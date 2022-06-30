10 Best Boat Umbrellas: Which Is Right For You?

A sunny day on the water almost always calls for some shade. The effects of the sun can be brutal as well as blinding when you’re trying to enjoy a day of boating, so a boat umbrella is a must-have accessory for summer fun. Our top list of the best shade systems and umbrellas for boats will ensure you and your crew stay comfortably shaded and cool this season!
1. Millennium Marine Shade Tree UmbrellaPrice: $116.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large, versatile boat umbrella that can be utilized in a variety of different ways
- Lightweight, aluminum and composite construction resists marine environments
- Easily movable top that tilts to achieve the ideal coverage angle
- Convenient vent can be opened on top to let hot air escape, and can be closed to keep rain out
- Special coating effectively reflects heat to create an especially cool environment underneath the umbrella
- Quick and easy set up and break down
- Height adjustable
- Includes a heavy duty stow and carry bag
- Lack of tie downs means keeping this umbrella set up at high speeds is not advised
- Seat/universal mount is sold separately
- No color options
The Millennium Marine Shade Tree Umbrella is a large and versatile boat umbrella that can be utilized in a variety of different ways. If you’re seeking a simple and straightforward option that doesn’t require a complicated installation and that also provides more shade than a personal umbrella, this is a great go-to.
Designed with a special coating that effectively reflects heat, this option creates an especially cool environment underneath the umbrella. There is also a convenient vent that can be opened on top to let hot air escape, and then closed to keep rain and wetness out if necessary.
Setup and breakdown are exceptionally simple, so if you’re seeking a straightforward, no-hassle option for boating (and beyond), the Shade Tree Umbrella should most definitely be on your radar. Best of all, the easily movable and height-adjustable top tilts to achieve the ideal coverage angle, so making fine-tuned adjustments to achieve that perfect shade setting is made easy.
The lightweight, aluminum and composite construction furthermore effectively resists marine environments, so you can plan on owning this option for quite some time. The brand even includes a robust carry bag, so properly maintaining this umbrella is made that much easier.
Unfortunately, the chair mount pictured is sold separately, but we still find this purchase to be of excellent value even when paired with the additional accessory.
2. Magma Products Rail Mounted Boat UmbrellaPrice: $105.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% UV block protective coating significantly reduces heat underneath the umbrella
- Quick release all-angle round rail mount easily adjusts to any position
- Venting mesh windproof design
- Built with non-corroding fade resistant acrylic nylon materials to resist the effects of marine environments
- 2-Piece fiberglass shaft with chrome brass joint
- Entire canopy is reinforced to each corner tie-down with polyester webbing
- Designed for attachment to vertical, horizontal, or angled 1-1/2 inch diameter round railings
- Windproof design does not allow the canopy to turn inside out or lose its shape in gusty wind conditions
- Fair price point
- Set up and break down is a bit more intensive than some of the competition
- Mounting hardware is not universal
- No color options
The Magma Products Rail Mounted Boat Umbrella is a highly versatile and well-designed shade option for boating that is built to provide ample shade for most cockpits, and is able to withstand strong wind gusts.
Built with a 100% UV block protective coating that significantly reduces heat underneath the umbrella, this is a brilliant option for boaters seeking a shade system that truly works to cool down their deck space. A venting mesh windproof design furthermore goes on to allow a breeze without compromising integrity.
The umbrella’s square shape measures 6 feet across, so this unit provides quite a bit of shade for small and large boating groups alike.
Setup is fairly intensive, but won’t be difficult after a little practice. A quick-release all-angle round rail mount easily adjusts to any position, while a 2-piece fiberglass shaft with chrome brass joint enables easy height adjustments. The entire canopy is also reinforced to each corner tie-down with polyester webbing.
Designed for attachment to vertical, horizontal, or angled 1-1/2 inch diameter round railings, be sure to check your boat’s specs before purchasing this model. It can likely be modified to fit your vessel if your railings are not in alignment with the install hardware, but you’ll have to carefully think through the process.
While this unit is not really recommended for moving at high speeds, the windproof design does not allow the canopy to turn inside out or lose its shape in gusty wind conditions, so you can likely motor around with this umbrella up as long as you’re not cookin’ too fast out there!
Very reasonably priced considering the quality here and built to last through many boating seasons, we find this option from Magma Products to be of excellent value.
