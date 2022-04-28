11 Best Soft Sided Coolers: Compare & Save

The Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote is the perfect sized unit for single person use or a picnic for two. This soft sided cooler insulates remarkably well, carries nicely even when fully loaded and is built to be super durable.

Hydro Flask recently sent me out this unit for field testing, and I’ve been very impressed with its performance. The cooler truly holds ice for 48 hours and is very easy to get in and out of unlike many soft coolers with leakproof zippers.

The shoulder strapping is quite comfortable and the carry handles are stitched and oriented for longterm durability. The 840D nylon construction furthermore ensures this tote can take a heavy beating, while the interior liner wipes clean with ease!

I personally love the size for a day at the beach. I can fit a six-pack of beers, a sandwich, fruit, and snacks along with some ice or ice packs easily! For groups greater than two, however, you’ll likely want something with a bit more capacity.

There are two additional slim zippered pockets on the front and backside of the tote that are perfect for stashing your keys, utensils or phone adding a bit of organization potential to this cooler-system. It’s too bad there’s not a larger mesh pocket or interior lid pocket for further organization, but all things considered, the cooler is not large enough for you to realistically need a lot of utensils/accessories.

A bit on the pricey side, yes, but this soft cooler from Hydro Flask is well worth the cost considering its insulating ability, long term durability and ease of operation!