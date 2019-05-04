9 Best Fishing Creels: Your Ultimate List

If you’re a catch-and-keep angler, you ought to own a nice quality fishing creel. Keeping your harvested fish fresh and out of the elements is, of course, pivotal to later enjoying them as a meal. You owe it to yourself and to the fish you harvest to properly store and transport your catch of the day.

Our list of the best fishing creels has compiled the top choices for every style angler and species of fish. Whether you’re looking to stash a couple of trout in the river until the day’s end, or need to properly store a monster striped bass or mahi while out kayak fishing, we’ve found the right creel system for you!

Traditional options, as well as some new innovative products and features, are all included here, so take your pick based on your angling needs! Carefully consider the size of the creel, puncture resistance, and clean-ability before pulling the trigger.

Keep all your hard earned fish fresh as can be this season with a fishing creel tailored to your needs. Tight lines and maxed-out catch limits from all of us here at Heavy!