3. Taylor Made Products AnchorShade III Sun ShadePrice: $158.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6 by 6 foot square, UV treated nylon umbrella compatible with almost any vessel
- Versatile option that can be quickly and easily deployed in a variety of contexts on and off your boat
- Powder coated aluminum frame has a 4 point locking height up to 8 feet
- Adjustable straps for mounting flexibility
- Non corrosive hardware stands up to marine environments
- Solid fiberglass structural ribs and hinge connectors add further integrity
- Includes a heavy duty carrying case with shoulder strap
- Not recommended for use at high speeds or in especially strong winds
- Although setup is easy, you will require at least a few cleats, poles, or other suitable anchoring points on your vessel
- No color options
The AnchorShade III Sun Shade is a 6 by 6 foot square, UV treated nylon umbrella compatible with almost any motorboat that’s quickly and easily deployed in a variety of contexts both on and off your vessel.
While this umbrella is not recommended for use at high speeds or in aggressive winds, it’s designed with high integrity in mind, and should hold up for many seasons of boating with the proper care. Solid fiberglass structural ribs and hinge connectors stand the test of time well, while the powder-coated aluminum frame and non-corrosive hardware effectively resist marine environments.
Featuring a four-point locking height up to eight feet and adjustable straps for further mounting flexibility, getting this umbrella to work with your vessel is made easy. Setting this unit up for the first time might require a little patience, but the expansive shade it provides is well worth the (short) learning curve.
Mounting this bad boy will require four anchoring/tethering points, so think about how you might rig this umbrella before purchasing. If you have some cleats, boat rails, or rod holders onboard, you’re in business!
4. Sport-Brella Versa-BrellaPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile, go-anywhere personal clamp-on umbrella
- Folds into a compact carrying case weighing only 1.8 pounds for awesome portability
- Offers UPF 50 plus protection to help keep skin safe from 99.5% of UVA and UVB rays
- 4-way, 360-degree swivel and 2 push button hinges enables the umbrella to be adjusted to any angle to block the sun
- Heavy-duty universal clamp connects to square and tubular surfaces
- Multiple color options available
- Two sizes available
- Excellent price point
- Not recommended for use at high speeds or in especially strong winds
- Clamp components are plastic and should be handled with care
- Only provides shade for one person
Here’s an inexpensive and exceedingly easy to implement shade solution that can be used on your boat, and virtually anywhere else! The Sport-Brella Versa-Brella is a personal clamp-on umbrella that can be instantly attached and detached from seat backs and armrests, boat rails, and more.
If you’re seeking a no-nonsense, no-hassle shade option that doesn’t require any kind of installation or hardware whatsoever, this is a great option to have on your radar.
Implementing a heavy-duty universal clamp, this unit connects to square and tubular surfaces and features 4-way, 360-degree swivel for finding that perfect shade angle. Offering UPF 50 plus protection, the Versa-Brella keeps you safe from 99.5% of UVA and UVB rays – so those serious about sun protection should perk their ears here.
Available in two different sizes, both models break down remarkably compact and lightweight for easy go-anywhere use and come with a handy carry bag included. There are also several color options available for personalizing the aesthetic of your umbrella.
5. G4Free UPF 50+ Adjustable Beach Umbrella with Universal ClampPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile, clamp-on personal umbrella for easy and reliable grab-and-go use
- Measures 46 by 44 inches when deployed
- UPF 50+ protection featuring a silver coating fabric layer that further reflects heat
- Designed with lightweight and flexible fiberglass ribs
- Flex spring top allows the umbrella canopy to bend in any direction
- Includes a portable carrying case weighing only 2 pounds and measuring 43 inches long
- Includes a one year warranty
- Not recommended for use at high speeds or in especially high winds
- The maximum clamp diameter for mounting is 1.37 inches
- Color selction is limited and not that diverse
The G4Free UPF 50+ Adjustable Beach Umbrella with Universal Clamp is the perfect option for folks seeking a boat umbrella that’s especially portable, and easy to implement. Measuring 46 by 44 inches when deployed, this model offers reliable, grab-and-go personal shade that you can bring with you essentially anywhere!
Designed with lightweight and flexible fiberglass ribs and offering UPF 50+ protection, this umbrella even features a silver coating fabric layer that further reflects heat. It’s the perfect size for securing to your boat seat or side railing, and is even equipped with a flex spring top that allows the umbrella canopy to bend in any direction.
The only real downfall here considering this design is that the maximum clamp diameter for mounting is 1.37 inches, so it may not be able to attach to thicker boat rails. That being said, the clamp is super easy to use and versatile, so finding a place to effectively mount this umbrella should not be very difficult.
Including a portable carrying case weighing only 2 pounds and measuring 43 inches long, taking the G4Free umbrella anywhere is made easy. The brand even includes a one year warranty so you can purchase in complete confidence you’re scoring a quality product.
