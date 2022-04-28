11 Best Soft Sided Coolers: Compare & Save

Sometimes your outdoor adventures call for a soft-sided cooler rather than a hard-sided option.
The insulating ability of many soft cooler designs have become wildly impressive, some even able to hold ice for days at a time. If you’re in the market for a soft-sided cooler this season, our guide runs down the best options regarding both quality and overall value.
1. Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote
Cons:
- Impressive insulating ability that truly holds ice for 48 hours
- Great shape and overall design for easy cooler access
- Comfortble and durable carry straps, even for heavy loads
- 840D nylon FDA food grade, BPA-free liner is super durable, mildew resistant and easy to clean
- Effectively leak proof
- Front zippered pocket is great for utensils
- Multiple color options
- 5 year warranty
- Expensive price point
- Minimal exterior storage/geat attachment points
- Solid capacity at 24 liters, but you might find it a bit too small if you pack a BIG picnic for two
The Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote is the perfect sized unit for single person use or a picnic for two. This soft sided cooler insulates remarkably well, carries nicely even when fully loaded and is built to be super durable.
Hydro Flask recently sent me out this unit for field testing, and I’ve been very impressed with its performance. The cooler truly holds ice for 48 hours and is very easy to get in and out of unlike many soft coolers with leakproof zippers.
The shoulder strapping is quite comfortable and the carry handles are stitched and oriented for longterm durability. The 840D nylon construction furthermore ensures this tote can take a heavy beating, while the interior liner wipes clean with ease!
I personally love the size for a day at the beach. I can fit a six-pack of beers, a sandwich, fruit, and snacks along with some ice or ice packs easily! For groups greater than two, however, you’ll likely want something with a bit more capacity.
There are two additional slim zippered pockets on the front and backside of the tote that are perfect for stashing your keys, utensils or phone adding a bit of organization potential to this cooler-system. It’s too bad there’s not a larger mesh pocket or interior lid pocket for further organization, but all things considered, the cooler is not large enough for you to realistically need a lot of utensils/accessories.
A bit on the pricey side, yes, but this soft cooler from Hydro Flask is well worth the cost considering its insulating ability, long term durability and ease of operation!
Find more Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote information and reviews here.
2. YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler
Cons:
- ColdCell Insulation holds ice for days
- DryHide Shell is totally waterproof, resistant to mildew and super durable
- HydroLok Zipper is 100% leak proof
- Zipper pulls all the way around the cooler top for easy access
- Compatible with some nifty YETI accessories
- Nice quality shoulder strap for carrying heavier loads
- Sharp color choices and several sizes available
- Quite expensive, especially for the size (all sizes are not very large)
- Minimal external storage
- Zipper requires some force to open and close, consider buying some zipper lubricant
The YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler is without a doubt one of the top standards when it comes to soft sided insulation. If you’re interested in a better than great cooler that will last a lifetime, this is an awesome go-to.
YETI builds their gear with some serious durability. Their DryHide Shell is totally waterproof, resistant to mildew and super tough against puncture and abrasion. The bottom of the Hopper Flip is also built for maximum abuse and sits nice and flat. Good luck trashing one of these coolers.
The ColdCell insulation employed in the design of this unit is essentially unmatched in the industry. While there are plenty of competitors within this list that feature totally comparable insulating power, (see the tote options by Hydro Flask and TOURIT) YETI’s products will likely outperform them when it comes to ice retention.
The question is, are you willing to spend even more than the already high price point of the competition? If an extra few hours of ice is worth the high cost to you then this is where you should be spending your money.
There is unfortunately little organization potential with this option. There is some attachment points on the outside of the cooler, but no real sleeves or mesh pockets for storing utensils or other items. The Hopper is, however, compatible with an array of highly practical YETI accessories.
The shoulder strapping and carry handles on this unit are built for longterm use and carry great even when the cooler is fully loaded. There are furthermore several sizes available to choose from.
The HydroLok zipper is another feature that makes YETI soft coolers worth the cost. You won’t have to worry about any water getting in or escaping with this system!
All things considered, there are totally comparable options for a far lower price point, but if you’re interested in a truly high-performance option that will last a lifetime, definitely look into this one!
