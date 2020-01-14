15 Best Fillet Knives For All Species: Compare & Save

A fillet knife should be a fisherman’s best friend, not worst enemy. There’s nothing more frustrating than battling a hard-earned fish for its fillets while wielding a mediocre blade – you owe it to both the fish you harvest, as well as yourself to utilize a fillet knife that’s nothing less than highly effective.
Our top list of fillet knives for all species will help you to determine the best fillet knife for your angling style, and then point you towards the top options! Tight lines and full freezers from all of us here at Heavy!
- Flexible 6 3/8-inch Titanium coated 420HC steel blade
- Weight: 5 ounces
- Ergonomic rubberized handle with stainless steel guard and anti-slip ridges for added safety
- Injection-molded sheath with drainage holes has an integrated belt clip and lanyard hole
- Lifetime warranty
The Silver Creek Fillet Knife by Buck Knives is an excellent value, highly versatile fillet knife geared towards freshwater anglers.
The blade on this knife is just under 6.5 inches, so this is a great fillet knife for panfish, trout, and bass in particular. That being said, there’s a bit of flex, but not a ton, so this is still a pretty powerful blade for cleaning bigger and thicker fish if you’re patient.
The rubberized handle feels great in your hand and is very well-reviewed for its solid grip, even when covered in slime. A stainless steel handguard at the blade base furthermore adds safety-stats to this option.
Built from quality materials all around, and praised for its easily sharpened edge, this is a seriously great value option that outperforms a lot of more expensive knives. The brand even offers a lifetime warranty, a sure sign of quality!
- 6-Inch thin and flexible blade is built from proprietary high Carbon, high alloy, stain-free DEXSTEEL
- Total weight: 5.6 ounces
- DexterGuard coating protects against corrosion and rusting from saltwater
- Sofgrip handle is soft and the littlest bit compressible in your hand
- Works great as a bait knife as well based on its size and strength
The Dexter Outdoor Fisherman’s Flexs 6-Inch SofGrip Fillet Knife is a brilliant smaller sized fillet knife with impressive corrosion resistance and blade strength.
This rock-solid little knife is sized for cleaning smaller fish, but the DexterGuard coating that provides corrosion protection makes this a great option for saltwater applications as well. There’s a bit of flexibility to the blade, but not so much that you can’t lay into denser fish species with some power. This makes it a highly versatile option overall.
The Sofgrip handle feels great in your hand, allowing you to squeeze down a bit more than harder handle alternatives. It’s a matter of preference really, but many anglers find a softer fillet knife handle to allow for greater control and less slippage.
All in all, a fantastic smaller sized fillet knife for the cost that’s a great go-to for many fish species!
- High-carbon, stain-resistant 7-inch Japanese steel blade
- Total weight: 5 ounces
- Santoprene and polypropylene ergonomic handle for both comfort and durability
- Hand wash only
The Mercer Culinary Millennia 7-Inch Flexible Fillet Knife is hands down one of the top choices when it comes to choosing a budget option worth buying.
This is an excellent blade for the cost that is razor sharp out of the box, and both takes and holds an edge wonderfully. The high-carbon, stain-resistant 7-inch Japanese steel blade is perfect for most freshwater fish species, and also a versatile option for a variety of saltwater species.
There’s a bit of flexibility in the blade without it being overly floppy, so you can put some strength behind it without worrying about warping it. This makes it suitable for meatier fish that require some oomph.
The handle is built from Santoprene for comfort and polypropylene for added durability. It feels great in your hand but might get slippery depending on what type of fish you’re filleting. Wearing a pair of latex gloves will ensure you retain a solid grip.
All in all, the blade and overall design of this knife is of far better quality than the price tag suggests making it one of our top budget choices!
- Several blade lengths and strengths to choose from are built from G4116 German Stainless-Steel with a black finish
- Non-slip super polymer grip is durable and cleans up nicely
- Includes a protective sheath with drain holes
KastKing is a respected brand in the industry that’s well-known for their highly affordable, yet none the less good quality products. The Madbite Fillet Knife is no exception to the brand’s reputation, providing you with a stellar fillet knife and accessories for the cost!
You can choose between several blade lengths with the Madbite, so whatever type of fish you intend to clean can be anticipated accordingly. The 9-inch option is furthermore available in either the standard flexibility or with a wider and stronger blade depending on your needs.
