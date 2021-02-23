The Best Heated Clothing: The Ultimate Cozy List

Are you the type of person who struggles to stay warm, no matter what? If you just can’t seem to find (or afford) winter apparel that keeps you effectively toasty, then your wardrobe is in need of some heated clothing!
Our top list has highlighted a variety of heated clothing options for ensuring potent warmth from head to toe. Whether you’re riding a motorcycle through freezing temps or reading a book in the comfort of your own home, there’s bound to be some game-changing garments here for you!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three heat settings with a maximum temperature of 131°F
- Effectively wind and water resistant shell with a soft to the touch lining is quite warm on its own
- Up to 10 hours of run time
- 7.4V 10000mAh battery features a USB port for powering other mobile devices and battery life indicator
- Includes four adapter plugs for use essentially anywhere in the world!
- 3 different heating zones cover your entire core (left and right chest panels, and one at the mid-back)
- Stand collar, large removable hood, and elastic cuffs for excluding the elements
- Machine washable
The IUREK Men’s Heated Jacket is an excellent value garment even before you consider the integrated heat and included power bank that features a sharp aesthetic, weather-resistant design and countless rave reviews!
The wind and water resistant shell utilized in the design here is not as weatherproof as a full-on nylon or polyester shell, but it offers some decent protection from the winter elements none the less. A stand collar, large removable hood, and elastic cuffs are also built into the design for effectively excluding the elements.
The soft to the touch lining of this jacket furthermore makes it quite warm on its own even before the added heat!
Featuring three heat settings with a maximum temperature of 131°F and up to 10 hours of run time, this jacket competes with the top options on the market in regards to heating strength and battery life. The included 7.4V 10000mAh battery even features a USB port for powering other mobile devices and a battery life indicator for keeping an eye on remaining charge.
Three different heating zones cover your entire core with two panels on each side of the chest and one across the mid-back, so you get some heat input from both the back and front with this option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F
- 100% Polyester water and wind-resistant construction
- Up to 10 hours of run time
- 3 carbon fiber heating element zones provide heat across key core body areas (left and right chest and at the mid-back)
- 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery features a USB port for charging other devices
- Includes a universal travel adapter with a foldable US plug and interchangeable EU and UK plugs
- Integrated chest pocket
- Detachable hood
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available
The ORORO Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood is one of our top overall picks for the best of the best value heated clothing that offers a weather-resistant design, reliable heating elements, and a particularly sharp aesthetic.
If you’re seeking a heated jacket option that looks just as handsome as it feels warm, then don’t ignore this option. ORORO has a stellar reputation for the performance and quality control of their heated garments, so rest assured this is a solid choice from a well-trusted brand.
Built with a 100% polyester water and wind-resistant design, this is a moderately weatherproof jacket, but don’t expect it to perform on par with a hard shell in terms of total weather-exclusion. There is however a removable hood, so you can add some additional protection from the elements to this jacket when you need to.
Designed with three heating modes and a maximum temperature setting of 130°F, the ORORO Soft Shell Heated Jacket features up to a 10 hour run time. The included 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery also features a USB port for charging other devices, so you get a functional power bank out of this purchase as well.
The brand even includes a universal travel adapter with a foldable US plug and interchangeable EU and UK plugs so you can bring this heated garment along on your international adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F
- Softshell polyester fabric exterior and breathable lining is moderately wind and water-resistant
- Up to 10 hours of run time
- Heating panels effectively cover core body areas (left and right chest and at the mid-back)
- 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery features a USB port for charging other mobile devices
- Includes a universal travel adapter with a foldable US plug and interchangeable EU and UK plugs
- Detachable hood
- Zippered side pockets
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available
The ORORO Women’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket is a brilliant option for the ladies seeking a moderately weatherproof softshell jacket that offers fast and potent integrated heat along with a form-flattering aesthetic.
Featuring three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F and up to 10 hours of battery life, this jacket is undoubtedly well worth the price point. The integrated heating panels effectively cover the core body areas, located on the left and right of the chest, and at the mid-back.
The softshell polyester fabric exterior and breathable lining furthermore go on to ensure you won’t wet out, or work up too much of a sweat in there. It’s a mindful design that has considered the conditions both inside, and outside the jacket. A detachable hood is even included for adding some additional warmth and weather-defense when you need it!
The 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery features a USB port for charging your other mobile devices on the go, and the brand even includes a universal travel adapter for (almost) go-anywhere use.
Available for purchase in several color options, the Slim Fit Heated Jacket is a wonderful go-to option for all-season warmth and sytle no matter who you are!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 122°F
- 100% Nylon fabric waterproof outer shell, with removable inner heated fleece (can be worn on their own or together)
- Up to 10 hours of run time
- 3 carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across your core body areas (left and right abdomen, mid-back)
- 10000mAh battery features two USB ports for charging mobile devices
- Integrated chest pocket on the shell
- Hooded design and storm flap over the zipper for further excluding the elements
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available
The Venustas Women’s 3-in-1 Heated Fleece and Jacket is an excellent value purchase that includes a weatherproof nylon outer shell as well as a removable inner heated fleece that can be worn either together, or on their own.
If you’re a woman seeking an exceptionally warm layering system for your top half, this is a great garment set to have on your radar. The hooded shell offers stellar wind and water resistance, while the heated fleece mid or base layer provides you with some potent heat generated from the inside-out.
The inner-fleece features three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 122°F, and a run time of up to 10 hours. Not too shabby! The included 10000mAh battery furthermore features two USB ports for charging your other mobile devices.
Three different carbon fiber heating element zones generate heat across the core body areas at both sides of the abdomen, and at the mid-back. If you were to pair this garment set with a warm base layer top and some heated pants or long johns, you’ll be essentially impervious to the cold no matter how low temperatures drop!
A conveniently machine washable design goes on to ensure that maintaining this shell and heated fleece is hassle-free, and with several color options available for the shell, it’s easy to select a preferred aesthetic that you’ll look just as good as you feel in!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three heat settings with a max temperature of 131°F
- Coated duck canvas exterior provides high integrity and stretch, as well as decent weather resistance
- Easy clean nylon interior is quilted for added warmth
- Max runtime of 12 hours
- Ultra-thin carbon fiber heating panels target both your back and chest
- 7.4V 5200 mAh power source features a USB port for charging other devices and an integrated LED flashlight
- Machine washable – the digital controls are totally waterproof
- Stretch hem and cuffs effectively trap your heat
- Nylon packing cube included
- Multiple color options available
The Venture Transit 2.0 Heated Hoodie is an aesthetically sharp heated garment featuring fast and potent heat, a feature-rich powersource, and impressive max run time.
Available in several colors and a wide array of sizing, this is an attractive hoodie for both the guys and gals. The coated duck canvas exterior provides high integrity and stretch while also offering decent weather resistance. The interior is lined with easy-clean quilted nylon for an inherently insulating build that works to keep you warm with or without the added heating elements.
The included 7.4V 5200 mAh power source not only features a USB port for charging other devices, but is also equipped with an integrated LED flashlight! On the lowest temperature setting (100°F), the Transit 2.0 can run for up to an impressive 12 hours, so this option will keep you toasty for the full duration of your outings!
Stretch hem and cuffs work to effectively trap your heat, while the large hood ensures you have some additional weather defense and insulating ability.
The brand even includes a convenient nylon packing cube with this purchase for easier storage and transport bringing the overall value from good to great!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130℉
- Wind and waterproof outer fabric is built from 95.5% polyester and 4.5% spandex while the soft inner liner is 100% polyester
- 7.4V 5000mAh CE/FCC certified battery provides up to 10 hours of run time
- 3 heating zones located at either side of the chest and at the mid-back
- Extensive array of pockets for a high degree of gear storage and organization on the chest, arms
- Hideaway hood
- 2 hook and loop tapes enable you to attach badges/patches to either arm
- Machine washable
- Wide color and sizing selection for both men and women, including several camouflage aesthetics great for hunting applications
If you’re seeking a reasonably technical and outdoors-approved weatherproof jacket with high abrasion-resistance and storage potential, the DEWBU Soft Shell Heated Jacket should absolutely be on your radar.
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing and offered in a tremendous array of colors (including some camouflage patterns geared towards hunting), there’s a DEWBU Soft Shell Jacket here for each and every type of outdoorsman or woman. If you’re not the type to embark into the wilderness and recreate in the outdoors, then keep reading – this jacket still offers excellent performance and functionality for commutes, working environments, and more casual wear.
Built with a wind and waterproof outer fabric and a soft polyester lining, this piece of outerwear repels the elements quite well for a softshell garment. That being said, we wouldn’t recommend this jacket for wear in particularly heavy rain – you’ll want a hard shell for that.
Featuring three heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130℉, the integrated heating elements are located at the mid-back and on either side of the chest. The included 7.4V 5000mAh CE/FCC certified battery provides up to 10 hours of run time, but unfortunately can not be utilized as a power bank for your other mobile devices.
What sets this jacket apart from the comparable heated softshell competition is the plethora of integrated, practical features. An extensive array of pockets have been included on the chest and arms for stashing all of your essential on-hand gear, while a hideaway hood has been included in the design for extra warmth and weather defense when you need it.
The brand has even included two hook and loop tapes at each arm, enabling you to attach badges or patches to further customize your look. A simple addition yes, but considering most heated garments have a boring, bare-bones aesthetic, we think the ability to personalize this jacket a bit is pretty awesome!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F
- 51% Polyester, 49% cotton construction – quality cotton fabric exterior with soft spun fleece lining
- 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery has a run time of up to 10 working hours
- Battery includes a USB port for charging smartphones and other devices
- 3 carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across your core (2 chest panels, and one on the back)
- Drawstring hood and elastic cuffs help to further trap your heat
- Construction is designed to endure 50+ machine wash cycles
- Multiple color options
The ORORO Heated Hoodie is a very well-reviewed, simple and straightforward option for those seeking a heated hoodie offering reliable electronics and a handy machine-washable design.
The 51% polyester and 49% cotton construction employs a quality cotton fabric exterior partnered with a soft spun fleece lining to achieve a particularly high degree of comfort and coziness. It’s difficult to find heated garments that otherwise look and feel like regular cozy apparel – this is one of those garments.
Offering three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F, ORORO has built this hoodie to be on par with the top-performing competition. A drawstring hood and elasticized cuffs are also present to further help in trapping your heat
The included 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery has a run time of up to 10 working hours and also includes a USB port for charging smartphones and other devices – the brand has not cut any corners here.
With a few different color options to choose from, you can even select this hoodie in an aesthetic that matches your cold-weather wardrobe and stlye!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F
- 100% Nylon construction is effectively water and wind resistant
- Lightweight, insulated design wears nicely as a mid or outer layer
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 7.4V cUL/UL certified battery features a USB port for charging other devices
- Universal travel adapter included – a foldable US plug and interchangeable EU and UK plugs
- Four heat zones provide excellent coverage across core body areas located within the two pockets, at the collar, and mid-back
- Machine washable for up to 50+ cycles
- Several color options
The ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest is a brilliant option for adding some potent warmth to your core when effectively layered beneath a shell, or worn on its own. Like the women’s version of this vest previously listed, this heated garment offers excellent versatility in its potential applications – both a solid option for active outdoorsmen and stay-at-home loungers alike!
Featuring three heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F and up to 10 hours of battery life through the included 7.4V cUL/UL certified battery, this is a high-quality, top-reviewed option that’s out in front of the vast majority of the competition.
The lightweight, insulated design wears nicely as a mid-layer while the 100% nylon construction is effectively water and wind-resistant, making it equally suitable for outerwear applications. No matter how you choose to don the ORORO vest, it has a sharp aesthetic that will nicely complement most wardrobes.
Rather than the standard three found in most heated tops, four heat zones provide excellent coverage across your core body areas located within the two pockets, and at the collar and mid-back. A bit of added heat to the back of the neck goes a LONG way, so don’t overlook the righteous positioning of the heating elements here!
With a universal travel adapter included, the brand has even made sure you’re covered in the event you want to bring your heated vest along for an international trip!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F
- 100% Nylon construction is effectively water and wind resistant
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Four heat zones provide excellent coverage across core body areas located within the two pockets, at the collar, and mid-back
- 7.4V cUL/UL certified battery features a USB port for charging other devices
- Universal travel adapter included – a foldable US plug and interchangeable EU and UK plugs
- Machine washable for up to 50+ cycles
- Multiple color options available
The ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest is the perfect solution for the ladies seeking an unrestrictive heated garment that’s both ultra-cozy, and form-flattering.
This vest will wear wonderfully as a warmth-giving mid-layer underneath a shell for use during active pursuits in the outdoors, and will also make the perfect companion for around the house wear, or for staying toasty in the office! Heated vests are incredibly versatile in their applications, so be sure to consider how you might apply this unrestrictive, easy-to-layer heated garment.
Featuring three heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 130°F and a 7.4V cUL/UL certified battery capable of up to 10 hours of battery life, the ORORO vest is a workhorse when it comes to heat output and run time.
There are furthermore not three, but four heated zones across the core body areas located within the two pockets, at the collar, and at the mid-back providing you with more extensive heated coverage than most jackets or hoodies.
Built to be machine washable for up to 50+ cycles and available in several color options, it’s no wonder the ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest is a crowd favorite for both active outdoor applications and stay-at-home loungewear!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes
- AATCC 90-certified polyester shell with a durable water-repellent finish
- 130G 800 fill power RDS certified down insulation provides an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio
- UL Certified 5200 mAh, 7.4V battery provides up to 10 hours of battery life
- 4 Carbon fiber heating zones located at the two front pockets, mid-back, and collar for full coverage warmth
- Heats up rapidly in as little as 30 seconds
- High collar and detachable hood further boost warmth
- Includes international travel adapters
- Machine washable
The ORORO Women’s Slim Fit Heated Vest with 90% Down Insulation and Detachable Hood is an excellent quality down vest featuring ultra-toasty 800 fill insulation offering a seriously high degree of warmth.
Down jackets and vests are of course known for their remarkable warmth-to-weight ration and ability to trap heat. ORORO has built this garment with RDS certified, high-quality duck down insulation, so whether or not you have the heat turned on, this is an exceptionally warm mid or outer layer for your winter wardrobe.
The best part about a down-insulated heated garment is that it will inherently hold the generated heat output from the heating elements better than alternative insulations. If you layer smart, chances are you won’t be able to handle the warmth of this vest for very long. Furthermore, the down insulation will keep your generated heat in place much longer, so you’ll be able to get a lot more out of your battery by turning the vest on and off as needed.
Four carbon fiber heating zones are located at the two front pockets, mid-back, and collar for full coverage warmth and will heat up in as little as 30 seconds. The brand has mindfully engineered this vest to be potently warm in all the right places, so your hands, nape, and core will all receive some heat!
The detachable hood further enables you to lock in your precious warmth on those truly bitter days, or better shield yourself from the raw winter wind!
The brand includes travel adapters for international use and has also treated the polyester shell with a water-repellent finish, so the Slim Fit Heated Vest also makes for a wonderful travel companion. You won’t want to allow this garment to get really wet due to the natural down insulation, but it’s nice knowing you have a little bit of rain, sleet, or snow defense!
Offering an inherently warm build, fast-acting and well-placed heating elements and a flattering fit, it’s no wonder this vest is such a well-reviewed crowd favorite!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heating modes with a maximum temperature of 131℉
- Tear-resistant polyester fleece construction
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 10000mAh power bank features 2 USB ports for charging other mobile devices
- 4 heating zones are located across the collar, mid-back, and within the two front pockets
- High collar design
- Zippered waist pockets and chest pocket provide you with ample storage for your essential gear
- Machine washable
- Several color options including a camouflage aesthetic great for hunting applications
The TIDEWE Men’s Heated Fleece Vest is a wonderful companion for the home or the wilderness that offers some impressive product specs and integrated features considering the more than reasonable price point here.
Featuring three heating modes with a maximum temperature of 131℉ and a tear-resistant polyester fleece construction, this is a nice and cozy vest with or without the added heat. Four heating zones are located across the collar, mid-back, and within the two front pockets, so you’ve got some warmth in all the best places for enduring long days in the field.
A high collar design further helps to exclude the winter chill from invading your core.
The included 10000mAh power bank can power the vest on low for up to 10 hours and features not one, but two USB ports for charging other mobile devices. It’s a high-capacity power bank that you’ll likely end up using apart from your vest for all sorts of grab-and-go applications.
Not to be ignored, zippered waist pockets and chest pocket have been included despite this vest’s modest price point providing you with ample storage for your essential on-hand gear.
Impressively toasty, built tough to endure the abuses of the outdoors, and offered an excellent price point, it’s tough to beat the value of this stellar heated garment from TIDEWE.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 140°F
- High-quality, anti-static fleece material
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Multiple options available in regards to heating panel placement
- 10000mah battery features a USB port for powering other devices
- Zippered chest pocket
- Reflective accents
- High, stand-up collar design
- Machine washable
- Several color options
The PROSmart Polar Fleece Heated Vest is an excellent value unisex option of heated garment that offers a high degree of both warmth and versatility.
Designed with a high-quality, anti-static fleece material and featuring three heat settings with a maximum temperature of 140°F, this is an especially warm option of heated vest compared to the competition. While the fleece material will wear just fine as an outer layer and sports a sharp aesthetic for both men and women, the inherent insulating ability and streamlined cut of this vest make it a brilliant mid-layer for ensuring a downright toasty defense against brutally cold conditions.
There are furthermore multiple options available in regards to the heating panel placement, so you can precisely choose just where you want the added heat input of this vest to be present. The included 10000mah battery can power the garment for up to 10 hours and also features a USB port for powering your other mobile devices.
With a zippered chest pocket, reflective accents, and a high stand-up collar all integrated into the design, you’re getting a lot more than a basic fleece layer with some added heat with this purchase.
Built machine washable and available in several colors, the brand has even made it easy to select and maintain your desired aesthetic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 150℉
- Built with a water-resistant exterior fabric and 140G synthetic fill insulation
- Up to 4.5 hours of battery life
- 5V 6000mAh power bank features a USB port for charging other mobile devices and even includes a USB charging kit
- 4 Heating zones across the upper back and on either side of the chest
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available
The ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Flannel Shirt is a wonderful mid or outer layer for casual, formal, or outdoor wear that looks just as sharp as it feels toasty!
Built with a water-resistant exterior fabric and 140G synthetic fill insulation, this is essentially an extra-toasty, heavy-weight flannel with some added heat. You’ll very well wear this garment with or without the battery equipped because of its handsome cut and go-anywhere functionality.
Featuring three heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 150℉, this flannel can really turn up the heat when you need it. Unfortunately, the 5V 6000mAh power bank only offers a run time of up to 4.5 hours – so you won’t be able to pump the heat all day long without turning the device on and off intermittently as needed.
The battery does however feature a USB port for charging other mobile devices and even includes a USB charging kit.
Four heating zones across the upper back and on either side of the chest ensure your core is properly covered, while ActionHeat’s FAR infrared heating and ActionWave heat reflective technology act rapidly to generate warmth you’ll feel almost immediately.
With a few colors to choose from, chances are you’ll want a Heated Flannel for every day of the week!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 131°F
- Snow, wind, rain, and abrasion-proof outer fabric is 95.5% Polyester and 4.5% Spandex – fleece lining is 100% Polyester
- 5000 mAh CE/FCC certificated battery features up to 10 hours of battery life
- 2 Heating zones around the knees
- Side pockets, back pockets, and external tactical hook for keeping your essential tools/items on hand
- Versatile heated pants option great for essentially any outdoor application as well as casual, cozy wear
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available geared towards both men and women
The DEWBU Men’s and Women’s Fleece Lined Heated Pants are a stellar, outdoors-approved, unisex option that offer toasty insulation, solid weather-resistance, and a high degree of warmth even before considering the added heating elements.
The wind, snow, rain, and abrasion-proof soft Shell fabric of the exterior makes this pair of heated pants a particularly great option for use hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor pursuits. The polyester fleece lining goes on to add a high degree of both comfort and inherent insulation, so rest assured you’ll be warm in these pants with or without the heating elements engaged.
The 5000 mAh CE/FCC certificated battery features up to 10 hours of battery life on the lowest setting (100°F), but does not feature any USB outputs for charging other mobile devices. Considering the lower capacity of this battery, it should be noted that the energy efficiency of these pants is quite impressive.
Two heating zones around the knees deliver potent heat to the middle of your legs, but these pants lack a heating panel on the backside/seat. Don’t forget that DEWBU has lined this garment with fleece when you’re considering their overall warmth potnetial.
Perhaps best of all, there are included side pockets, back pockets, and an external tactical hook for keeping your essential tools and items on hand. Like we said – these are stellar pants for supporting recreation in the outdoors.
Offered in multiple color options and a wide array of sizing geared towards both men and women, selecting a pair of DEWBU Fleece Lined Heated Pants is made easy no matter who you are!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max temperature setting of 135°F
- Windproof and durable ripstop nylon shell with taffeta lining (this is a mid-layer and not intended for outer wear)
- 12V 3.6Amp power system can be connected right to your vehicle’s DC output, or to any 12V power source (run time dependent on power source)
- Four Microwire heating zones on the front of the legs and at the hips
- Advanced interconnectivity enables compatibility for direct plugging into Gerbing 12V jackets, socks, gloves, etc
- Smart heat setting can automatically adjust the heat-level up and down in order to remain at the desired heat setting
- Includes both a dual wireless controller and Bluetooth controller
- Battery harness and temperature controller required for stand-alone operation (sold separately)
The Gerbing 12V Motorcycle Heated Pant Liners are as their name suggests, intended for cold weather use riding a motorcycle and other high-speed, full exposure endeavors.
This garment is a windproof and durable ripstop nylon shell with a taffeta lining that’s intended for use as a mid-layer beneath a fully weatherproof shell. Gerbing has outfitted these pant liners to be compatible with your vehicle’s DC powersource so you’re never without a charge, and have furthermore engineered the pants for handy connectivity to other Gerbing 12V heated garments.
Featuring a max temperature setting of 135°F, the brand has implemented microwire technology utilizing patented micro-sized stainless steel fibers encased in a proprietary waterproof coating to build this advanced mid-layer. A smart heat setting can automatically adjust the heat-level up and down in order to remain at the desired heat setting, and both a dual wireless controller and Bluetooth controller are included.
Connections at the hem of each pant leg also allow the connection of heated socks and insoles – Gerbing has truly thought of everything with this one!
Four Microwire heating zones are located on the front of the legs and at the hips, so head-on windchill is effectively managed at even the highest of speeds. Snowmobilers and motorcycle riders, in particular, will tremendously appreciate the potent heat this garment provides.
Keep in mind that a separately sold battery harness and temperature controller are required for stand-alone operation, so this garment is intended to be paired with a vehicle’s powersource. This doesn’t mean you won’t love wearing these pants without a DC connection, but if you’re seeking something for more casual wear then this is likely a much more advanced heating system than you require.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 heat settings with a maximum temperature of 130°F
- Flexible polyester-spandex blend softshell wears wonderfully as a base layer
- Up to 4.5 hours of run time
- 5V, 6000mAh power bank features 2 USB ports for charging other mobile devices and a battery life indicator
- Tri-Zone heating system orients the heating elements strategically on each knee/thigh and the backside/seat
- Easy to access, touch-button control is located at the waistline
- Machine washable
The ActionHeat 5V Base Layer Battery Heated Pants for Women are perfect for layering underneath a weatherproof shell or regular clothing for those extra cold days where you want heated coverage generated from the core of your layering system.
Utilizing FAR infrared heating and ActionWave heat reflective technology, these flexible polyester-spandex blend softshell pants heat up rapidly and can reach temps of up to 130°F. Unfortunately, the 5V, 6000mAh power bank is only able to power the heating elements for up to 4.5 hours, so this baselayer will have to be strategically turned on and off when you need it in order to ensure all-day use.
That being said, the Tri-Zone heating system orients the heating elements strategically on each knee/thigh and the backside/seat, so this garment keeps you toasty in just the right places. Considering it’s a base layer and will be worn against your body, you’ll furthermore hang onto most of that heat even after powering down the pants – especially with a quality outer-layer that helps to trap your generated warmth.
While it might not sport the most impressive energy capacity, the included power bank does however feature two USB ports for charging other mobile devices as well as a battery life indicator so you can keep a close eye on your remaining charge. Knowing how much juice you have left is the single best way to effectively conserve battery, so this is an underrated feature in our opinion.
With an easy to access, touch-button control located at the waistline, making heating adjustments is a piece of cake. The machine washable design furthermore ensures a high level of overall convenience when it comes to cleaning and maintenance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 167°F
- Mixture of cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex
- 7V 2600mAh rechargeable Li-lion batteries offer up to 11 hours of run time
- Features a remote control for easy powering on and off and temperature adjustments
The Dr.Warm Unisex Wireless Heated Socks are a simple and straightforward option of heat for your feet that feature an impressive maximum heat setting of 167°F, as well as a downright awesome run time of up to 11 hours.
Designed from a mixture of cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex, these socks are well-rated for their overall comfort level and elasticity. This makes them a great option for active outdoor pursuits of all kinds, as well as for loungewear.