7. Oceansouth Bimini Extension Airflow Boat ShadesPrice: $189.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to install and affordable bimini or T-top shade extender
- 1 1/4 inch Telescopic aluminum poles with tapered collar ends fit into rod holder mounts
- Holds up fine while moving at high speeds, or even while trailering your boat
- Heavy-duty nylon tie down straps with adjustment buckles ensure a tight and secure setup
- Height can be adjusted for comfortable seating or standing
- Multiple sizes available
- Some complaints about the tensioning once set up
- Will require you to do some measuring on your vessel in order to purchase the right size
- No color options
The Oceansouth Bimini Extension Airflow Boat Shade is a straightforward and easy to implement solution for boaters who want simply want to extend their T-top or bimini shade coverage.
Priced very reasonably and available in few different sizes to properly match your boat’s dimensions, this is an awesome go-to that will ensure everyone on board your vessel is out of the direct sun.
Setup is remarkably easy once you determine the right size extension shade – just drop the adjustable height mounting poles into your rod holders at the stern, and then tension out the shade by securing the straps to cleats, or side rails. If your boat lacks rod holders, you may still be able to find a way to rig this unit, but carefully consider your alternatives before purchasing.
This bimini extender holds up fine while moving at high speeds, or even while trailering your boat, so this is a shade system you can set and forget when you want to. The height can furthermore be adjusted for comfortable seating or standing, so you and your crew can make sure to maintain space for casting a fishing pole and other on-the-water activities.
While you’ll have to spend a bit of time determining the right size and then think through the best install approach, we find the price point and innovative design here to be well worth the effort!
8. North East Harbor Boat Sun Shade Top Extension for Biminis & T-TopsPrice: $86.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extends the sun shade area of biminis or T-tops
- 7.8oz Marine-Grade 600 Denier heavy duty canvas top
- Simple design - 1 1/8" diameter telescopic aluminum poles mount securely into rod holders
- Adjustable pole height from 3.75 to 6 feet, perfect for sitting or standing
- Adjustable tie-down straps ensure a tight and secure fit
- Can be used while the boat is moving - but be mindful not to exceed high speeds
- Multiple sizes available
- Mounting may be difficult if your boat lacks rod holders, or if their placement proves challenging
- Will require you to do some measuring on your vessel before purchasing
- No color options
North East Harbor’s Sun Shade Extension is another very reasonably priced option for expanding on the shade your boat’s bimini or T-top already provides.
Built with an exceedingly simple design, 1 1/8-inch diameter telescopic aluminum poles mount securely into rod holders at the stern of your vessel, while adjustable tie-down straps help to keep the shade system in place and properly tension it. The shade extension is available in two different sizes, so it’s a fit for most sixed motor boats.
The 7.8oz marine-grade 600 Denier heavy-duty canvas top should stand the test of time quite well, and is furthermore able to remain erected even when moving at fairly high speeds – a simple, but underrated feature.
Featuring an adjustable pole height from 3.75 to 6 feet, this shade extender is perfect for both sitting and standing, so you can implement this accessory however you see fit.
While this option will require you to do some measuring on your vessel before purchasing and then to determine the best way to mount it, you’ll find it’s well worth the added effort once you have it dialed.
9. Taylor Made Products T-Top Shade KitPrice: $470.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and easy to install sun shade for use on center console vessels
- Tough marine-grade polyester fabric is built with high integrity and elasticity
- Support poles seat into your boat's rod holders
- Outer UV reflective coating for a 98% effective UV block
- Secure fit-speed tested up to 30 knots
- Sets up and breaks down quickly and easily and includes a nice carry bag
- Includes a one-year warranty
- Expensive sun shade
- May be difficult to install if your boat lacks rod holders, or if their placement is awkward
- No color options
While this option is certainly more expensive than a lot of the listed alternatives here, the T-Top Shade Kit by Taylor Made Products is a quality-built, top-tier shade solution that will outperform and outlast the competition.
This is a lightweight and easy to install sun shade for use on center console vessels designed with tough, marine-grade polyester fabric built with high integrity and elasticity in mind. Secure fit-speed tested up to 30 knots, you can furthermore run your boat at high speeds and leave this shade system erected in high winds without issue.
Support poles seat into your boat’s rod holders at the stern, while the front of the shade kit simply lashes to your T-top, bimini, or center console. If your vessel lacks standard rod holders but you think you can rig this style shade kit anyway, we suggest maybe opting for a less expensive option and seeing how it plays out.
The outer UV reflective coating provides a 98% effective UV block, so you and your crew will not have to worry about the dangerous effects of sun exposure while beneath this shade kit.
