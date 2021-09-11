The 30 Best Items For The Ultimate Camp Kitchen

The KUCHOMA Grill from Primus is a must-have cooking device for the campground that performs and operates very comparably to your at-home gas grill.

This compact unit is designed to be exceptionally portable but is still built with plenty of grill space as well as a particularly deep hood for accommodating thick steaks, roasts, or even some cast iron cooking ware under there. It’s a wonderfully versatile option with a lot of cooking strength (8,500 BTU) whether you’re preparing meals for one, or for ten.

The brand sent me a KUCHOMA Grill a few years back now, and mine has accompanied me on countless campouts, beach hangs, and boat days. I’ve even done away with my old propane gas grill at home and now utilize this unit exclusively as my grilling device. It heats rapidly, cooks evenly, and is a breeze to clean, break down, and store – what’s not to love!?

Simply hook the KUCHOMA up to a propane canister, start the gas flow and trigger the piezo ignitor to get cooking. The heat is furthermore surprisingly adjustable compared to other portable camp grills through opening and tightening the gas flow.

Perhaps best of all, the ceramic non-stick grill grate and stainless steel drip tray are both removable and dishwasher safe, so you can very easily give this grill a quick clean in the field if it needs it, or a thorough at-home wash between trips – because who likes a black, crusty grill grate?

Folding legs give you a nice working height to operate the grill, while also creating some additional table space underneath the cooker. Lastly, Primus has engineered this grill with a locking hood so you can carry it by the attractive wood-trimmed handle. A simple, but very much appreciated feature when it comes to inherent convenience in the field.

Build impressively compact for its cooking strength and capacity, designed for exceedingly easy operation and cleanup, and built with a sharp aesthetic, the KUCHOMA is a no-brainer for camp chefs with a passion for grilling.