The 9-inch knife with the flexible blade is likely the most versatile option of the bunch based on its ability to span the sides of larger fish while still remaining highly manipulatable for the tighter turns of smaller species.
The non-slip super polymer grip is super durable and cleans up nicely, so you can count on owning this knife for quite some time. KastKing even includes a lightweight sheath with drain holes so you can safely and effectively transport your knife!
A better than average fillet knife offered at a budget price-point, KastKing has come up with a great go-to with this one.
- 7-Inch, high carbon stainless steel blade
- Total weight: 8 ounces
- Laser-cut construction is lighter and more flexible than WÜSTHOF’s traditionally forged options
- Synthetic polypropylene handle features impressive durability and a great aesthetic
- Quality leather sheath included
The WÜSTHOF Gourmet 7 Inch Fillet Knife with Leather Sheath is a higher-quality option for those anglers and culinary enthusiasts who insist on owning a top-notch tool for the fishy task at hand.
You can feel the difference between this knife and budget options as soon as you pick it up. The 7-inch blade length is great for a variety of species, but it will do best with small to intermediate-sized fish. Keep in mind this is a narrow blade with a somewhat high degree of flexibility while comparing and contrasting to other options.
The laser-cutting method used to build this model reduces the overall weight and gives the blade greater overall flexibility compared to traditionally forged knives.
The handle is composed of synthetic polypropylene resulting in impressive durability and a sharp aesthetic (pun intended). The brand even includes a quality leather sheath with this knife purchase so you’re ready to rock right out of the box!
- 7-Inch blade is forged from a single block of high Carbon stainless steel
- Precision Edge Technology (PEtec) yields a blade that is 20% sharper and with twice the edge retention of previous models
- Particularly thin and flexible option best suited for smaller, difficult to fillet fish species
- Synthetic polypropylene handle is remarkably durable and feels great in your hand, featuring a full bolster and finger guard
- Quality leather sheath included
- Lifetime warranty
The WÜSTHOF Classic 7 Inch Fillet Knife with Leather Sheath is a top-quality option for anglers and cooks who want nothing but the best!
This is the type of fillet knife you own for a lifetime and never replace. The full-tang Carbon stainless steel construction is remarkably durable and built with WÜSTHOF’s Precision Edge Technology (PEtec), yielding a blade that’s 20% sharper and with twice the edge retention of previous models.
This knife comes out of the box razor-sharp and holds an edge exceptionally well – you get what you pay for with this one.
Keep in mind that this is a particularly thin and flexible option best suited for smaller, difficult to fillet fish species. It’s a very manipulatable blade that’s great for those technical species that require some added finesse.
The synthetic polypropylene handle features a full bolster and finger guard, and is like the blade, built to last a lifetime. The brand also includes a leather sheath with this option.
For those that have the funds, this is a truly fantastic quality and attractive fillet knife option that’s a dream to wield, making it well worth the cost.
- Full-tang, 7-inch imported high-carbon German steel
- Sleek, ultra-thin design
- Blade is highly flexible and ultra maneuverable
- Luxury imported black pakkawood handle is triple-riveted
- Two different sheaths included
The Gladiator Series 7-Inch Flexible Fillet Knife by DALSTRONG is one of our favorite picks for a high-quality fillet knife, at a mid-quality price. This is a great choice for anglers and chefs seeking a high-end knife, but that are unwilling to spend upwards of $100.
The full-tang, 7-inch imported high-carbon German steel blade is built to be sleek and highly flexible while still retaining powerful cutting strength. The length and flexibility make this one of the ultimate freshwater fillet knife options, yet it’s still a great choice for cleaning a variety of saltwater species.
The luxury imported black pakkawood handle is triple-riveted for maximum durability and has a totally cool, high-grade aesthetic. The brand even includes two different sheaths for different carrying styles!
- 8-Inch 400 series stain-free high-carbon steel blade
- Blade is hollow ground for easy edge maintenance and rapid re-sharpening
- Durable and slip-resistant Polypropylene handle
- Excellent budget option
The Dexter 8-Inch Narrow Fillet Knife is one of our top picks for a cheap fillet knife worth buying.
There is nothing wrong with this blade whatsoever, so if you don’t have the fishing funds to spring for a high-end knife, this is a safe bet that won’t let you down. It’s quality built with 400 series stain-free high-carbon steel and a durable and slip-resistant Polypropylene handle, so the craftsmanship is sound.
