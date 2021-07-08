11 Best Portable Camp Showers: Which Is Right For You?

Love camping, but hate going the whole weekend without a proper shower? We’ve tracked down the best camp showers for every style campout and outdoor endeavor so you and your crew can stay crispy and clean no matter what your day outside entails.
Featuring ultralight and portable units for minimalist camping, pressurized options for a deeper clean, and even some heated portable showers that are the next closest thing to bathing at home, we’ve selected all of the best options for getting cleaned up anywhere, any time!
-
1. Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp ShowerPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both 11 and 22 liter options available
- 7-foot neoprene hose is long enough to hold/hang overhead for a shower, or to hose off gear, pets, etc.
- Foot pump keeps the shower fully pressurized for 5-7 or 7-10 minutes of strong, continuous spray
- Foot pump cannot be over inflated
- Precise folding panel design allows for rapid set up and a compact packed size (5.5 by 8.5 or 9 by 17 inches collapsed)
- Dark color promotes natural solar heating of the water
- See-through end cap allows you to keep an eye on remaining water level
- Integrated fill spout for easy one-handed fills
- Expensive option
- Although the PU coated polyester design is impressively durable, it's still prone to puncture if you're not mindfulis
- No added heat
The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is without a doubt one of the best value choices when it comes to a simple and highly portable shower option, yet still offers excellent water pressure as well as a long hose and spray nozzle.
This is as luxurious as minimalist camp showers get. The Helio packs down remarkably compact due to its precise folding panel design, but is nonetheless equipped with a foot pump that can keep the shower pressurized for up to 10 minutes of continuous use.
The included seven foot neoprene hose and spray nozzle furthermore ensure you can utilize this handy camping accessory for much more than hosing yourself off! The Helio is perfect for spraying down salty wetsuits at the beach, dirty dogs at the trailhead, and even for washing your car if you feel so inclined! The nozzle is easily hung overhead while the foot pump is intended to keep continuous pressure without use of your hands – so no more trading your shower nozzle and soap back in forth with your free hand!
The dark color promotes natural solar heating of the water in the reservior, while a see-through end cap allows you to keep an eye on the remaining water level. On a reasonably sunny day, you can score a pretty warm shower with this unit, so don’t overlook this option just because there’s no added heat.
With 11 and 22 liter options available, you can furthermore choose between two different sized units depending on just how portable you want your shower system to be!
Find more Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower information and reviews here.
-
2. OYOOQO 5 Gallon Portable Electric Pressure ShowerPrice: $188.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for showering, as well as for washing/rinsing off gear, pets, cars, and more!
- Includes a 13 foot hose, water-conserving showerhead and high-pressure nozzle with 7 different working modes
- Large-capacity built-in lithium battery provides 45 to 55 minutes of run time
- 5-gallon reservoir can be filled with hot water up to 122°F
- Impressively compact dimensions considering the power and water capacity (14.5 by 12.2 by 11.8 inches)
- lithium battery is charged with 100 -240V household power
- Can be powered by your vehicles 12-volt port
- German imported pure copper brushless motor
- Expensive option
- Although impressively portable, this unit is not very practical for camping applications away from your vehicle due to its size and weight
- Bucket is not entirely water tight - if traveling with water then it's recommended to utilize the included 2.5-gallon portable water bags (2)
- No integrated water heater
The OYOOQO 5 Gallon Portable Electric Pressure Shower is more or less a high capacity, high pressure portable power washer that either runs off of its integrated lithium battery or a 12-volt car lighter port.
Including a 13-foot hose, water-conserving showerhead, and high-pressure nozzle with seven different settings, you can really do it all with this unit. Perfect for showering, washing the car, hosing down dirty dogs, watering hard to reach plants, cleaning off salty gear, and more, this is an exceptionally handy and versatile tool to have at the campground, or anywhere for that matter!
The five gallon reservoir can be filled with hot water up to 122°F, so although there’s no integrated heater here, you can at least load this bad boy with some reasonably hot water. One full charge will provide you with about 55 minutes of run time, so everyone can take a turn rinsing off with this one. If and when the battery dies, simply plug the rinse kit into your car’s 12-volt port and you’re all set to go again!
Rather than pumping water from a separate source, the OYOOQO Pressure Shower has its own water reservoir, so there’s no need to pack a five-gallon bucket, or precariously position a pump hose into the onsite lake or stream. Keep in mind however that the reservoir is not water-tight, so you won’t want to travel with this device filled up in order to avoid spills.
Compact, exceptionally versatile in its applications, and reasonably affordable considering its capabilities, the OYOOQO Electric Pressure Shower should absolutely be on your radar if you’re seeking a top-notch, no-hassle option for keeping clean in the great outdoors and beyond!
Find more OYOOQO 5 Gallon Portable Electric Pressure Shower information and reviews here.
-
3. BeachBox Portable Shower and Storage BoxPrice: $192.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Operates as a storage box and portable shower in one
- Insulated reservoir bag holds up to 1.3 gallons, offering up to 5 minutes of shower time
- Features a 7 foot neoprene hose and a multi-spray shower gun
- Modular storage box features a wet/dry divider slide, mini storage tubs, an insulated tank cover, and a non-slip changing lid
- Manual pump provides the shower wand with great water pressure
- Can stand within the BeachBox and pull the drain plug when you're done if you want to contain your shower
- The BeachBox can house two Shower Tanks for when you want to pack additional water
- Works wonderfully as a trunk organizer
- Expensive option
- Larger size (26 by 21 by 18 inches) and weight (20 pounds) means this shower option is not practical for camping contexts away from your vehicle
- No added heat
The BeachBox Portable Shower and Storage Box is perhaps the ultimate option for car camping applications that provides you with not only an awesome quality, pressurized shower, but also a modular trunk organizer/storage box which effectively houses a good bit of gear in addition to the kit’s components.
Featuring a manual pump offering stellar water pressure and a seven foot neoprene hose and a multi-spray, pressurized shower gun, this unit is great for showering, hosing off gear, washing dogs, spraying down the truck, and much more.
The modular storage box features a wet/dry divider slide, mini storage tubs, an insulated tank cover, and a non-slip changing lid. It’s a brilliantly designed system that enables you to bring along all of your toiletries and more in an organized manner.
You can even stand within the BeachBox for a contained shower and then pull the drain plug when you’re done if you’re rinsing off in a setting where it’s not suitable to leave a puddle behind. The changing lid built into the storage box is furthermore an awesome feature for keeping your feet clean after your bath, or for laying out your clean clothes.
The BeachBox comes with two insulated shower bags holding up to 1.3 gallons (that will fit within the box), so you can easily pack your water supply prior to your trip if you choose to.
The only real downfall of this option is its larger, more cumbersome size, but that’s mitigated by the fact that the BeachBox can at least house some of your other camp gear.
All things considered, this is a wonderfully designed, top-quality outdoor accessory whose applications go far beyond simple camp showering.
Find more BeachBox Portable Shower and Storage Box information and reviews here.
-
4. Rinse Kit Portable Outdoor ShowerPrice: $134.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1.75 gallon capacity provides up to 5 minutes of shower time
- Measures 17 by 14 by 12 inches and weighs just 10 pounds
- Spray nozzle features 5 different spray settings
- 6-Foot hose enables enhances freedom to point and shoot
- Manual pump can maintain water pressure for up to one month
- Dual port design allows for the heater and hand pump accessories to be used simultaneously (sold separately)
- Removable lid can be stood on for rinsing
- Can be paired with a separately sold heater for hot water
- Quick-connect makes filling the reservoir from a hose, sink, or alternative water source easy
- Fairly expensive
- Although impressively lightweight and portable, this is not a suitable unit for hiking or backpacking applications
- Water heater is sold separately
The Rinse Kit Portable Outdoor Shower offers an awesome balance between convenient portability and powerhouse water pressure that’s offered as a handy, easy-to-use system.
Featuring a 1.75 gallon capacity, the Rinse Kit will run for up to 5 minutes of spray time on one fill. There is a six foot hose that makes hanging the spray nozzle overhead a breeze, as well as simplifies completing camp chores such as washing dishes. The nozzle even features five different spray settings, so you can find the perfect water pattern/output for the task at hand.
Measuring just 17 by 14 by 12 inches and weighing only 10 pounds, the Rinse Kit remains impressively compact and lightweight despite its ability to pressurize and generous integrated reservoir.
The built-in manual pump can furthermore maintain water pressure for up to one month, so this is not the kind of camp shower that forces you to constantly pump in order to maintain ample flow.
Perhaps best of all, the Rinse Kit is compatible with a water heater accessory (sold separately) if you choose to turn up the heat for real! The dual port design even allows for the heater and hand pump accessories to be used simultaneously.
Lastly, a removable lid can be popped off of this unit and stood on if you want to keep your bare feet from getting sandy or muddy. A simple, but appreciated feature nonetheless.
Find more Rinse Kit Portable Outdoor Shower information and reviews here.
-
5. Ponamfo 12 Liter Pressurized Camping ShowerPrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12 liter capacity provides about 6 minutes of showering time
- Highly portable design
- Six foot hose and spray nozzle enables all sorts of applications other than just showering
- Included foot pump allows you to pressureize the shower without use of your hands or having to hang it
- Can be utilized as a gravity shower if hung overhead or you can use the spray nozzle
- Front pocket holds shower accessories
- Includes a hanging strap
- Includes a temperature gauge to keep an eye on solar heating
- Max temperature of 120 degrees F
- Reservoir would heat up faster and hotter if the color of the entire shower was black rather than just one side
- Although built durably, the reservior is still prone to puncture if you're not careful
- No added heat
The Ponamfo 12 Liter Pressurized Camping Shower is an excellent value choice offered at a more than reasonable price point considering its inherent portability, ability to pressurize, and hands-free operation.
Featuring a 12 liter reservoir, this option will provide about six minutes of showering time on one fill. An integrated foot pump is what pressurizes the shower – so you can keep your hands free and hang the unit above your head if you choose to. The Ponamfo Shower can also be utilized as a gravity shower, and there is a built in hanging strap for easy overhead mounting.
A six foot hose and spray nozzle enable all sorts of handy applications other than cleaning yourself – this is a great option for doing camp dishes, hosing off salty gear, and even spraying down dirty dogs.
There is even a slim pocket built into the reservoir for stashing a few toiletries, a simple but underrated feature in our opinion. Last but not least, the brand has included a temperature indicator into the design so you can keep an eye on your water’s temp as it heats in the sun. The reservoir is rated up to 120 degrees F, so if you’re patient, you can score a pretty toasty rinse!
All in all, this is a stellar option for campers seeking a pressurized, portable option on a budget!
Find more Ponamfo 12 Liter Pressurized Camping Shower information and reviews here.
-
6. Dr. Prepare Four Gallon Portable Electric Camping ShowerPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4 Gallon capacity
- Includes a smart air pump to pressurize the shower which displays PSI and battery life, and also includes a LED light
- Highly portable option collapsing to just 8.5 by 4 inches
- Auto spray nozzle can be set for continous flow for hands free use
- Black waterproof PVC promotes natural solar heating of the reservior
- Also includes a manual pump
- Hanging loop for easy overhead placement
- Affordable price point
- PVC design although quite durable is still prone to puncture if you're not careful
- Air pump must be placed in the included water proof bag to avoid water damage
- The bag does not stand upright very well when full
The Dr. Prepare Four Gallon Portable Electric Camping Shower is an impressively affordable and highly portable option offering brainless operation between the included smart air pump, 6.5 foot hose, and auto spray nozzle.
Collapsing to just 8.5 by 4 inches, this is a great choice for anyone seeking a particularly packable shower system. The black waterproof PVC material utilized here is easily collapsed and stuffed into an already full bag and also inherently promotes natural solar heating of the reservoir due to its dark color.
The auto spray nozzle can be used as a trigger sprayer or set for continous flow for hands free use, so this is a great shower for completing camp chores such as washing dishes in addition to its function as a shower system.