By far the best feature of these socks is the included remote control that allows you to adjust the heating level and turn the socks on and off without having to access the battery at the hem. This means you can stay gloved and make the necessary adjustments you need to while riding on chair lifts, sitting in ice shanties, and hiking trails! Particularly lazy folks will also enjoy the fact that you can bump the heat up or down without even having to bring your legs up to you from the other end of the couch!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 131°F
- 80% Cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane construction
- 7.4V 2200mAh Rechargeable batteries feature a run time between 10 and 12 hours
- COOLMAX tri-blend construction effectively resists odors and wicks sweat ensuring consistent breathability
- Heating elements offer better than average coverage, spanning the entire forefoot including the toes and sole
- Compression fit
- Multiple color options and sizes available
- Recommended hand wash only
While they may be on the expensive side, the Day Wolf Unisex Heated Socks are without a doubt one of the top options on the market offering potent heat and an impressive run time, as well as high-quality fabrics and overall craftsmanship.
Built from 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane, the COOLMAX tri-blend construction of these socks effectively resists odors and wicks sweat, ensuring consistent breathability. This means despite the compression fit, your feet won’t overheat and subsequently get moist or wet if you end up leaving them on for too long! It’s the best of both worlds!
Three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 131°F go on to provide you with a decent spectrum of heat intensity, so you can switch between the settings as you see fit. The heating elements furthermore offer better than average coverage, spanning the entire forefoot including the toes and sole.
The brand even offers these socks in several different color options if aesthetics are important to you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 4 heat modes with a max temperature setting of 135°F
- Tri-blend construction consists of 88% cotton, 11% nylon, and 1% elastic
- 3.7v 2200mAh Lithium-Ion comfort contour batteries provide up to 11 hours of run time
- Heating elements span the front-half of the sock soles
- ZapSheer anti-static technology
- Inherently moisture-wicking and anti-microbial
- Bluetooth-enabled, so you can operate the socks without having to find their controls and expose them
- Limited sizing available
If you’re seeking some added heat to your feet and toes but also want to ensure you end up with a comfortable, performance sock, the Mobile Warming Heated Premium BT Socks are a fantastic go-to that can keep up with any application.
Offering four heat modes with a max temperature of 135°F and up to 11 hours of runtime, the brand has built these socks for precise temperature control and all-day wear.
The Tri-blend construction consists of 88% cotton, 11% nylon, and 1% elastic, sporting inherently moisture-wicking and anti-microbial characteristics. The heating elements span the front-half of the sock soles and therefore extend all the way up to the tips of your toes.
3.7v 2200mAh Lithium-Ion comfort contour batteries remain nice and low profile and out of the way, while Bluetooth-connectivity enables you to operate the socks without having to root around for their controls and expose them.
Designed as a performance sock for active winter athletes and those who simply appreciate potent, all-day heat, the Heated Premium BT Socks are without a doubt one of the top go-to options for those seeking quality heated garments and accessories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes featuring a maximum temperature setting of 150°F
- 85% Lycra, 15% Elastane construction
- 7.4V 2200mAH rechargeable lithium polymer batteries feature a run time of up to 6 hours
- Heating elements span the entire back of the hand for complete coverage
- Velvet lined for added comfort and warmth
- Inherently odor-resistant and moisture-wicking
- Touch screen enabled
- Low profile wrist cuff and batteries
- Recommended hand wash cold
The Day Wolf Heated Gloves Liners are a brilliant solution to adding some powerful and reliable heat to your hands without having to sacrifice your dexterity.
These touch screen enabled gloves feature a 85% Lycra and 15% Elastane construction, remaining nice and low profile despite their level of warmth. There are three temperature modes featuring a maximum setting of 150°F, so these gloves pack a serious punch in terms of their heat output.
The heating elements span the entire back of the hand for complete coverage, while a velvet lining provides further comfort and insulation. The gloves are even inherently odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, so cleaning and maintenance are rarely ever needed.
The 7.4V 2200mAH rechargeable lithium polymer batteries feature a run time of up to 6 hours, so you’ll have to strategically power these gloves on and off if you want them to last for all-day wear. The good news is, the full-coverage design of the heating elements will act fast to warm your entire hand, so turning these gloves on for only brief periods of time will still yield toasty results.
Day Wolf has even designed these liners with particularly low profile wrist cuffs and batteries so they stay out of your way and remain easy to layer no matter what you’re up to!
All in all, this is a wonderfully engineered heated accessory for ensuring your extremities don’t get left behind when working towards full-coverage warmth in the field!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes featuring a maximum temperature setting of 150°F
- Shell is built from 40% lambskin and 60% polyester
- Soft pearl cotton insulation layer and fleece liner offer a high degree of warmth with or without the added heat
- 2200mAh rechargeable Lithium batteries provide up to 5 hours of run time
- Easy to access thermal controller buttons located on the glove back
- Back of the glove is further reinforced with a carbon fiber protective shell
- Reflective accents for added visibility and therefore safety in the field
The Savior Unisex Heated Gloves are a top-notch option for keeping your mitts toasty that offer a high degree of integrity and total protection from the elements on top of potent, long-lasting heat.
