The 30 Best Items For The Ultimate Camp Kitchen

A proper campout calls for a proper camp kitchen. If you’re the type of outdoorsman or woman who appreciates all of, or at least most of the luxuries of your at-home kitchen when enjoying the wilderness, then our top list of camp kitchen essentials has been curated just for you.
Whether you’re looking to create a brilliantly efficient grill station, classy camp bar, mouth-watering rotisserie set up, or a simple, but righteous outdoor coffee cafe, we’ve selected the top products for assembling your ultimate camp kitchen!
The Browning Camping Basecamp Cook Station is a wonderful foundation for camp kitchens of any extent. Whether you’re looking to create a full-on, chef-approved prepping, cooking, and serving space, or are just seeking an organized setup for whipping up quick camp meals and coffee, this is an excellent go-to.
Featuring an 18 by 37 inch tabletop space and a 44 inch height, this cook station provides plenty of space for placement of a camp grill, or for prepping and serving meals. Browning has even included a folding aluminum windscreen for use while cooking, or for protecting your food from dust and debris when things get windy in the field.
Best of all, the 600D polyester storage cabinet that assembles beneath the table is topped with tarpaulin material, so its contents will stay dry even in wet weather. This makes the Basecamp Cook Station not only an excellent space for prepping and cooking meals, but also a suitable pantry! Just be mindful that more powerful and witty critters such as raccoons and bears can likely bust in there.
Designed with a foldable design and including a carry bag measuring just 18 by 37 by 4 inches, this handy and generously sized camp kitchen essential can furthermore be broken down to very reasonable dimensions for storage and transport.
The GCI Outdoor Slim-Fold Portable Folding Cook Station is a brilliant tool for maintaining organization within cluttered, extensive camp kitchens.
While there are certainly more solid-built cook stations on the market engineered with a higher quality of craftsmanship, the value of this option is nearly impossible to beat. It’s absolutely rugged enough to handle the abuses of camping, impressively portable given its assembled dimensions, and very reasonably priced.
Featuring a heat-resistant aluminum countertop, four other table spaces, and an additional center storage space for placement of a cooler or power station, GCI Outdoors has outfitted this device to cover all the bases. There are integrated cup holders, designated spaces for placement of grilling utensils, and even a paper towel holder all included in the design.
The station measures 20.9 by 52 by 32.3 inches deployed, but just 20.9 by 3.7 by 34.6 inches folded up, so it remains quite reasonably sized for camping and road trip applications. Weighing in at 18.9 pounds, this device is not too heavy for reasonable transport either.
The Happybuy Portable Camp Kitchen with Storage Organizer is an extensive cook station and/or camp pantry measuring 69 by 19.5 by 43.5 inches deployed. Featuring a main table, two side tables, and three polyester storage cabinets, this unit is geared towards group campouts, and camp chefs who like to prepare a LOT of food.
A steel windscreen is also included in the design and works wonderfully for not only shielding your camp stove or grill, but also for protecting prepped or prepared food from dust during windy conditions. The storage cabinets can also of course be fastened shut, ensuring your dry goods, snacks, and pantry items are kept safe from both critters and the elements.
Measuring just 35 by 6 by 20 inches when broken down within the included carry bag, this spacious camp kitchen organizer is furthermore far more portable than you might assume.
Every proper camp kitchen calls for a generously sized dining table, so the ALPHA CAMP Folding Table and Bench Set doesn’t really require much explanation.
Including a height adjustable table measuring 35 by 26 inches and two matching 10-inch tall benches, you can score both a versatile camping table and some seating with this purchase. The benches can of course be pulled up to the fire, or even used as additional tables for meal prepping or serving, adding even more versatility to this killer camp kitchen essential.
Designed with an aluminum alloy frame and MDF waterproof tabletop surface capable of supporting up to 110 pounds, the brand has engineered this table set to stand the test of time when it comes to enduring the abuses of camping, so you can rest assured it will perform as both an essential tool and leisure item for years to come.
When it’s time to pack it all up, the table and bench set collapse and nest into each other, measuring just 35.4 by 13 inches.
Affordable, durable, and super versatile in its potential culinary (and beyond) applications, ALPHA CAMP has engineered a stellar camp kitchen essential with this one!
The Goplus Folding Fishing & Hunting Camp Table is a larger sized table option that’s especially suited for outdoorsmen who often make a mess cleaning fish and/or game during their campouts.
Featuring a small sink space with a drain outlet and hose-compatible faucet hookup, this table is perfect for filleting fish, breasting birds, cracking crab claws, and other potentially messy culinary endeavors. The entire 45 by 23 inch tabletop surface is furthermore slanted towards the sink and features a raised edge in order to contain blood, guts, and whatever else.
The brand has even included a pressurized spray nozzle which can be attached via a hose-splitter along with the faucet hookup. This enables you to effectively spray down the table surface, as well as dirty dishes, appliances, camp gear, and more!
Featuring some knife-slots right through the tabletop for safe blade placement, an easy-clean HDPE surface, and folding design for easy transport, Goplus has really hit all the bases when it comes to creating the ultimate portable prep station here.
Whether you’re a sportsman or woman who enjoys consuming their own spoils or not, there’s no denying this camp table is brilliantly suited for outdoorsmen who take pride in their deployable kitchen!
The Rock Cloud Aluminum Portable Camping Table is a killer little side table that’s in our opinion perfect for enhancing organization within cluttered camp kitchens, or for use as a dining space for pairs or soloists.
Measuring just 21 by 16.5 inches, this is not an especially large tabletop. While it’s not ideal for prepping huge meals or for group dining, it is however a perfect size for a single camp chef and a cutting board to go to work, or for kicking back and enjoying your finished meal.
Its small dimensions and 15-inch height paired with the nylon mesh underside storage netting furthermore make this table option great for use as a little out-of-the-way pantry space. You can use it to house your cooking oils, dry goods, camp cutlery, and more if you play a little tetris – leaving your main tablespace free for meal prep and dining.
Built from aluminum alloy for maximum weather resistance and weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, Rock Cloud has furthermore designed this table to be exceptionally portable and resilient to the elements. Measuring just 17.3 by 5.1 by 4.3 inches when broken down into its included carry case, there’s nowhere you can’t bring this awesome kitchen companion.
Here’s a powerhouse griddle system for campers who want a little more cooking strength than standard camp grills and burners typically provide. The Blackstone Adventure Ready 22 Inch Griddle with Hood is an excellent quality cooker for preparing all sorts of camp meals – both big and small.
Featuring an extra-large, super easy to season griddle space and two separate burner controls for precise heat management, you can rip burgers and dogs, eggs, steaks, fish, veggies and so much more with this bad boy! An integrated grease-management reservoir is even conveniently built into the rear of the device so you can save time and headache cleaning up after particularly greasy meals.
The 19 by 22 inch griddle is especially ideal for large group campouts considering you can crack upwards of 20 eggs, or go ahead and slap nearly two dozen burgers on there! It’s also just a fun, outdoorsy way to cook as opposed to utilizing cooking ware that needs to be separately cleaned.
This cooker is built with an exceptionally stable and sturdy base which could absolutely be utilized on its own as a makeshift tablespace for other applications, adding even more to its inherent versatility within the camp kitchen. The legs are furthermore independently adjustable, so leveling this griddle on uneven ground is a piece of cake.
Simply hook this unit up to a standard camping propane canister or a full size propane tank (like you use with your at home grill) and you’re ready to get cooking!
The KUCHOMA Grill from Primus is a must-have cooking device for the campground that performs and operates very comparably to your at-home gas grill.
This compact unit is designed to be exceptionally portable but is still built with plenty of grill space as well as a particularly deep hood for accommodating thick steaks, roasts, or even some cast iron cooking ware under there. It’s a wonderfully versatile option with a lot of cooking strength (8,500 BTU) whether you’re preparing meals for one, or for ten.
The brand sent me a KUCHOMA Grill a few years back now, and mine has accompanied me on countless campouts, beach hangs, and boat days. I’ve even done away with my old propane gas grill at home and now utilize this unit exclusively as my grilling device. It heats rapidly, cooks evenly, and is a breeze to clean, break down, and store – what’s not to love!?