Including a one year warranty, you can purchase in confidence you’re scoring a built-to-last, quality product here.
10. MOOCY Sun Shade Canopy for Kayaks and CanoesPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy operation, quick-deploy sunshade compatible with kayaks, canoes, and other small watercraft
- Offers approximately 8 square feet of coverage
- Fits most kayaks using existing boat deck hardware or using easy owner-installed attachment components
- Built from a coated sunscreen cloth and collapsible aluminum rods for an exceptionally lightweight and packable design
- Not recommended for use in windy conditions
- Installation will require some ingenuity if your vessel lacks fishing rod holders to place the two main supports
- Limited color options
Here’s a brilliant shade solution for kayaks, canoes, and smaller personal vessels that’s affordable, easy to install, and bound to turn heads on the water! The MOOCY Sun Shade Canopy is a game-changer when it comes to beating the summer heat while out for a leisurely paddle.
Offering easy operation, quick deployment, and approximately eight square feet of shade coverage, this is a killer piece of gear to own for all sorts of paddling contexts that’s compatible with most canoes and kayaks utilizing the existing deck hardware.
Built from a coated sunscreen cloth and collapsible aluminum rods, this unit is built to be exceptionally lightweight and packable, so it can come with you virtually anywhere. The one real downfall here is that if conditions are especially windy, it may be a bit much for the MOOCY Sun Shade to handle.
A brilliant accessory to own for sunny days on the water, as well as a thoughtful and unique gift for a kayaker in your life, this is a wonderful product to have on your radar for all sorts of applications!
The Harmful Effects of the Sun Are No Joke!
According to the EPA, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. UV radiation exposure is a serious thing to consider if you like to recreate outside, and boating is one of the highest exposure activities you can partake in when it comes to the harmful effects of the sun.
Too much UV exposure can result in Melanoma, cataracts, premature aging of the skin and other skin damage - but the good news is you can dramatically reduce your risk by utilizing sun block, and minimizing your time in the direct sun by using shade systems, and sun garments.
Center Console and T-Top Extensions
Extending the shade that already exists on your boat is a great way to ensure everyone on board is covered from the harmful effects of the sun. Shade devices that simply attach to your vessel's T-top or center console are furthermore easier to set up than boat umbrellas or biminis that require more permanent installations, and are typically less expensive.
While most of these devices work by utilizing the integrated rod holders at a vessel's stern as anchoring points for the rear support poles, there are likely some workarounds when it comes to set up if your boat doesn't have rod holders, or you require them to remain free for fishing.
Some of our favorite boat umbrellas and shade systems of this type include:
- Oceansouth Bimini Extension Airflow Boat Shade
- North East Harbor’s Sun Shade Extension
- Taylor Made Products T-Top Shade Kit
- Dolphin PRO2, PRO3 T-Top Canopy Extension Kit
Bimini Tops
If your boat's design is compatible with a bimini top, it may be the go-to shade system for you. Biminis, once properly installed, can be almost instantly deployed and broken down, and remain in place on your vessel. It's a brilliant solution for when you want to get out of the UV for a bit, and then return to soaking up the sun.
While purchasing and installing a bimini top will require some forethought and measurement (most bimini tops need to be somewhat precisely matched to your boat's dimensions) the added effort of selecting the right unit and then installing it is well worth the convenience and performance.
A few bimini tops worth checking out include:
- Naviskin’s Bimini Top Covers
- VIVOHOME Bimini Top
- MSC Bimini Top Boat Cover
- KAKIT 750D Bimini Top
- Leader Accessories Bimini Tops
Personal Umbrellas
Don't overlook the brilliance of utilizing a simple personal umbrella on board your vessel. While these shade systems typically only provide coverage for one person, they are very affordable, and can be utilized virtually anywhere.
Most models employ an easy to use clamp or clip, so you can secure them to seats, railings, arm rests and more - the applications are endless! A versatile style shade system that will work well as a boat umbrella, beach, umbrella, and so much more!
Our top picks include:
- Sport-Brella Versa-Brella
- G4Free UPF 50+ Adjustable Beach Umbrella with Universal Clamp
- Franklin Sports All Position Umbrella with Universal Clamp
- Prospo Adjustable Beach Umbrella with Universal Clamp
Mounting Your Own Boat Umbrella
Don't overlook the practicality of installing a deck-mounted umbrella holder on your boat for simply using a standard patio or beach umbrella! If you have a space on your vessel to fix a quality umbrella mount, this may be both an affordable and effective go-to shade solution.
Here are a few different style umbrella holders worth checking out for creating a DIY shade system on your boat: