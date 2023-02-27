11 Best Portable Live Wells: Which Is Right For You?

We’ve pinned down the best portable live wells and bait buckets for all anglers and fishing styles so you can keep your bait energized and your catch-of-the-day fresh. Highlighting both large and in charge options as well as some handy, more portable models, there’s something here for everyone. Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!

Keeping your live bait healthy and energized during a long day of fishing is sometimes easier said than done – especially if you’re not fishing from a boat with an onboard live well. A portable live well that enables you to take your bait on the go or effectively store your harvests is a brilliant tool for shore fishing , kayak angling , and loads of other applications!

Our Unbiased Reviews

Selecting The Right Live Well

Choosing a portable live well has everything to do with your fishing style and the type and amount of bait you plan to use. Carefully consider how much water volume your expected bait load or harvested catch requires as well as where you plan to utilize your live well before making a purchase.

For Example:

Smaller types of bait such as glass shrimp and teenier minnow species may very possibly be able to swim through mesh bait bags, and will therefore require a hard-sided live well.

Temperature-sensitive bait species will fare better if stored within an insulated bait box or bucket.

If planning to use your live well for storing harvested fish, lobsters, shellfish, and other game, be sure there's enough capacity to accommodate your bag-limit

Large Capacity Live Wells

If you're seeking a high-volume live well for use on your fishing vessel, at the lake house, on the ice, and beyond, there are most definitely some large and in charge options that should be on your radar. While larger hard-sided bait boxes don't offer the best portability, there are some high-capacity mesh bait bags that pack down super compact and weigh next to nothing. Think about how you'll be utilizing your live well and consider what makes the most sense for you.

Some of our top picks for portable live wells that feature an especially large capacity for bait include:

Highly Portable Live Wells

If you don't have a need for a large-capacity bait box, be sure to check out some of our top picks for the most portable live wells. These options put a focus on compact storage and easy carry, making them great for hiking into your favorite fishing hole, or for use aboard your kayak or personal fishing vessel.

A few of our favorites include:

Bait Bags

If it's compatible with your fishing style, a mesh bait bag or net that you can simply place into the water body you're fishing in is without a doubt the most portable style of live well. These simple cinch-nets are super low-weight, and are offered in a full range of sizes to accommodate virtually any amount of bait.

Floating bait bags can even be tied off to your person while wade fishing, or secured to a kayak, float tube, or personal fishing vessel. Smaller diameter options are also handy for sliding into an ice hole while fishing on the hard water.

Keep in mind this style of live well offers no real insulation, so if the water body you're fishing in does not offer suitable temps or water chemistry for prolonged bait health, you'll want to pair your bait bag with your own reservoir.

Our top picks for the best bait bags include:

Minnow Buckets

If you're a shore fisherman or ice angler simply seeking an insulated pail or bucket for keeping a dozen or two shiners, why spring for a full-feature live well? There are plenty of simple and straightforward minnow buckets suitable for live well use that may be more than adequate for your fishing style.

A few of our top picks include:

Boat Coolers

If you truly need a huge capacity bait box, don't forget to consider utilizing a big boat cooler or camping cooler as your live well and simply pairing it with an aerator for oxygenation. Because you'll have to feed your aerator tube into the cooler you likely won't be able to maintain a gasket seal, but this should be a non-issue if you don't mind a little spilling considering how well insulated most coolers are. If you plan to fill a cooler that's much over 40 quarts, we recommend using two aerators to ensure adequate oxygenation.

Our list of the best boat coolers features some great options for live well consideration.

Fishing Creels

If you're simply seeking a method of keeping your harvested fish nice and fresh until the end of the day, be sure to consider a simple creel rather than a full-on live well system. Our top list of the best fishing creels features our favorite options for all anglers and angling styles!

Aerators

If the portable live well system you decide on does not include an aerator, we highly suggest pairing it with one in order to optimize bait health. Keeping your reservoir nicely oxygenated has everything to do with keeping your bait happy and lively, so be sure to employ a reliable aerator or pump for the best results.

We recommend these industry-trusted options: