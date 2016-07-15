Top 10 Best Bird Cages

Some folks can’t dig on the furry, four-legged creature scene. For some of you, feathered friends are best. Bird people tend to be extremely dedicated to their birds, which is a good thing, because they can often require a great deal of interaction. In return, you get to enjoy their complex and hilarious personalities.

For a few years, I had a Timneh African Grey who was just about the strangest pet I’ve ever had. He was a riot. Figuring out which toys he would play with and which ones he was afraid of required some trial and error. He was always happy to accept a handful of Harrison’s, though.

Happily, choosing a cage for him was much easier. Once I looked into his needs for a cage, I found that there were several excellent cages on the market. The same is true for your bird, whatever the breed may be. Small birds like finches need to be able to fly in their cage, while large birds like macaws need plenty of room to stretch out, as well as ultra-strong bars to keep them in.

Of course, there will be some overlap in what cage works best for which birds. Generally speaking, the heavier and stronger the bird, the stronger the bars need to be. Budgies and parrotlets usually do just fine with light gauge bars, but as soon as you get to something with a very strong beak, like a Timneh, you’ll want to invest in something a little stronger.

Finch and Canary Cages

Small birds like finches need width rather than height as they like to zip around from side to side. These are called flight cages or aviaries and encourage a lot of movement. The bars can be lighter gauge since the birds are smaller, but they’re generally pretty large overall.

1. Prevue Hendryx Pet Products Wrought Iron Flight Cage

If you’re the proud owner of a whole flock of finches, or even a couple of canaries, you’ll need something quite large for them to move about in. That’s an odd paradox of bird cage shopping — the smallest birds need proportionately larger cages. They typically keep their flight wings and enjoy moving back and forth across horizontal, rather than vertical, space.

This option comes in two sizes for a relatively negligible price difference. At this price, the cage is 31 inches long by 20.5 inches wide by 53 inches tall. It includes a storage rack, removable grate and tray, and all the perches and dishes you’ll need. The stand is integrated and comes with casters so the whole thing is one unit. The extra large one is 37 inches long by 23 inches wide by 60 inches tall. Both feature 1/2 inch spacing.

Price: $113.32

Pros:

Large size for multiple birds

Three perches andFour double cups for food and water

Storage shelf

Incorporated stand with wheels

Cons:

No seed guards

Somewhat cheap build quality

Difficult assembly

Door locks not exactly robust

2. Mcage Large Wrought Iron Flight Cage

Even if you only have a few finches, you still want to provide them plenty of flight space. Society finches can live for up to 20 years, and in that time, they’re busy moving about and socializing.

The nice part about this unit is that the stand itself is much taller, so combined with the shorter cage, the birds will always be at a good height for viewing. This one is a touch sturdier than the one above. It measures 32 inches long by 19 inches wide by 37 inches high and includes a storage shelf at the bottom.

Price: $79.88

Pros:

Detachable stand

4 inch square feeder doors

Slide out grate and tray

Comes with plastic cups, wooden perches, and metal ladders

Cons:

No seed guards

Some panels can be warped

Finish scratches on some units

Some reviewers say the metal isn’t wrought iron

Parakeet/Budgie and Parrotlet Cages

Unlike the smaller flying birds, budgies and parrotlets tend to do more climbing around than flitting. Smaller cages with lighter bars are perfectly good for these birds. These cages tend to be smaller, so they’ll need a table or other surface to sit on.

3. Vision Bird Cage Model L01

While the typical wire construction cages are a constant and work perfectly fine, there’s also this innovative option for smaller parrotlets. Rather than using a slide out grate and tray, the top of this cage comes off completely so that the used litter can be dumped in the trash can. The deep base accommodates many different types of liter, so you can choose your favorite.

The cage measure 17 inches long by 31 inches wide by 22 inches high, which is enough for three or so budgies. It comes with terra-cotta perches and dishes, as well as a unique double door.

Price: $84.29 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Modern design

Debris guard

Top is removable for easy cleaning

Multi-grip perches

Cons:

Clever birds may escape during cleaning

Included food dish resides at bottom of the cage

Paper liners will have to be trimmed to fit rounded corners

Possibly difficult to assemble

4. Mcage Parakeet Cage

Maybe the modern bird cages don’t appeal to you. There’s a reason light wire cages have been popular as long as they have. This model looks the part of a house with its home-like roofline.

This cage is 18 inches long by 14 inches deep by 35 inches high. The bar spacing is 3/8 of an inch to keep little birds safe. The smaller doors will give you good access for filling the food dishes. A good all-around option.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Tall cage with roof-shaped top

Four wooden perches

One large access door and two smaller lift doors

Pull out plastic tray

Cons:

May be somewhat flimsy

Plastic tray may be hard to clean

No seed guards

Small Conure and Cockatiel Cages

As we move into medium birds, there’s quite a lot of overlap in what cages you can buy for them. Cockatiels tend to be more like budgies, so you can use lighter wire. If you’re buying for a pair of lovebirds, you might want to opt for more space, while a single conure is likely to be happy in a wide variety of cages.

