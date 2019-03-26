15 Cool Fishing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

Are you shopping for an avid angler or consider yourself a serious fisherman? Our list of cool fishing gadgets has compiled the best tools, tech, and gear for anglers of every kind.
No matter what style of fishing you or whoever you’re shopping for is into, we’ve tracked down some seriously awesome products for enhancing the fishing experience both on and off the water!
This is a fishing gadget way ahead of its time! The Deeper PRO+ Portable Fish Finder allows you to bring along high-quality sonar where ever you fish! It’s perfect for ice fishermen and shore fishermen who want to take a look at the bottom-topography of where they’re fishing, and even effectively locate fish!
It’s truly a brilliant innovation in fish finders that has excellent customer reviews! Now for a very reasonable price, you can mark fish on real sonar virtually anywhere you go! This fish finder can even be casted (that’s right, casted from your fishing pole) out onto the water you’re fishing to take a look at what’s going on down there!
By simply connecting the device to your smartphone, your phone screen provides a beautiful display!
The Deeper PRO+ is furthermore equipped with advanced features like built-in GPS enabling the user to create bathymetric maps that can be saved and analyzed in depth on the water or at home! There is also a sensor that reads temperature! This fishing gadget brings high-tech fishing instruments typically only found on board expensive vessels to every type of angler!
For more info on how the Deeper PRO+ works, check out this neat video!
BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces for field testing, and I’ve found the product to be super cool and practical for fishing purposes. This is a hands-free walkie-talkie that features unlimited range – yes, unlimited range. It’s perfect for instantly communicating with your fishing buddies from miles downstream, from separate kayaks, or from way down the beach while surf casting. You and several of your pals can stay in touch in real time as if you were right next to each other and help one another get on top of the fish!
BONX can operate independently of Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions and wireless network ranges because it is, in fact, a cellular-network-based voice-activated group communication. More simply described, the device connects to a smartphone app allowing you to instantly communicate with anyone in the “chat-room” literally anywhere in the world. The BONX Grip can also be utilized as a regular walkie-talkie.
The applications of this fishing gadget are endless. Stay in touch with your friends in the field no matter how spread out you get and maintain a team mentality!
If you or whoever you’re shopping for loves to jam out on the water, this is the ultimate fishing gadget. DemerBox has come up with perhaps the best outdoor speaker on the market, and it’s totally waterproof and virtually indestructible. This bad boy might be on the expensive side, but it’s a piece of gear you’ll own for years and years of use – it’s even fully serviceable by the manufacturer in the event there’s an issue with your unit.
DemerBox sent me out one of their speakers to run gear trails on, and I’ve been blown away. This speaker connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or aux cable, and boy oh boy is it loud. The bass tones and mids are super full and robust, and the trebles are impressively crisp and clear. This is not your standard outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality (for a real price).
This fishing gadget also doubles as a dry box for some of your other gear. It’s got ample space for stashing water sensitive items like cell phones, cameras, and other electronics. The speaker is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you can even toss the thing overboard if you choose to!
What really sets the DemerBox apart from the competition is the battery life. This unit has a downright amazing 50 hours of playtime on one charge and can even be used as a power bank to charge your other USB compatible devices!
It’s an awesome portable outdoor speaker, but would also be a killer option for more permanent mounting into a fishing kayak or vessel. All in all, a seriously cool fishing gadget for those that appreciate real sound!
Here’s an innovative and surprisingly affordable fishing gadget for those that light up while on the water. Enjoying a smoke can sometimes be a major pain if the wind is blowing – this windproof lighter from Tesla Coil Lighters solves the issue of the faulty lighter or soaking wet matchbook.
This is a USB rechargeable device that should last for years of use with the proper care. One charge lasts about a week, or 100-300 uses. It’s as simple as pushing the button and wha-lah, you’ve got a working lighter no matter the environmental conditions!
Also, consider that using a rechargeable lighter is better for the environment than disposable plastic lighters or matches. As fishermen, it’s our duty to be conscious of our planet’s health – any disposable tools that can be replaced by reusable ones are worth investing in if you consider yourself an environmental steward!
Spooling up your reels can be mighty frustrating if you don’t have a buddy close by to help. When you’re at home trying to prep your gear for a big day on the water or re-spooling all your hardware for the season, you need an extra pair of hands. Fortunately, this brilliant fishing gadget by Piscifun has you covered.
It’s as simple as placing your reel (standard spinning or bait casting reels) into the reel seat and then going about your business. A simple but innovative product that will save you many a headache!
Here’s a neat and super practical fishing gadget from innovative outfitter, FishPond. The Sushi Roll Streamer Storage is a unique and highly effective way to stash your biggest, most cumbersome flies. It’s a simple foam pad that you can attach your sloppiest streamers to and then roll closed.
The exterior fabric is super tough for longterm durability while the inside is designed with foam spacers to ensure your streamers don’t get crushed and can furthermore dry out properly. No doubt an awesome solution to storing large and in charge tackle that will make a great thoughtful gift or addition to your personal gear locker.
Any angler who enjoys surf casting with heavier gear knows it can take a toll on your casting finger – especially if you’re used to fishing braid rather than mono. Long days casting a heavy plug into the surf will really abrade the skin on your finger and can eventually lead to cracking and bleeding depending on how much time you spend out there.
Nothing ruins the fun like a finger injury when you’re trying to cast as far as possible, keep your hands intact with the Aquaskinz finger shield and keep casting in confidence! What you see is what you get with this one, it’s a simple casting glove reinforced with Kevlar to ensure your finger doesn’t get raw.
A simple, but brilliant fishing gadget at a more than reasonable cost that will keep you comfortable on the water all season long!