Simply hook the KUCHOMA up to a propane canister, start the gas flow and trigger the piezo ignitor to get cooking. The heat is furthermore surprisingly adjustable compared to other portable camp grills through opening and tightening the gas flow.
Perhaps best of all, the ceramic non-stick grill grate and stainless steel drip tray are both removable and dishwasher safe, so you can very easily give this grill a quick clean in the field if it needs it, or a thorough at-home wash between trips – because who likes a black, crusty grill grate?
Folding legs give you a nice working height to operate the grill, while also creating some additional table space underneath the cooker. Lastly, Primus has engineered this grill with a locking hood so you can carry it by the attractive wood-trimmed handle. A simple, but very much appreciated feature when it comes to inherent convenience in the field.
Build impressively compact for its cooking strength and capacity, designed for exceedingly easy operation and cleanup, and built with a sharp aesthetic, the KUCHOMA is a no-brainer for camp chefs with a passion for grilling.
Here’s a unique camp cooker for culinary enthusiasts who aren’t afraid to go all-out when it comes to feasting in the great outdoors. Camp Chef’s Outdoor Camp Oven provides you with both a stovetop and a functional oven, vastly broadening the potential of your outdoor cooking endeavors.
Featuring two stovetop burners offering 7,500 BTU’s each, and a two-tier oven that can reach up to 400 degrees F, this compact little unit can do almost anything your at-home oven can. Simply hook this bad boy up to a regular camping propane canister for fuel, or go ahead and connect it to a 20-pound tank for those more intensive meals, or longer duration campouts.
The stovetop burners are of course heat adjustable, and even feature an integrated windscreen that erects when you reveal the burners. Most importantly, there is a thermometer for the oven component, allowing you to precisely control the process of whatever it is you’re cooking.
The internal oven dimensions are 16 by 8.5 by 10 inches, so there’s not a ton of space in there, but it’s not too shabby either. There’s plenty of room to cook up a casserole or a thick roast, or even bake a birthday cake!
No doubt a cool and unique outdoor cooking accessory that will add a ton of potential to your camp menu for years to come!
Designed for wood and charcoal grilling, the Bruntmor Grill Swing Campfire Cooking Stand is a fantastic camp kitchen addition for those who appreciate a good ol’ fashioned barbeque! Including a 11 by 16 inch cooking grate and an assemblage of hanging hooks for securing additional cuts of meat and cooking ware, this compact grill swing set is capable of preparing quite a bit of food at once.
Built with an all-steel construction for maximum heat tolerance and durability, this kit nonetheless conveniently breaks down into an included carry bag for easy storage and transport, so it’s by no means a chore to bring along despite its burly appearance.
The A-type tripod structure design stands nice an upright on solid or soft ground and consists of a central cooking pole with collapsible legs and grates for grilling. Multiple different length hooks are furthermore included for hanging pots, cuts of meat, or whatever else you want over your camp fire – making finding that perfect distance from the heat a piece of cake.
A wonderful option for cooking roasts to soups, the Bruntmor Grill Swing is a seriously cool cooking accessory for those with a passion for open fire or charcoal camp cooking!
The Jetboil Flash Camping and Backpacking Stove Cooking System is geared towards outdoorsmen and women with a focus on packing as light as possible for applications such as backcountry excursions. That being said, this remarkably portable and high-strength device will make a wonderful kitchen addition no matter what kind of campout you have in mind.
Equipped with Jetboil’s 1-liter FluxRing cooking cup with an insulating coozy, this unit can boil water in as little as 100 seconds. Now that’s quick! Whether you’re dug in for a week-long luxury car camping trip or are embarking on a multi-day thru-hike over some gnarly terrain, who doesn’t love to wake up and have a cup of coffee ready in a matter of moments?
Simply hook this bad boy up to a Jetpower Fuel canister, open the gas flow, and hit the automatic ignitor to get cooking. The Jetboil Flash as it’s sold is only really suitable for boiling water (within the 1-liter container), but it is compatible with other cooking accessories such as the Pot Support Stabilizer, and FluxRing Cook Pot if you want to use it as a regular camp stove. There is also a Coffee Press attachment for turning the FluxRing Cooking Cup into a functional french press.
The integrated bottom cup furthermore doubles as both a measuring cup and a serving bowl, adding further functionality and versatility to this purchase.
Weighing in at just 13.1 ounces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more portable camp cooker for minimalist outdoor applications. Including a one-year warranty, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing an industry-trusted option.
Can you even legally call yourself a camp chef if you don’t arrange a top-tier charcuterie board? This awesomely inclusive set from Vestaware has all of the components you need and more in order to assemble an all-out, exquisite spread.
Including a 13 by 13 inch bamboo board with a cracker-groove rounding the perimeter, two hidden and removable 10.6 by 6.1 inch drawers that function as additional boards, and four utensils, this is an excellent value set for the price point.
The quality and attention to detail of all of the components further add to this set’s value, including non-slip feet, ergonomic handles, and magnetic closure within the removable board/drawers. Don’t forget these bamboo boards will work nicely as regular cutting boards for meal prep as well!
Perfect for cheese arrangements, fruit spreads, wine tastings, and more, you can’t deny that any outdoor-entertainer needs a charcuterie set of this caliber.
Camp chefs who prefer to bring kitchen appliances, extensive lighting, and other accessories requiring plug-in power on their outings will find a much needed friend in the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500.
This bad boy is not your average power bank – this unit features a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, and is capable of powering energy-demanding appliances and electronics such as mini-fridges, fans, air pumps, projectors, and even televisions. With the Explorer 500 you can go ahead and bring the blender, the espresso maker, the microwave, or even the air fryer! It’s a brilliant power source that allows you to effectively power countertop appliances and more.
Featuring three USB ports, as well as DC and AC power outlets, the Explorer 500 can be used to recharge or power virtually any device you’d bring camping. It’s charged by use of a wall outlet, DC outlet (car charger), or solar panel, so keeping your “generator” going is made easy. This unit will prove itself to be an invaluable tool outside of the kitchen as well, providing power for your camp lighting, and a charge station for phones, headlamps, and more. There’s even an integrated LED flashlight built into the device.
For campers who want a seriously long-lived power source for applications like off-grid living, Jackery also offers this device as an even higher capacity power station – the Explorer 1000.
The Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel is a must-have accessory for avid camping enthusiasts who rely on external power in order to keep their electronics going on extended trips. If you’re assembling the type of camp kitchen that’s going to include lighting and appliances, then we absolutely recommend a solar panel such as this in addition to, or in place of a high capacity power station.
Featuring two USB outputs, you can charge some of your electronics directly from the solar panel, but the real benefit of utilizing a tool like this is maintaining the charge on your power station (like the Explorer 500 previously listed). This a high quality solar panel capable of impressive solar energy conversion efficiency, so those seeking a reliable and potent solar charging tool should definitely perk their ears here!
Keep the lights on, the phones charged, and the fridge cold with this one – you can thank us later!
Like the idea of setting up a classy bar station for mixing up your favorite specialty cocktails in the great outdoors? Look no further than Best Choice Products’ Portable Pop-Up Bar Table.
Featuring a 110-pound capacity tabletop measuring about 40 by 15 inches and an additional shelf with the same dimensions, this handy pop-up bar provides you with plenty of space for both storing your libation essentials, as well as for actively mixing and serving drinks.
Built with a durable aluminum frame for effectively withstanding the elements and a UV and water-resistant nylon privacy cover, the brand has furthermore engineered this unique and practical bar kit to handle the abuses of the outdoors.
Assembly requires no tools and takes just a matter of seconds, and when it’s time to break down the party, the bar table collapses to an impressively compact 39.75 by 15 by 1.25 inch size. Did somebody say margaritas!??
Here’s another must-have camping accessory for those that love mixology almost as much as they do the outdoors! This 17 Piece Travel Bartender Kit Bag includes everything you’ll need for crafting the best cocktails your camping crew has ever sipped in the field!
Including a highly inclusive assemblage of bar tools and even some more obscure, but highly practical kit components such as a Lewis Bag and wood mallet, this handsome travel kit is bound to turn heads wherever you set up camp.
The canvas roll-up bar bag features 27 different pockets and fixed straps, so you can furthermore customize this kit with additional tools and ingredients from your at-home bar. You can even substitute the Boston shaker for a bottle of booze if you choose to! Designed to roll up nice and compact and equipped with a shoulder strap for easy carrying, it’s also worth noting this handy bar kit is far more packable and portable than its inclusiveness suggests.
If you’re the type of camper who takes pride in crafting exquisite cocktails, then a few packs of EQUO Biodegradable Straws ought to be in your mixology kit.
In addition to this sugarcane option, the brand offers straws composed of coconut, rice, and coffee, so you can select just the right (mild) flavor profile and aesthetic for your camp-bar creations. These also of course make great straws for the kiddos that are even entirely edible!
Designed to be fully biodegradable and compostable, you furthermore don’t have to worry about plastic drinking straws not making it into the trash bin – and let’s be honest, even when they do, they still wreak environmental havoc somewhere else in the world.
No doubt a simple, but classy touch that will enhance any camp out where attention to detail is appreciated.
What says camping more than a classic Stanley thermos or coffee press? The Stanley 48 Ounce Insulated French Press is a large and in charge camp coffee option for making big brews for big crews.
Built with two layers of naturally BPA-free 18/10 stainless steel for exceptional insulating ability and Stanley’s classic hammertone green coating, this press not only brews a mean cup of coffee – it also keeps it hot for up to four hours, so you can enjoy it at your leisure. The press furthermore works wonderfully as a thermos for cold or iced beverages as well.
Although this device is built ruggedly to endure a long lifespan in the outdoors, the quality of this press will likely have you utilizing it in your home kitchen as well. Stanley even includes a lifetime guarantee on this product – so good luck finding a way to overstrain it!
Aesthetically radical, very reasonably priced, designed with superior materials and craftsmanship, and built to last, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more suitable coffee maker for large camping groups.
The Espro Bloom Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set is a brilliantly quick and easy method for busting out a top-notch cup of coffee, any time, anywhere. While this device is built to brew a single cup of coffee at once, the pour over design works rapidly, so you can get even larger camping groups effectively caffeinated in no time!
The stainless steel filter employs a patented 1502-hole micro-filter and brew bed in order to brew a delicious, full-bodied cup of coffee in two minutes or less. You can place your coffee grounds directly into the Espro Bloom for a richer cup of joe, or utilize a paper coffee filter of your choice for a cleaner, clearer result. It’s a thoughtful design that allows you to enjoy your coffee the way you like best.
Best of all, there’s virtually no prep or clean-up involved. Simply rinse out the pour over if used without a filter, or bundle up your paper filter and toss it – viola!
The Front Runner Camp Kitchen Utensil Set includes more or less everything you need for both meal prep and enjoying your culinary creations in the field. Built with high quality materials and designed for maximum portability and convenience, it’s tough to beat this mindfully designed camp kitchen kit.
Including four serrated knives, steak forks, tea spoons, and dessert spoons as well as a nice assemblage of meal prep and serving items including a spatula, campfire fork, carving knife, serving spoons, and more, this kit is great for supporting large camping groups. Not to be overlooked, there is even a cutting board, a bottle opener, and a corkscrew included here as well.
Most importantly in the context of camp-cooking, this handy utensil kit comes brilliantly assembled within a custom tool-style roll with flap, adjustable straps, and buckles, so packing it all up nice and compact for storage and transport is made easy. There are also hanging loops with carabiners integrated into the design for convenient hanging of the set within your camp kitchen.
Believe me when I say the Rakau Gourmet Wood Handled Knife Set from GSI Outdoors is a must have for your camp kitchen. These blades are seriously sharp and wonderfully practical for virtually every meal prep and dining scenario, and the kit even includes a dishcloth, bamboo cutting board, and knife sharpener!
The brand recently sent me the Rakau set to field test for myself, and I’ve been nothing short of wildly impressed with the value of this kit. You get a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch Santoku chef’s knife, and a 6-inch serrated bread knife – all of which will exceed your expectations for a camp knife. Each blade furthermore comes with a protective sheath to better maintain sharpness, and as a safety measure.
These are stainless steel knives built with waterproof wood laminate handles, so you can rest assured they will hold up quite well in the long run.
It should be noted that I utilize my Santoku Chef Knife in my at-home kitchen as my main blade I love it so much. When it’s time to load up the car and hit the campground, I simply load the knife back into its handy soft case along with the other kit components and I’m off! A truly killer value and versatile knife set that far outperforms the price point – this is a worthy addition to any style camp kitchen.
The Opinel No.10 Stainless Steel Corkscrew Folding Knife with Beechwood Handle will make a charming and practical addition to any camp kitchen, although it’s specifically designed to perform as the ideal picnic knife.
The roughly 4-inch blade is built to last and effortlessly retain an edge from Sandvik 12C27 modified stainless steel, while the handsome handle is crafted from French sourced Beechwood. Aesthetically, the No. 10 Knife has a cool, classy look that will absolutely turn heads within your camping crew.
It’s described as the perfect picnic knife because of the integrated corkscrew, and wonderfully cheese-compatible blade, so bust out the charcuterie board ingredients and get to work!
Camp chefs who take their job seriously might appreciate owning a cordless, battery-powered fan for those aggressively hot, and potentially buggy meal-making endeavors in the outdoors. The Geek Aire Rechargeable Outdoor Misting Fan just might become your new best friend when slaving over a hot grill, or enduring the sun while preparing food.
Available in both 12 and 16-inch sizing, this powerhouse little portable fan has a running time of up to 24 hours (on the lowest setting), and charges in just two to three hours when plugged in. The battery is furthermore detachable and also operates as a regular power bank, so you can purchase multiple if you choose to. And oh yea – it features a misting function that reaches up to 11.5-feet if you attach it to a garden hose.
Not only will this handy wireless fan provide you with much needed relief from the heat when things are truly sweltering, it’s also a great device for keeping flies and other insect pests from making themselves at home in your field kitchen.
Built from strong ABS with a thickened coating, this fan is furthermore waterproof, rustproof, and UV-resistant, so it’s ready for whatever you put it through!
The Noah’s Tarp Sun & Rain Shelter by Kelty is a great choice for defending your field kitchen from the elements on extended campouts. Built with 68D polyester and a fully taped seam construction, wind, rain, and sun are stopped in their tracks by this generously sized, yet minimalist shelter.
Available in several different sizes, this bare-bones structure simply utilizes two posts or poles, and a few strategically placed guy lines for set up. When it’s time to break it down, the entire shelter rolls up remarkably compact into the included carry bag, and is very easily brought along on both car camping, or backpacking trips.
Erect this unit right over your dining space so everyone can enjoy their meals and leisure time free from rain or sunburn, or stretch it out directly over the designated food-prep area to keep solar heat, pollen, and dust off of your dinner-to-be. The applications are endless!
Here’s an underrated camping accessory you very well may have overlooked when it comes to building out the ultimate camping mess hall. These Anti Fatigue Rubber Floor Mats from Envelor might just change your camping game forever when you consider their versatile applications.
Not only do these mats of course provide relief for your feet and spine if you’re spending long hours standing and pacing on top of them, they also create a barrier between you and the ground in the event things get muddy or mucky. Alternatively, i you’re setting up your food prep station on top of especially soft ground such as sand, then you’ll appreciate the more solid footing a tool like this provides.
You and your camping crew will very likely want to place one of these righteous mats right outside of your tent entrances as well considering they act as a nice debris buffer between you and your (preferably spic n’ span) sleeping space.
Built to be non-slip, exceptionally durable, and featuring drainage holes for mitigating water, snow, salt, and slush, a few of these rubber floor mats will ensure your field kitchen remains solid underfoot for the duration of your trip.
The brand offers these mats in a variety of different sizes, so you can furthermore go big if you choose to.
If your camp kitchen is not outfitted with string lights, solar lighting, or another form of illumination that you set up for the duration of your trip, you’ll require a reliable light source for cooking and eating before and after dark. The BioLite Alpenglow Lantern is a stellar choice for this application due to its formidable brightness, ease of operation, and impressive battery life.