Find more YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler information and reviews here.
3. YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler
Cons:
- Advanced insulation holds ice for days
- DryHide Shell is remarkably durable
- 100% leak proof
- Comfortable and rugged carry straps are great for carrying heavy loads
- Tapered body carries easier than traditional coolers
- Compatible with an array of YETI accessories
- Quite expensive
- The opening can be a pain to pull awkwardly sized food/drink items in and out of
- No real exterior storage
The YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler is another excellent quality soft sided option that’s more of a “bag” than a zippered tote with a flip-top.
This style soft cooler can be more convenient to transport and store depending on what you’re up to, but it’s otherwise highly comparable to the Flip previously listed. Same DryHide Shell, HydroLok Zipper and accessory compatibility, the Hopper TWO is a highly versatile alternative to the more “boxy” options on the market.
The inside dimensions are 9 by 14 by 17 inches, so there’s a good amount of space in there, but this isn’t the unit for big group beach days or picnics.
The real advantage of this style soft cooler is that it carries nicely when fully loaded compared to some bulkier, less slim options. If you don’t mind not having ‘flip-out’ access to your cooler contents, you’ll likely love the function and convenient portability of this option. Another winner from YETI!
Find more YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler information and reviews here.
4. Kelty Folding Cooler
Cons:
- Collapsible design is great for travel!
- Integrated molded cup holders
- Removable liner cleans up easily
- Several sizes available
- Fair price point
- No real exterior storage
- Although it's collapsible, the hard top may make it difficult for transport or storage depending on the context
- No real color selection
The Kelty Folding Cooler is a simple, but highly practical soft cooler option. It is great for road trips, campouts, and other outdoor events where you need a highly transportable cooler before or after use.
This option simply collapses flat when not in action. The top of the cooler (with integrated molded cup holders) is hard, so that may limit how packable the Folding Cooler is depending on the context. It “tetris’s” nicely into an already loaded car or pickup, but it’s not stuffable like some other soft-bodied tote options.
If you drive a sedan and have a hard time transporting a cooler of any real size, this unit should be able to slide right behind one of your front seats when collapsed.
This cooler is quite simple and straightforward other than its unique folding design. Kelty has not included any fancy bells and whistles as to keep the cost down. The integrated cup holders set into the top of the cooler however are a wildly underrated feature in my opinion – who couldn’t use a place to set their beer down!?
The insulating ability of this cooler is good, but not great. It’s absolutely adequate for holding ice through long days boating, beaching or camping, and perhaps even overnight depending on the context, but don’t expect it to have the ice retention of a high-performance (and high-cost) unit.
Kelty has built this soft cooler with the average joe outdoorsman in mind. The price point on all available sizing is totally reasonable, while the brand has not cut any real corners when it comes to quality. This cooler is everything you need, putting necessity over luxury when it comes to incorporated features.
Find more Kelty Folding Cooler information and reviews here.
5. Pelican Cooler Sling
Cons:
- Insulated with high density closed cell foam
- 840D Double coated TPU material is tough as nails
- 8.5 liter capacity is great for a picnic for two
- Low profile design is highly packable
- Carry handle as well as shoulder strapping
- An external zippered pocket and D-rings add organization potential
- Fairly expensive for the capacity
- Limited color selection
- Cannot be worn as a backpack, although it's not reallh large enough to pack super heavy
The Cooler Sling by Pelican is a minimalist in style soft-sided cooler option that features advanced closed-cell insulation and multiple ways to carry.
Pelican recently sent me out a Cooler Sling for field testing, and I love how low profile and easy to carry this unit is. It’s a great size for both casual hikes, and for bringing out on my kayak while fishing.
This 8.5-liter option cannot load a ton of food and beverage, but it’s great as a solo cooler, or for packing a picnic for two. There are also a few external attachment points for securing additional food items or gear, which could potentially add a bit of storage potential.
The 840D double coated TPU material that makes up the exterior of this cooler is exceptionally tough, so good luck wearing this one out. The zipper is unfortunately not 100 percent waterproof, but it shouldn’t leak on you or take on any water unless you really abuse it.
