15 Best Boat Coolers: Which Is Right For You?

Searching for the perfect boat cooler for your motorboat, dinghy, or kayak ? We’ve tracked down the best on-the-water options whether you captain a yacht or a canoe so you can keep your beers chilled and your lunch fresh all day long and beyond!

Our Unbiased Reviews

Ice Retention

If ice retention time is particularly important to you, there are some details to consider before making a cooler purchase. Many variables affect a cooler's ability to hold ice, so be sure to run the numbers while you're comparing and contrasting options.

If you're simply seeking a cooler that will hold ice for a full day on the water (let's say 10 hours), all of the above options will exceed your expectations. If you need a cooler to keep your groceries, beverages, or harvested catch cold for days at a time, you'll need to spring for a higher quality insulating option.

Typically, as a general rule, thicker insulation equals longer ice retention times. Thicker insulation also usually equals higher weight, so you'll have to consider that detail as well.

According to the experts at YETI: "Variables that can affect ice retention include the ice quality, ice quantity, type of ice (crushed, block, cube, dry), outside environment, exposure to direct sunlight, etc. Which is to say there’s a lot you can do to affect the longevity of your ice. Because of the large number of variables, as well as the lack of an industry standard for measuring ice retention, claims that place a definite time (5, 10, 14 days) are often based on testing conditions and not real-life situations."

The brand has also compiled a comprehensive list of tips and tricks to dramatically boost ice retention.

Extra Large Boat Coolers

Seeking a monstrous cooler for supporting BIG groups of boaters, commercial catches, or extended multi-day trips? You'll likely want a unit that's at least 100 quarts to tackle the job - some of our favorite extra large options for on-the-water use include:

Compact Boat Coolers

Seeking an easy-to-stash-onboard, compact cooler option for personal use or smaller groups and/or vessels? Check out our top picks for small to medium sized boat coolers that won't occupy too much deck space

Fishing Coolers

If you're an avid angler shopping for a cooler option that will support your on-the-water hobby or profession, there are a plethora of options that are wonderfully suited for fishing applications.

Integrated fish rulers for measuring your catch, easy-flow drain spouts for discharging blood and slime, integrated rod holders, and odor-resistant liners are all features to consider if you're purchasing a hard cooler with angling in mind.

Alternatively, soft coolers designed for fish harvest, or kill bags, are another solid choice - and they're often more affordable and better sized for large and in charge fish species.

Some of our favorite go-to coolers for fishermen include:

Canoe and Kayak Coolers

Canoeing and kayaking call for an especially compact, lightweight cooler choice.

Soft-sided coolers are often the way to go because they are able to be stuffed into cockpits and tight storage spaces.

Collapsible coolers are another great option because you can break them down and store them easily once empty or close to empty.

Our list of the best kayaking coolers features the best choices for kayaks and small watercraft and includes a variety of different style options including seatback coolers and soft coolers that are designed to sit in your stern well.

Floating Coolers

Depending on your vessel, a floating cooler that can simply be tied off to the boat might make sense for you. Kayakers and rafters in particular often utilize this style of cooler, freeing up precious cargo space for other essential gear.

Alternatively, if you're the type of boater who just wants to ensure their gear won't be lost forever in the event it goes overboard, consider an option that swims rather than sinks.

Our list of the best floating coolers has highlighted our favorite options.