The blade is furthermore hollow ground for easy edge maintenance and rapid re-sharpening, so keeping a sharp edge is a piece of cake with this option.
The 8-inch length makes this both a suitable fillet knife for smaller and larger species of fish while the flex level is moderate, so if you’re seeking a do-everything knife this one is definitely worth checking out.
It might not have the classy aesthetic or exceptional balance and feel of a high-end fillet knife, but this option by Dexter will serve you just fine none the less while keeping your money in your pocket!
- Thin, 9-inch stainless steel blade with a good amount of flex
- Offset blade angle allows for greater precision and sightlines while cutting
- Total weight: 6 ounces
- Slip-resistant, super polymer grips
- Protective nylon sheath
- Lifetime warranty
The Fish Elite Razor Sharp Blood Red 9 Inch Fillet Knife is the ideal option for those anglers and chefs seeking a long blade for larger fish species, that still retains a lot of flexibility.
Many saltwater fishermen prefer a longer blade, but don’t necessarily want the knife to be totally rigid – if that’s you, then this is a great choice. The blade furthermore is designed with a slightly offset angle that allows you to see your handiwork clearer, and therefore slice more precisely.
The slip-resistant, super polymer grip won’t rust or corrode and is, therefore, a stellar choice for saltwater fishing. The brand also includes a protective nylon sheath for safe storage, as well as a lifetime warranty.
- 6-Inch full tang 9Cr steel blade is designed specifically for corrosion resistance and edge retention
- Flexible blade is mirror-polished for added durability and ease of clean up
- HydroTread Grip is tough as nails and strategically raised in sections for enhanced traction
- Molded plastic sheath is vented for drainage and features an integrated sharpener!
- Easily mounted or worn on your person
- 8-Inch and 10-inch options also available for larger freshwater species
The GERBER Controller 6-Inch Freshwater Fillet Knife is without a doubt one of our top picks for freshwater anglers based on the top-notch sheath and integrated sharpener alone!
This is an exceptionally durable choice of fillet knife for a freshwater option that should last you a lifetime with the proper care. The full tang, 9Cr steel blade is remarkably durable while also offering some impressive corrosion resistance and edge retention. Retaining that edge is furthermore made particularly easy due to the fact that you’ve always got a sharpener on hand!
The HydroTread Grip of the handle is strategically raised in sections for enhanced traction and has a great feel. The finger guard, or Guide Fins as GERBER calls them, add even more safety to this knife’s design, keeping your digits out of harm’s way! The material of the handle cleans up wonderfully after even the slimiest of sessions, while the molded plastic sheath is vented for effective drainage.
Gerber also offers this fillet knife as an 8-inch or 10-inch option, so if you’re seeking a knife for some BIG freshwater species like salmon or pike, you might want to consider the big boys.
- 10-inch Full tang 9Cr steel blade is designed specifically for saltwater application
- Blade is mirror-polished for added durability and ease of clean up
- HydroTread Grip is tough as nails and strategically raised in sections for enhanced traction
- Molded plastic sheath is vented for drainage and features an integrated sharpener!
- Easily mounted or worn on your person
- 6-Inch and 8-inch options also available
The GERBER Controller Saltwater Fillet Knife is a top of the line, excellent value knife for the price point that comes with an integrated sharpener in the sheath for anywhere, anytime blade touch-ups.
The brand recently sent me out a few different knives from this series, and I’ve been totally impressed with both the quality of the edge and ergonomic grip for the cost. This blade truly feels great in your hand and works wonderfully for making more technical, precise cuts despite it being a saltwater oriented option.
This is a full tang fillet knife that’s crafted with extra corrosion-resistance in mind for withstanding the harsh conditions and abuses of saltwater fishing.
The HydroTread Grip is tough as nails and strategically raised in sections for enhanced traction. The finger guard is also very nicely designed making this a particularly safe knife to wield. If you’re typically not a fan of softer, molded knife handles, chances are this grip will change your mind.
GERBER has even paired this knife with a stellar plastic sheath (with integrated sharpener), really hitting all the bases when it comes to a do-anything, go-anywhere fillet knife! All in all, this is your one-stop-shop for a reliable and high-quality option offered at a more than fair price point.
