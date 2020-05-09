7 Best GPS Dog Trackers For Hunting: Compare & Save

The Garmin Astro 430 T5 Dog Tracking Bundle is one of the most advanced tracking devices on the market for your hunting dog or dogs that features remarkable range, precision, and mapping capabilities overall.

This is a tracking only device, so you cannot stimulate your dog with this option. The Astro 430 features up to a 9-mile range, 20 hours of battery life, and updates location every 2.5 seconds, so this is a great go-to for serious hunters embarking on more intensive expeditions into the backcountry and beyond.

The 160 x 240 pixel display resolution on the 1.43 by 2.15 inch screen is crisp and easy to read, while the handheld device itself is bright orange in order to be easily located in the field if dropped. It’s a bit cumbersome to carry depending on your gear load, but the long battery life and non-reliance on cell service or an app to function is more than worth the weight.

This system utilizes high-sensitivity GPS and GLONASS satellite reception which when used together are more effective than GPS alone, increasing accuracy in more challenging environments like woodlands. Garmin furthermore includes preloaded topo U.S. 100K mapping and a free 1-year birdseye satellite imagery subscription, so you’re ready to hunt right out of the box.

A microSD card slot allows you to load even more mapping options, such as TOPO U.S. 24K and HuntView maps (sold separately), so you can enhance the detail of your display even more for those technical landscapes and environments. 4 GB of memory furthermore ensures you’ve got plenty of storage space for adding maps, tracking and recording the hunt metrics of multiple dogs (up to 20), adding/planning routes, and much more.

It’s the advanced level of nitty-gritty capabilities of this system that sets it apart from the competition. Hunters who simply want to know where their dogs are in the field will be impressed with the reliability and function of this product, but sportsmen who enjoy deriving real-time useable data, as well as take-home insights out of every hunt, will be blown away by the Astro 430.

Functions like hunt metrics dog performance data can show you the distance traveled, time afield and more for every dog on your team, while Dog Track mode can be pulled up in a moment’s notice for a compass view pointing to your dog’s location in more challenging environments.

You can furthermore load your laptop or computer with BaseStation software (offered free) to turn it into a field control center for tracking multiple dogs. It’s a neat program with all sorts of technical info and applications that tech-savvy hunters and those who are just downright fascinated by their dog’s efforts will love exploring.

The Astro 430 truly allows you to stay on point in regards to where, when, why, and what your hunting dog(s) is up to in the field, while also providing interesting and insightful data on how to improve your strategy for the next hunt.

This bundle includes everything you need to get started, and the 430 is furthermore compatible with other dog devices fro Garmin, so chances are if you already own some tracking collars, they will function with this unit. For serious hunters seeking top-tier performance and reliability out of their GPS dog tracker, and for data-nerds who love analyzing the events of completed hunts, the Astro 430 is the device you should own.