Perhaps a frivilous feature but apreciated nonetheless, the included smart air pump keeps the shower constantly pressurized without having to manually pump it. This means you can focus on the task at hand without having to worry about maintaining water pressure, or over inflating the device. The pump even displays PSI and battery life, and also includes a LED light so you can illuminate your surroundings if cleaning up after dark.
If you don’t like the idea of relying on an electronic device while out camping, then there is a manual pump for effectively pressurizing the shower as well.
The only real downfall to this option is that it lacks a rigid shape that can stand upright when the reservoir is full. This is a non-issue if you’re hanging the bag overhead, but might be frustrating when you’re using the device on the ground for other camp chores.
All things considered, this is an impressively capable and versatile option for the price point that’s more than worth the cost if you’re a minimalist style outdoorsman or woman seeking a quick and easy system for cleaning off.
Find more Dr. Prepare Four Gallon Portable Electric Camping Shower information and reviews here.
-
7. Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower PumpPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features water temperature and water pressure control
- Includes a hand faucet/spigot and a shower head attachment featuring 3 different spray patterns
- Uses propane gas and AC/DC or 12V power adapter to pressurize water
- Water flow sensor automatically extinguishes the burner when the water supply is too low
- Heats water up to 125°F and automatically reignites/reheats when the temperature drops to 113°F
- 9.65 by 12.2 by 11.8 inch size is quite packable depending on the context of your campout
- Carry case included
- Expensive option
- Not particularly portable for applications outside of car camping (13.2 pounds without the propane tank) compared to more minamalist options
- No integrated reservoir - this unit requires a separate water source
- Requiresan AC or DC power connection for operation (does not have an integrated rechargeable battery)
The Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower Pump by Hike Crew is an impressively equipped, full feature camp shower offering luxurious water temperature up to 125°F, a hand faucet attachment, and a shower head attachment equipped with three different spray patterns. If you’re seeking a top-notch, hot shower any place, any time, look no further!
This unit simply connects to propane gas to rapidly heat water, so if you have a handy green canister in your camp supplies, you’re in business. The shower can also be used without propane if you don’t care to heat the water.
If the water temperature goes below 113°F, the device automatically bumps up the heat to ensure your shower stays nice and toasty. A water flow sensor furthermore automatically extinguishes the burner when the water supply is too low, so this device won’t burn itself out.
There is no reservoir built into this unit, so you have to utilize a pump attachment by simply placing it in your water source. A bucket or sink will work just fine, or go ahead and pull water directly from a lake or stream depending on your proximity to a wilderness water source.
The only real downfall of this device is that it needs to be connected to an AC/DC or 12V power adapter to pressurize the water unlike some other portable options that feature rechargeable batteries. This means it’s not very practical for applications outside of car camping despite its impressively packable 9.65 by 12.2 by 11.8 inch size. That being said, this will make an awesome addition to cabins lacking amenities, RV setups, and more.
Find more Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower Pump information and reviews here.
-
8. Mr. Heater BOSS-XW18 Basecamp Battery Operated Shower SystemPrice: $209.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Propane fuel can increase the water temperature by up to 42 degrees F from orginal temp
- Integrated rechargeable battery powers pump for 40 minutes of run time
- Shower hose is 8 feet long, and pump hose is 3 feet long
- Adjustable flow rate from 2.17L/minute to 3.0L/minute
- Filter system built into the pump in order to avoid debris build up
- LED display panel
- Can be charged with AC or DC power
- Expensive option
- Size and weight make this not a very practical portable option for applications outside of car camping
- Unit becomes hot to the touch after use, so be careful around kids and pets
- Requires a separate water reservoir - so you'll have to use this unit with a bucket, sink, or wilderness water source
The Mr. Heater BOSS-XW18 Basecamp Battery Operated Shower System is a great choice for campers and off-grid enthusiasts seeking both a pressurized and heated shower.
Fueled by a propane canister, this powerhouse unit can raise the water temperature by up to 42 degrees F from its original temp. Featuring controls for adjustable water temperature and flow rate, the BOSS-XW18 will feel pretty close to your bathing experience at home.
Including a faucet attachment for hand washing, and a flow shower head, this unit is a stellar choice for dishwashing and other camp chores that you might require hot, pressurized water for. There is a filter system built into the pump in order to prevent debris build-up, as well as an LED display panel to keep an eye on the device’s remaining charge. These features make this an exceedingly user-friendly option.
The Basecamp Battery Operated Shower System furthermore features an eight-foot long hose, so manipulating the nozzle to spray where you need it to is made easy. The pump hose is however just three-feet long, so you’ll have to keep your separate water source close by during operation.
You can charge the integrated battery with either AC or DC power, so keeping the BOSS-XW18 up and running shouldn’t be challenging. One full charge will provide you with about 40-minutes of run time, – not too shabby!
Find more Mr. Heater BOSS-XW18 Basecamp Battery Operated Shower System information and reviews here.
-
9. Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater and Shower Pump with Built-in BatteryPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Propane heater can heat water up to 125 degrees F
- Impressively compact at just 9.65 by 12.2 by 11.8 inches
- 5-Foot shower hose enables hands-free hanging
- Integrated battery provides up to 50 minutes of shower time
- Includes both a faucet mount and a shower head featuring three spray intensities
- LCD interface allows you to monitor and control water temperature, as well as keep an eye on remaining battery life
- Safety feature automatically powers down when water temp reaches 125 degrees F
- Includes a carry case for the device and included accessories
- Expensive option
- Not practical as a portable shower outside of car camping applications due to its weight (13 pounds)
- Customer complaints that the purchase did not include the faucet mount
- Reservoirless system that pumps water from a separate water source such as a bucket, sink, or wilderness water source
If you’re seeking the ultimate luxury option when it comes to camp showers, the Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater and Shower Pump with Built-in Battery should absolutely be on your radar.
Heating water up to 125 degrees F and featuring a shower head with three different intensities, this is about as close to an at-home shower as you can get while still remaining very reasonably portable.
An integrated rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of run time, so everyone in your camping crew can be assured a nice hot shower. An LCD interface furthermore allows you to monitor and control water temperature, as well as keep an eye on remaining battery life.
A five foot shower hose enables hands-free hanging and also makes completing camp chores such as washing dishes a breeze. One thing to consider is that this shower has no built-in reservoir, so you’ll have to pump water (using the included pump attachment) from a bucket, sink, or wilderness water source.
Impressively compact at just 9.65 by 12.2 by 11.8 inches and weighing only 13 pounds, Hike Crew has engineered this luxury option with packability in mind. It’s of course not practical for hiking or backcountry applications, but car camping enthusiasts will love how easily this unit slides right into their backseat or trunk.
The brand has even gone ahead and included a safety setting which automatically powers down the heat when the water temperature reaches 125 degrees F, so you don’t have to be concerned about burning this unit out, or any other related malfunctions due to excessive running temps.
A bit on the expensive end yes, but well worth the price point if scoring a proper hot bath is important to you on your outdoor adventures.
Find more Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater and Shower Pump with Built-in Battery information and reviews here.
-
10. KIPIDA Five Gallon Solar Shower BagPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hanging solar shower featuring a 5-gallon reservior
- PVC design is excepionally portable, weighing just 0.97 pounds
- Can heat water up to 113°F (45°C) in roughly 3 hours time if placed in direct sunlight
- Temperature indicator enables you to keep an eye on solar heating progress
- Integrated mesh pocket provides you with a space to stash your toiletries
- Non-slip handle for easy carrying and hanging
- Multiple color options
- Great price point
- No added water pressure
- Included hose is not very long and is therefore not very practical for camp chores and applications other than showering
- PVC design although durable, is prone to puncture
The KIPIDA Five Gallon Solar Shower Bag is about as simple and straightforward as showering in the outdoors gets. While this budget option might not offer a versatile spray nozzle, extension hose or water pressure, its highly portable and practical design might be all you need for your wilderness hygiene endeavors.
This is a simple hanging solar shower featuring a 5-gallon reservoir. By placing it in the direct sun, the water can be heated up to 113°F (45°C) in about 3 hours time. If it’s not a particularly sunny day, you’ll still be able to score at least a luke warm shower.
The PVC design employed here is excepionally portable, weighing in at just 0.97 pounds. This makes the KIPIDA Shower a wonderfully packable option – you can roll it right up and stuff it into an already full bag. For this reason, we find this option to be one of the top picks for minimalist campers who prefer to pack light.
While this is a super simple system for rinsing off, the brand has at least integrated a few handy features. A temperature indicator is present enabling you to keep an eye on solar heating progress, while a small accessory pouch is built into the design for stashing your essential toiletries. Simple, but highly practical details that set this unit apart from most other budget solar showers.
While it certainly won’t provide you with the luxurious bathing experience some of the higher quality options offer, the KIPIDA Solar Shower is a great go-to affordable choice that absolutely outperforms its price point.
Find more KIPIDA Five Gallon Solar Shower Bag information and reviews here.
-
11. Ivation Portable Handheld ShowerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reservoirless camp shower which pumps water from an external source (bucket, sink, lake, etc)
- Integrated suction cup allows you to attach the shower head to most flat surfaces for hands free use (also includes a hanging hook)
- 2200mAh rechargeable battery powered pump provides roughly one hour of shower time on one charge
- Low, but adequate .66 gal per minute flow rate/water pressure
- 6.5 foot hose adds versatility in potential applications
- Built-in water filtration
- Compact, highly portable design
- No included reservior - this shower requires a bucket of water, sink, or wilderness water source for operation
- 6.5 foot hose although quite long might prove to be a bit awkward for camp chores considering the pump needs to remain in the water source
- No added heat or reservoir to promote solar heating
The Ivation Portable Handheld Shower is a unique, reservoirless option which requires a separate water source such as a bucket, sink, or lake in order to operate in exchange for its awesome portability.
This minimalist unit simply consists of a rechargeable battery powered pump, a 6.5 hose, and a shower head. Operation is as easy as placing the pump on one end of the hose into your water source, and then turning on the shower head.
The 2200mAh rechargeable battery provides up to one hour of continuous use, so although this option does require power to operate, you can score quite a few showers off of one charge.
While utilizing a separate water source might seem frustrating, there are certainly scenarios in which you’ll find it’s in fact quite convenient. It all depends on the context of your campout, so carefully consider the pros and cons of a reservoirless system such as this before purchasing.
Offering a 0.66 gal per minute flow rate, the Ivation Shower provides modest, but ample water pressure for showering, cleaning dishes, dog washes and more. That being said, there are certainly higher pressurized options available if you’re seeking a unit with some noticeable oomph. Go with a camp shower featuring a foot pump or motorized pump if water pressure is important to you.
Including a suction cup for attachment to most flat surfaces and an S-hook for easy hanging, the Iviation shower can be conveniently used hands-free. There is no added heat or solar-warming reservoir however, so your water temp will be unaltered.
Designed to be both highly affordable and portable, this is a wonderfully practical option for the right type of camper.
Find more Ivation Portable Handheld Shower information and reviews here.
Shower Tents
A private place to de-robe and hang your camp shower makes all the difference when you're freshening up in the great outdoors.
A portable privacy tent or shower tent will take your field-shower to the next level, enabling you a space to stash toiletries, hang your towel, and then change into your clean clothes. Privacy tents can also of course be utilized as a restroom if you bring along a camping toilet, making them a super-versatile piece of gear.
Here are a few of our top picks selected from our list of the best pop up privacy tents:
- Alvantor Shower Tent & Changing Room
- EasyGo Products Pop-Up Shower and Changing Shelter
- WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent
- ROPODA Pop Up Privacy Tent
Portable Hot Water Showers
Hot water requires a fuel source, so portable heated showers are therefore a bit more intensive to travel with and operate than the minimalist options. That being said, if scoring a hot bath is important to you, the cons of a higher packed weight and requirement for propane are likely negligible.
Able to fit in a backseat or trunk and then be deployed for camping applications that don't require you to trek with your gear, these heated units are less of a hassle to bring along than you might think. RV owners, car campers, and off-grid cabin dwellers rejoice!
