15 Best Fillet Knives For All Species: Compare & Save

Flexible 6 3/8-inch Titanium coated 420HC steel blade

Weight: 5 ounces

Ergonomic rubberized handle with stainless steel guard and anti-slip ridges for added safety

Injection-molded sheath with drainage holes has an integrated belt clip and lanyard hole

Lifetime warranty

The Silver Creek Fillet Knife by Buck Knives is an excellent value, highly versatile fillet knife geared towards freshwater anglers.

The blade on this knife is just under 6.5 inches, so this is a great fillet knife for panfish, trout, and bass in particular. That being said, there’s a bit of flex, but not a ton, so this is still a pretty powerful blade for cleaning bigger and thicker fish if you’re patient.

The rubberized handle feels great in your hand and is very well-reviewed for its solid grip, even when covered in slime. A stainless steel handguard at the blade base furthermore adds safety-stats to this option.

Built from quality materials all around, and praised for its easily sharpened edge, this is a seriously great value option that outperforms a lot of more expensive knives. The brand even offers a lifetime warranty, a sure sign of quality!