- Flexible, 8 1/4-inch blade in the traditional Swedish filet style
- Built from a single piece of high-tech CROMOVA stainless steel
- Global’s signature dimple pattern provides a solid grip
- Limited lifetime warranty
The Global 8-Inch Flexible Swedish Fillet Knife is a unique but highly effective option that is exceptionally versatile due to the flexible, 8 1/4 inch blade.
This knife can more or less do it all. The thinness and flexibility of the blade allows for tight maneuverability when cleaning smaller, technical fish, while the longer length and powerful strength of the blade makes it equally suitable for muscling through larger fish species.
The entire knife is built from a single piece of high-tech CROMOVA stainless steel, so it feels absolutely solid in your hand. Global’s signature dimple pattern provides a solid grip, but some particularly slimy fish may make the handle a bit slippery, so consider that before purchasing.
An intermediate-sized fillet knife for filleting a wide range of fish species, as well as a plethora of other culinary applications – Global has come up with a great go-to with this one!
- Several sizes available, the No15 being the most suitable for filleting fish at 6-inches
- Narrow, flexible Sandvik stainless steel blade is easily maintained
- Total weight: less than 3 ounces
- Features Virobloc safety rings – allowing the knife to be folded open and closed
- Thin, aesthetically pleasing wooden handles
Opinel’s Slim Series Folding Fillet Knives are a highly practical option for the on the go angler seeking a particularly portable fillet knife.
There are a number of different length blades available through this link, but the No15 is the most suitable for filleting fish coming in with a 6-inch blade. All models are built with narrow and flexible Sandvik stainless steel blades that are praised for their easy maintenance and impressive cutting edge.
The neatest feature of these knives is of course the fact that they can be folded, and locked into place. This makes the total length of the No15 just 6 inches, so you can slip it right in your pocket! The knife is furthermore less than 3 ounces, making it a feather-light option!
The sleek wooden knife handles are built and treated to last a lifetime, while sporting a downright handsome aesthetic. There are even a few different options to choose from for each model.
You won’t be able to clean bigger fish with this 6-inch blade as effectively as slightly longer knives, but it’s a great little companion for cleaning species like panfish, trout, and bass.
All in all, Opinel builds lifetime knives that are both attractive and effective – the No15 being the ideal freshwater fillet knife option.
- 6-Inch full-tang Swedish stainless steel blade
- Total weight: 7 ounces
- Medium flex
- Reinforced varnished birch handle
- Genuine leather sheath and single-stage sharpener included
The Rapala Fish ‘N Fillet Knife with Sheath is about as straight forward as it gets. This is a simple and reliable fillet knife option that should hold up for many years of use.
The 6-inch, full-tang Swedish stainless steel blade is perfect for panfish and trout, and has a bit of flex for added maneuverability. The handle is varnished birch and is built to essentially last a lifetime – there are tons of customer reviews for this knife that insist it’s incredibly long-lived, some anglers even claiming to have owned their Rapala fillet knife for as long as 50 years!
The brand even includes a ceramic sharpener and a genuine leather sheath, making this an excellent overall value for the cost. A simple, but reliable fillet knife and some trusty accessories, you can’t go wrong with Rapala!
- 12-inch, Ti-Nitride coated, rust-resistant blade is great for BIG saltwater species
- Full-tang high carbon stainless steel blade is super thin and moderately flexible
- Non-Slip Grip handle with trigger grip for added security
- Lanyard hole for easy mounting
- Includes a synthetic sheath
The Bubba 12-Inch Flex Curved Fillet Knife is the tool you’re looking for if you clean downright tremendous fish like tuna, Mahi and billfish.
The length of the blade gives you some long reach when it comes to high-sided fish, this is truly a big-boy knife for sea-monsters. The full tang blade is built from high carbon stainless steel and tri-Nitride coated for maximum rust-resistance while the synthetic handle is rock solid. This is a quality-built, near-indestructible knife you’ll own for many years of angling.
Despite its remarkable strength and long length, this blade is still quite thin and therefore moderately flexible. It gives you the power to penetrate and work through the toughest meat, while still remaining quite maneuverable and agile in your hand.
The handle cleans up just as nicely as the blade and a trigger grip ensures you won’t slip while wielding this knife. A lanyard hole is present for easy mounting, and a synthetic sheath is included.
All things considered, this is the go-to knife for serious offshore anglers who won’t settle for anything less than the best!