Here’s a seriously awesome and practical fishing gadget you may or may not know about. UV glue is a miracle substance, capable of fixing and mitigating all sorts of issues at home and in the field.
I don’t go fishing anywhere without a tube of UV glue – I’ve fixed holes in leaky waders in the backcountry, reattached a broken rod tip out in my kayak and even made repairs to the soles of my wading boots while trekking tidal flats. This stuff is magic! Simply apply a bit of the glue and then shine the UV light onto the site for instant curing.
This kit from Loon Outdoors includes a tube of UV glue specifically synthesized for wader repair, as well as a tube specially made for coating and strengthening knots (more cumbersome knots like big blood-knots will pass through your guides much more smoothly with a quick glue coating). Both should work well for most general purposes, but for bonding things like shoe soles and rod tips, consider picking up a tube of clear, thick fly finish. Loon Outdoors also includes the small UV light needed for curing.
If you’re shopping for, or you yourself are an avid fly fisherman or woman, a tippet holder is a beautiful tool to own. It’s perhaps the most underrated fishing gadget out there that truly simplifies dealing with your tippet and leader material on the water.
The Headgate Tippet Holder from FishPond is a fairly priced, high-quality tool well worth the cost. It’s built from anodized aerospace aluminum in order to hold up through many fishing seasons and even features a replaceable razorblade line cutter. This tippet holder can accommodate up to seven tippet spools and has a built-in spring loaded pull for easy swapping.
All in all, a super practical fishing gadget that you’ll wonder why you’ve never owned all these years!
Here is perhaps the longest standing, original fishing gadget out there. Drinking is the only thing more timeless than fishing, so it’s natural they often go hand in hand depending on the angler of course. This shatter-resistant, copolyester resin flask from GSI Outdoors is perfect for celebrating the catch of the day, or for taking a few slugs between fish!
It’s a slim, 10-ounce flask that fits nicely in a fishing vest or waist pack that comes at a more than reasonable cost. This unit will last through years of abuse, so it’s an excellent value buy for use on and off the water!
Packing water for a day of fishing takes up a lot of space and weighs a ton. Bringing along a tiny, portable water filter is a far more effective way to stay hydrated while out fishing and one of the best fishing gadgets money can buy – especially considering there’s no shortage of water to drink from!
Assuming the streams or lakes where you fish are not horribly contaminated with heavy metals, the Sawyer MINI is the perfect filter for your fishing purposes. It can be attached to a regular water bottle, the included bladder, a hydration pack or you can just use the silicon straw. It’s as simple as leaning in and drinking the water that’s available – why hike with a heavy and cumbersome canteen ever again?
The Sawyer MINI can filter up to 100,000 gallons in its lifespan, fits in the palm of your hand and weighs just two ounces – impressive stuff. Read more about how this game-changing fishing gadget works here!
Every angler needs a headlamp! Fishing before or after dark calls for some illumination, and you need to keep your hands free! The No-Bounce Rechargeable Headlamp from Biolite is a brilliant new innovation in low profile headlamps that’s perfect for fishing applications!
Biolite sent me out this model headlamp to test in the field a few months back, and it’s been on several fishing trips with me now. It’s impressively bright at 330 Lumens and there’s also a red light mode for staying more incognito when you don’t want to spook the fish.
It charges quickly and has a long battery life – mine stays powered for at least four or five night-fishing sessions of intermittent use. The moisture-wicking band is remarkably comfortable and the housing is waterproof rated to IPX4 meaning it’s splash and rain proof (just don’t submerge it).
There’s even a radical color selection to choose from and an accessory that turns this headlamp into a lantern all through the same link!
Here’s a must-have fishing gadget for those anglers that often pack up and explore new water. The Cimarron Wader Duffel Bag from FishPond is a piece of luggage specifically designed for fishing trips. It’s perfect for pulling together all your essential gear and best of all, accommodates even a cumbersome pair of waders and boots nicely.
The fabrics used are tough as nails for longterm durability, and there is ample interior and exterior storage for strategic packing and organization. The bottom, separate compartment is ventilated for storing wet waders and boots without soaking the rest of the duffel.
Perhaps the best feature of this duffel, there’s a flip-out changing panel that unfolds out of the bag bottom for putting on and taking off your waders without abrading your neoprene soles on the bare ground. The duffel can also be modified into a backpack and even includes cinch straps for securing rod tubes. This is one well thought out fishing gadget that will be around for many years of angling adventures!
Sometimes, size matters. Whether or not you’re competition fishing, it can be fun to weigh your trophy catches. This digital hanging hook scale from Dr. meter is perfect for providing cold hard evidence of the monsters you land.
It’s simple to use and highly portable, fitting easily into a fishing backpack or tackle box. The weight capacity is 110 pounds or 50 kilograms, so it should be more than enough for your needs – good luck hanging a fish over 100 pounds! Fishing scales can often be finnicky and frustrating to use, but this unit is very highly reviewed for ease of operation and reliability. Absolutely a fun fishing gadget to own that will keep the fish-tales in check!
OK, this is more of a fishing accessory than a fishing gadget, but we love the vintage aesthetic of this streamer wallet by Orvis. If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or you yourself love to toss a loop, then make sure to give this classy piece of streamer storage a look.
It’s certainly a more expensive option for stashing your streamers, but it has an unrivaled, classic look that some of us fly fishermen love. This is a “good ol’ days” kind of product that would make a wonderful gift for the purist fly fisherman in your world, or yourself!
Orvis has these wallets handmade in Vermont, so you can buy in confidence this is a quality product. A classic fishing gadget for the classic fly fisherman, no doubt a timeless piece of gear!