best outdoor speaker on the market, and it’s totally waterproof and virtually indestructible. This bad boy might be on the expensive side, but it’s a piece of gear you’ll own for years and years of use – it’s even fully serviceable by the manufacturer in the event there’s an issue with your unit.

DemerBox sent me out one of their speakers to run gear trails on, and I’ve been blown away. This speaker connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or aux cable, and boy oh boy is it loud. The bass tones and mids are super full and robust, and the trebles are impressively crisp and clear. This is not your standard outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality (for a real price).

This fishing gadget also doubles as a dry box for some of your other gear. It’s got ample space for stashing water sensitive items like cell phones, cameras, and other electronics. The speaker is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you can even toss the thing overboard if you choose to!

What really sets the DemerBox apart from the competition is the battery life. This unit has a downright amazing 50 hours of playtime on one charge and can even be used as a power bank to charge your other USB compatible devices!

It’s an awesome portable outdoor speaker, but would also be a killer option for more permanent mounting into a fishing kayak or vessel. All in all, a seriously cool fishing gadget for those that appreciate real sound!