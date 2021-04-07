11 Best Floating Coolers for Summer 2021

The CreekKooler Floating Cooler looks so much like a mini-creek boat, but the beauty of its design is that it’s stable enough to take on a raft or kayak trip, unlike most inflatable coolers. If you’re paddling a smaller kayak, this 30 quart cooler is the ideal companion that will easily glide along to carry all your drinks and snacks.

With two full inches of injected insulation in the hull and deck, the CreekKooler boasts the kind of ice retention some regular coolers can’t – up to 48 hours! The 30 quart capacity means you can stow up to 30 12 ounce cans of beer (er, we mean soda and water) as well as 20 pounds of ice. It also features four molded drink holders on top. The water tight hatch cover has a locking lid and o-ring design which allows you to use this as dry storage as well as drink storage. It’s also attached by a rope so it can’t get lost.

Two convenient pull handles are easy to lash to your kayak or raft, and they also make it easy to drag the cooler along the ground on the way to your launch point. CreekKooler makes a special tow line for their cooler. Don’t need something quite as beefy? Consider the CreekKooler PuP, a 15 quart version of their big boy.