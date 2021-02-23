The Best Heated Clothing: The Ultimate Cozy List

3 Heat modes

AATCC 90-certified polyester shell with a durable water-repellent finish

130G 800 fill power RDS certified down insulation provides an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio

UL Certified 5200 mAh, 7.4V battery provides up to 10 hours of battery life

4 Carbon fiber heating zones located at the two front pockets, mid-back, and collar for full coverage warmth

Heats up rapidly in as little as 30 seconds

High collar and detachable hood further boost warmth

Includes international travel adapters

Machine washable

The ORORO Women’s Slim Fit Heated Vest with 90% Down Insulation and Detachable Hood is an excellent quality down vest featuring ultra-toasty 800 fill insulation offering a seriously high degree of warmth.

Down jackets and vests are of course known for their remarkable warmth-to-weight ration and ability to trap heat. ORORO has built this garment with RDS certified, high-quality duck down insulation, so whether or not you have the heat turned on, this is an exceptionally warm mid or outer layer for your winter wardrobe.

The best part about a down-insulated heated garment is that it will inherently hold the generated heat output from the heating elements better than alternative insulations. If you layer smart, chances are you won’t be able to handle the warmth of this vest for very long. Furthermore, the down insulation will keep your generated heat in place much longer, so you’ll be able to get a lot more out of your battery by turning the vest on and off as needed.

Four carbon fiber heating zones are located at the two front pockets, mid-back, and collar for full coverage warmth and will heat up in as little as 30 seconds. The brand has mindfully engineered this vest to be potently warm in all the right places, so your hands, nape, and core will all receive some heat!

The detachable hood further enables you to lock in your precious warmth on those truly bitter days, or better shield yourself from the raw winter wind!

The brand includes travel adapters for international use and has also treated the polyester shell with a water-repellent finish, so the Slim Fit Heated Vest also makes for a wonderful travel companion. You won’t want to allow this garment to get really wet due to the natural down insulation, but it’s nice knowing you have a little bit of rain, sleet, or snow defense!

Offering an inherently warm build, fast-acting and well-placed heating elements and a flattering fit, it’s no wonder this vest is such a well-reviewed crowd favorite!