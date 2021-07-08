11 Best Portable Camp Showers: Which Is Right For You?

The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is without a doubt one of the best value choices when it comes to a simple and highly portable shower option, yet still offers excellent water pressure as well as a long hose and spray nozzle.

This is as luxurious as minimalist camp showers get. The Helio packs down remarkably compact due to its precise folding panel design, but is nonetheless equipped with a foot pump that can keep the shower pressurized for up to 10 minutes of continuous use.

The included seven foot neoprene hose and spray nozzle furthermore ensure you can utilize this handy camping accessory for much more than hosing yourself off! The Helio is perfect for spraying down salty wetsuits at the beach, dirty dogs at the trailhead, and even for washing your car if you feel so inclined! The nozzle is easily hung overhead while the foot pump is intended to keep continuous pressure without use of your hands – so no more trading your shower nozzle and soap back in forth with your free hand!

The dark color promotes natural solar heating of the water in the reservior, while a see-through end cap allows you to keep an eye on the remaining water level. On a reasonably sunny day, you can score a pretty warm shower with this unit, so don’t overlook this option just because there’s no added heat.

With 11 and 22 liter options available, you can furthermore choose between two different sized units depending on just how portable you want your shower system to be!