This cooler stands upright due to the compression-molded base, an underrated feature for soft coolers in my opinion. The opening is a bit unique in the sense that you access the Cooler Sling from the narrow end, but it’s a neat system that takes little getting used to.
All in all, a highly practical soft cooler system with impressive insulating power that’s great for active outdoorsmen. No doubt a well-made product from Pelican built with a long lifespan in mind!
Find more Pelican Cooler Sling information and reviews here.
6. TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler
Cons:
- Effectively leak proof
- Full zip top for easy access
- Tough against abrasion, puncture and UV damage
- Three ways to carry
- Exterior mesh and zippered pockets
- Fair price point
- Integrated bottle opener
- Can hold ice for up to three days
- Three year warranty
- Fairly expensive for it's size, but you get what you pay for
- Complaints about the longterm integrity of the zipper
- Although there's three ways to carry, the strapping is not great if carrying a heavy load alone
The TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler is a brilliant option for those seeking a quality soft cooler, but don’t have the budget to spend the BIG bucks.
This unit totally holds its own. I own an insulated bag from TOURIT that holds ice really well for beach days and boating sessions. This unit will keep your food and beverage effectively insulated and hold ice for days like some of the astronomically priced options you’ll find on the market.
The 30 Can Soft Cooler has awesome carry handles if you’re hauling it with a friend, but it might be a bit difficult to carry on your own when fully loaded depending on your strength.
The durability of the entire cooler is impressive, but there are some customer complaints about the long term integrity of the zipper. If you occasionally lubricate the zipper and treat it with care, it shouldn’t give you any issues.
I love that there is an external zippered pocket, as well as a backside mesh pocket with this option. It’s astounding to me that some of the highest-end coolers out there lack a simple pocket schematic for stashing utensils and other small items and accessories – TOURIT has not skipped out on this detail. There’s even an integrated bottle opener so you never forget yours!
High puncture and UV resistance, a highly practical pocket schematic, three ways to carry and impressive insulating ability – it’s tough to beat the value of this soft cooler when you compare the price point to the competition. TOURIT even includes a three-year warranty so you can buy in confidence!
Find more TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler information and reviews here.
7. TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote Bag
Cons:
- Inner and outer bags can be used together or apart
- Effectively leak proof
- Waterproof, no sweat design
- Works great as a tote bag
- Sharp aesthetic
- Three year warranty
- Not terribly high capacity - inner cooler holds 15 cans with ice
- Strapping is not great for carrying heavy loads
- A bit of webbing for gear attchment, but otherwise no external storage
Here’s a unique soft sided cooler system that is highly versatile in function, allowing you to utilize it as a gear tote, cooler, or both!
The TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote Bag is great for those outdoor enthusiasts who have a wide array of passions and therefore many different needs and applications for their cooler. This unit can be split into a tote and cooler bag, the interior insulating bag capable of carrying 15 cans with ice.
Load up your food and drink into the insulated cooler component, and then remove it from the tote shell when you arrive at your destination so you can pack the tote with your other essentials for whatever it is you’re up to! The applications are endless with a system like this, and the price is surprisingly reasonable!
The exterior material is quite durable against punctures and is furthermore UV resistant, so you should own this one for quite some time. This soft cooler is furthermore totally waterproof, leakproof and will not sweat – a nice added touch if you ask me!
The strapping is totally tough and attached effectively for long term durability, but it will be difficult to carry this cooler when fully loaded due to the lack of a shoulder strap.
There is no real exterior storage other than some gear attachment points on the strapping, but there is however a small zippered interior pocket that could stash your keys or other small essentials.
All in all, this is a great soft sided cooler option at a more than fair price point that will excel in a ton of different contexts! Another stellar choice from TOURIT!
Find more TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner
Cons:
- Three mesh pockets, front zippered pocket and a lid bungee for securing gear/accessories
- Excellent price point
- Hard liner is removable for easy washing and in case you want the cooler to be less rigid
- Antimicrobial-treated lining
- Several color options
- The strapping is not ideal for carrying heavier loads
- 16 can capacity is greatly reduced if adding ice - and you'll need ice!
- Insulating power is good, not great
Here’s a great little budget option from Coleman for those looking for a simple and affordable casual soft cooler option.
The Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner is a brilliant solution for beach days, kayak sessions, picnics at the park any virtually any context where you’re short on packing space and don’t need a multi-day insulating system.
My household shares this model cooler, and I love utilizing it as a lunchbox when I go fishing and boating! We’ve owned this one for three seasons now, and it’s holding up great so far.
This is not a high-performance soft cooler capable of truly long term ice retention, nor is it a high capacity option (about 13 by 12 by 9 inches) but it is however perfect for more casual outdoor (or indoor) endeavors. Why spend the big bucks on a top-quality soft sided cooler if you simply need a unit to keep a 12-pack cold for the duration of your beach day?
For such an affordable cooler, this unit by Coleman has some radical features. There is a removable hard-bodied liner that cleans up super easily, a nice array of exterior and interior pockets and bungeed storage. There’s not a ton of capacity with this one, but Coleman has sure made the most of the space!
For the budget buyer not interested in obscene ice retention times, this trusty Coleman option will fit the bill just fine!
Find more Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner information and reviews here.
9. Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 30 Can Insulated Tote
Cons:
- Excellent price point!
- Therma-Flect radiant barrier helps to effectively insulate for hours
- Exterior zippered pocket greatr for stashing on-hand essentials
- Rhino-Tech water and stain resistant, wipe clean exterior is abrasion and puncture resistant
- Easy to clean
- Strapping is not great for carrying particularly heavy loads
- This tote won't hold ice for days like foam, and ColdCell insulated soft coolers
- Capacity is not terribly impressive if you're adding ice
The Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 30 Can Insulated Tote is the perfect soft cooler companion for those seeking an affordable soft cooler for small to medium-sized groups.
This unit has a generous capacity and comes at a very reasonable price point, but don’t let the cost fool you – this is a highly capable insulator.
The exterior Rhino-Tech fabric is tough against abrasion and puncture, while the interior of the tote features a Therma-Flect radiant barrier to effectively insulate for hours. This tote is furthermore insulated with three thick layers of SuperFoam, so it will hold ice for up to an impressive three days!
Because there’s no real organization potential, this soft cooler is best utilized as a big bag for assorted drinks, or as a carrier for all of your cook-out essentials to name a few applications. There is at least an external zippered pocket for stashing some personal items, or cutlery. Whatever you decide to use it for, the interior conveniently cleans up easily.
The carry handles are the only real downfall of this tote. If you’re fully loaded, hauling this unit around may be difficult without a partner.
For the cost, this is a soft cooler worth owning for all sorts of contexts. No doubt an excellent value buy from Arctic Zone.
Find more Arctic Zone 45 Can Eco Blend Thermal Tote information and reviews here.
-
10. CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag
Cons:
- Collapses down to less than 3 inches wide for easy transport and storage
- Impressive 50 can capacity
- Front zippered pocket and rear mesh pocket
- Integrated bottle opener
- Effectively leak proof
- Excellent price point
- Strapping is not ideal for heavy loads if you're carrying this tote alone
- Long term durability of the polyester blend is questionable
- Complaints about this cooler sweating
The CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag is an unsung hero in the soft sided cooler world that sports impressive ice retention, overall capacity and integrated features for the cost!
If you’re looking for something that can handle a lot of food and beverage without a steep price tag, this one should definitely be on your radar! It can hold up to 50 cans and then collapses down to less than three inches when not in use making it an excellent group road trip or travel option.
This tote is effectively leak proof, includes both zippered and mesh external pockets, and features an integrated bottle opener. Considering its versatility and capacity, the price is staggeringly low on this one.
Collapse this soft cooler and stuff it into a suitcase for your next vacation, or store it out of sight, out of mind during the off-season. The portability and storability of this option is not to be overlooked when you really consider how much space a cooler of this capacity would otherwise occupy.
Surprisingly, this option can hold ice overnight and keep drinks ice cold for up to 36 hours. Once again, pretty impressive stats for a soft cooler at this cost.
The polyester blend that makes up the exterior of this option is not nearly as rugged as some of the nylon and PVC alternatives, but if you’re not too hard on it, this cooler should none the less hold up for at least a few seasons. It all depends on how much you abuse your gear!
Find more CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag information and reviews here.