Featuring a 40% lambskin and 60% polyester shell and a soft pearl cotton insulation layer with an additional fleece lining, these gloves are inherently quite toasty before you ever turn on the heat! The 2200mAh rechargeable Lithium batteries provide up to five hours of run time, and the maximum temperature setting comes in at an impressive 150°F.
We recommend these gloves for active outdoorsmen and women seeking an especially warm and waterproof glove option for applications such as skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and winter hiking.
The back of the gloves are furthermore reinforced with a carbon fiber protective shell, so you can go ahead and wear these gloves the way they’re supposed to be worn – without regard for their integrity! Reflective accents go on to add visibility and therefore safety in the field.
Perfect for snow sports and enduring the outdoor winter elements, this pair of weatherproof heated gloves from Savior are a fantastic go-to accessory for the outdoorsmen and women who refuse to let a daunting forecast shut-down their fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes
- Soft, micro-polyester fleece construction is quite warm on its own
- Up to 8 hours of run time
- 5V Power bank features a USB output for charging other mobile devices and a battery level indicator
- 3 level push-button controller located on the lower front of the scarf
- Slim, patented zero-layer heat system sits directly against the back of the neck
- Pull-through, slip-knot design enables a custom fit
- Machine washable
The Volt Rechargeable Heated Scarf is a simple, yet unique heated accessory that just might make all the difference when it comes to enduring your chilly winter commutes and other teeth-chattering endeavors.
Featuring three different heat modes operated by the simple push-button controller on the lower front of the scarf, this is an exceedingly easy to use heated garment with both an attractive and unassuming aesthetic.
The included 5V power bank features a USB output for charging other mobile devices as well as a battery level indicator for keeping an eye on the remaining charge. The inclusion of the power bank alone ensures you’re getting an excellent value product here.
The slim, patented zero-layer heat system sits directly against the back of the neck where you need it most while the slip-knot, pull-through design ensures it stays put right where it’s supposed to. The soft, micro-polyester fleece construction is quite warm on its own, but once you power this bad boy up you’ll wonder what in god’s name took you so long to discover coziness of this caliber!
Volt has furthermore engineered this heated scarf to be machine washable so giving it a little love and rejuvenation when you need to is made easy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes featuring a maximum temperature setting of about 140°F
- Built from acrylic fabric with a polyester fleece lining that’s quite warm on its own
- 7.4V rechargeable battery provides up to 6.5 hours of run time
- Multiple different styles available
- Recommended hand wash
Autocastle’s Heated Hats are an affordable and reliable option for those seeking some heated headwear that are conveniently available in several different styles in order to best match your preferred aesthetic.
Built from acrylic fabric with a polyester fleece lining that’s quite warm on its own, these hats feature three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of about 140°F. This puts them on the higher end of the temperature spectrum in regards to overall heat output, so those on the market for a particularly toasty dome should perk their ears here.
The included 7.4V rechargeable battery provides up to 6.5 hours of run time, so you’ll have to turn the hat on and off strategically in order to ensure all-day use.
Best of all, all of the available styles are inconspicuous in regards to their integrated heating element so you won’t look at all dorky wearing them! Whether you’re skiing, commuting, hunting, or out for drinks, Autocastle has you covered with some fast-acting and reliable heat here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3 Heat modes featuring a maximum temperature setting of 131°F
- 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane construction
- 7.4V 2200mAh Lithium battery provides up to 8 hours of run time
- Effectively breathable and quick-drying
- Decent color selection
The Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie is a simple and straightforward heated hat option that will provide you with fast-acting, reliable heat all day long.
Featuring three heat modes and a maximum temperature setting of 131°F, this beanie packs a punch. The 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane construction is fairly warm on its own, but more importantly, remains soft to the touch and nice and lightweight compared to a lot of more robust heated hat options.
The utilized fabrics are furthermore effectively breathable and quick-drying, so this beanie can keep up with your outdoor adventures if you plan on wearing it for more fast-paced, active contexts.
A 7.4V 2200mAh Lithium battery provides up to 8 hours of run time, and will start to warm your head in as little as 30-seconds! Talk about speedy!