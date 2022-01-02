9 Best Electric Trolling Motors for Small Craft

The Minn Kota Endura 30 Pound Thrust Freshwater Trolling Motor is an exceptional value and super reliable option from one of the top respected brands in the industry.

I have owned a Minn Kota Endura for about 10 years now, and mine is still going strong. My father and I have mounted an older model of the Endura to the transom of our 10-foot johnboat for years and we’ve never found a reason to upgrade – we LOVE this motor. After about a decade the performance is equal with the day we purchased it!

The newer model by Minn Kota looks seriously awesome – this 12-volt unit has 30 pounds of thrust and a 30-inch shaft. It’s great for smaller sized rowboats, jon boats, dinghies or sailboats. This motor runs seriously quiet, so it’s an excellent choice for fishing purposes.

You’ll need a 12-volt battery to power this bad boy and a ton of fishermen reviews rave about further pairing their battery with the Minn Kota Trolling Motor Power Center. There are five forward speeds and three reverse speeds giving you pretty excellent control for finding that perfect trolling speed.

There’s also a two year warranty on the motor and a lifetime warranty on the “indestructible” shaft so Minn Kota has you covered. For the cost, this motor is an AWESOME value. If you like the Endura but need a bit more thrust, then check out Minn Kota’s 55 pound thrust version of this model for some better boost.

I got my money’s worth out of mine about eight years ago and the thing just won’t quit! For zipping around your favorite lakes and ponds, this is no doubt the go-to unit.