5. Prevue Pet Products Penthouse Suites Curved Front Bird Cage

To me, this cage begs to be put in a retro style kitchen. The flat back and curved front mean it can be pushed against the wall and still not extend too far out into the room. For a pair of lovebirds, this makes a good option.

The cat measure 20 inches long by 14 inches wide by 29 inches tall with 1/2 inch wire spacing. It’s a unique approach to a cage for a cockatiel, and could be used for smaller birds, as well. I would recommend putting something with weight on the storage stand to improve the stability.

Price: $94.50

Pros:

Unique shape may fit in some spaces better

Includes two hooded cups and two wooden perches

Hinged front door for access

Stand (overall height 56 inches)

Cons:

Relatively cheap build quality

Wobbly stand

Some units have paint chips

Not overly spacious

6. HQ’s Opening Scroll Parrot Cage

They say you get what you pay for, so if the previous cage’s design couldn’t get you past the flimsiness, try this ultra-sturdy option. Built more like a large bird cage, this cage is great for small birds up to conures and quakers. The wide base will eliminate any fears of it tipping.

The cage dimensions are 22 inches long by 17 inches wide by 36 inches tall. This is probably enough room for a couple of cockatiels, but not quite enough for Timneh-sized birds. Most small conures would do well in this cage, though. This one is built to last, so if you’ve had trouble in the past, consider upgrading to this one.

Price: $157.49 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Opening top turns normal cage into a play top cage

Sturdy construction with wide stand and wheels

Includes three stainless steel bowls

Slide out tray and grate

Cons:

Heavy

Wooden perches might arrive chipped

No seed guards

Timneh African Grey, Cockatoo and Amazon Cages

As bird size increases, so does bite strength. The Timneh I had was more than capable of bending thin metal, and could probably have worked his way through a finger if I let him. This is the medium-to-large group of birds, which tend to be active and require a bit more room. These are also notoriously clever birds, so the door locking mechanisms are a bit better on these cages.

7. Giantex Large Play Top Cage

When I had my Timneh, I owned this very cage. It was more than large enough for him to get plenty of activity while in it, but had the added bonus of the play top for more activity. The seed guards did a pretty good job of limiting the mess, but it’s fair to say that nothing will stop a determined bird from leaving things all over your floor. That’s bird ownership for you.

This cage measures 24 inches wide by 22 inches long by 37 inches tall. It’s not quite big enough for multiple birds, and if you have a cockatoo on the large size, it might not be ideal for them, either. Still, if you have a Timneh or any of the squarely medium sized parrots, this is an excellent cage that will last awhile. It looks pretty good, too.

Price: $128.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Play top perch with ladder and bowls

Three feeder doors for easy dish fills

Seed guards

Heavy duty construction

Cons:

Only one perch included

Some packages missing parts

Less than ideal customer service

Difficult to assemble

8. Yescom Large Parrot Cage

If you like the idea of the cage above, but want something more intriguing for your bird in the play top space, consider this option. The looping ladders and toy hook should be enough to keep your bird engaged during playtime.

This cage is slightly larger, too, measuring 32 inches long by 23 inches wide by 39 inches tall. It comes with virtually everything you need aside from additional toys and food. As an added bonus, you can get away from the powder coat gray look and choose the white one instead.

Price: $244.95

Pros:

Interesting play top that includes toy hook

Seed guards

Package includes five bowls, four perches, six ladders, and a free toy

Flip lock closes securely

Cons:

Some units are damaged in transit

Could be tricky to assemble

Issues with chipping paint

Macaw and Congo African Grey Cages

The largest pet birds need the largest cages, of course. You need something big enough so these birds can stretch out while in their cage. They should be able to climb around a bit, too, though with these breeds, you’ll have to take them out and exercise them properly. Dome top cages are popular for larger birds to give them just that extra bit of space.

9. Prevue Pet Products Silverado Macaw Dometop Cage

Perhaps all you need is a relatively simple, but very large cage to house your macaw. The Silverado should do the trick. The bubble-style dome top will provide extra head room for your large bird, while the seed guards will keep the mess under control.

The dimensions of this beast are 46 inches wide by 36 inches long by 63 inches tall. Be sure to build this in place, because even with the wheels, getting this through doorways could be an issue. The three feeder doors are good for you, but on this particular model may prove easy to solve for a determined bird. Consider small padlocks to keep them in.

Price: $389.89

Pros:

Large cage for large birds

Includes three bowls

Seed guards

Pull out grate and tray

Cons:

Only one perch included

Clever birds may figure out how to open doors

Some panels may get bent during shipping

Tray may rust if not cleaned properly

10. King’s Cages 9004030 Parrot Cage

Once again, you get what you pay for. Though this one is a little smaller than the one above, this U.S made cage is extremely sturdy and uses high quality powder coating. The dome top features a fold-down door so your bird can come and go as they please during play time.

The dimensions of this huge cage are 40 inches long by 30 inches wide by 60 inches tall. That’s more than large enough for all the common large parrots and could even host multiple medium birds. As a bonus, you can choose from five colors: white, black, coppertone, gray, and sandstone.

Price: $463.99

Pros:

Five color choices

Heavy duty construction

Bird resistant door lock

Seed guards and slide out tray

Cons:

Only one perch included

Slightly smaller than the Silverado

No bowl locks

Pricey