Available as either a 250 or 500 lumen lantern, the Aplenglow series is designed to provide both utility and leisure lighting, featuring a candle flicker mode for setting some lovely ambiance once dinner is served. Regular lighting modes employ ChromaReal LEDs which emit broad spectrum light in order to render colors in lowlight conditions more accurately. In other words – you can see what you’re doing even better than most LED lights allow at an equal level of brightness.
The Alpenglow Lantern furthermore offers its rechargeable battery as a power bank for juicing up your other electronics, so you can recharge your cell phone or headlamp while you’re waiting for water to boil.
Designed with high versatility and premium light output in mind, as well as a totally cool aesthetic, BioLite has come up with a killer camping and backpacking accessory with this one that’s bound to be an instant kitchen hero.
Available in 12, 20, and 28-ounce sizing, Hydro Flask’s Insulated Food Jars will make a super practical addition to your outdoor culinary kit.
This is essentially a vacuum insulated thermos, but for food items rather than beverages. Built with pro-grade 18/8 stainless steel, there is zero effect on the flavor of your food, not to mention an inherently rock-solid design in regards to durability.
The brand’s TempShield insulation super effectively insulates both hot and cold foods when used with the soft-grip lid, making this the perfect device for stashing leftovers, taking breakfast on the go, or simply for use as a regular serving bowl. The containers are of course leak-proof, so go ahead and hit the trail once you’ve got your calories locked and loaded.
With several different colors available to choose from, selecting an Insulated Food Jar for yourself and every member of your camp crew is made easy.
Here’s a kitchen essential for die-hard camp chefs, passionate pitmasters, and fish and game processors alike. This Canvas Grill Apron by BBQ Butler will protect the wearer from high heat and obscene messes, all the while sporting a striking aesthetic, and featuring practical storage spaces for grill tools and utensils.
Made from genuine Crazy Horse leather and durable two-tone cotton canvas with brass rivet and accents, this grill apron is the real deal when it comes to quality and functionality. Featuring five different sized canvas pockets, a leather hanging loop, two brass D-rings, and a leather belly pocket, you’re extensively outfitted for placement of all your essential culinary tools.
This apron will stand the test of time and heavy wear due to the materials used in its construction and quality of craftsmanship, so rest assured you’ll own this radical piece for many years to come. It’s furthermore adjustable up to XXXL sizing, so anyone in your camping crew should be able to effectively fit in there and take a turn over the coals! We wish you the best of luck choosing between the different unique color schemes.
A wash basin is always a beautiful thing to own when it comes to cleaning up after a camp meal. The UST FlexWare Collapsible Sink is the perfect portable tool for the job, able to hold 8.5 liters assembled, weighing in at just 9.65 ounces, and featuring a fold-flat design.
Measuring 5.59 by 11.42 by 14.96 inches deployed, this brilliantly portable sink is made from BPA-free Thermoplastic rubber which is conveniently dishwasher safe, and capable of taking a beating without puncturing and becoming compromised.
There are handles on either side for some assistance carrying when the basin is full, and a sturdy plastic rim and base for enhanced structural integrity. Not only is this an ideal device for use as a kitchen sink, it’s also a large enough container to support certain model camp showers, so keep this versatile detail in mind as well!
What’s outdoor cooking, or camping in general for that matter, without some cast iron cookware? This Pre-Seasoned 7 Piece Heavy Duty Cast Iron Dutch Oven Camping Cooking Set from Bruntmor will get you set up with an awesome assemblage of cast iron essentials if your outdoor cookware arsenal is lacking.
Including a 12-inch skillet, a 4.5qt Dutch oven pot, a 2.5qt saucepot, a 20 by 9-inch heavy-duty reversible griddle, and an 8.6-inch trivet and lid lifter, this is an excellent value set for the price point. All of the included components are intended for open-fire cooking and come pre-seasoned and ready to rock, so those who love to toss a pan right into the coals or swing a Dutch oven over the flames of their campfire will be delighted to own this set.
Perhaps coolest of all, Bruntmor even includes a stylish, vintage-looking wooden box for storing and transporting this kit, so you can take the classic cast iron aesthetic and persona allll the way!