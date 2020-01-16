11 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds: Your Buyer’s Guide

Recovering from surgery, healing an injury, dealing with arthritis, or just for a better night’s sleep – these are all reasons you might consider upgrading your dog’s bed to something more supportive. Orthopedic dog beds combine foam and generous sleeping space to give your dog something comfortable to lay on that doesn’t put pressure on their joints. Discover the best orthopedic dog beds on the market to help save your dog from joint pain and discomfort.
1. Big Barker Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed
Cons:
- 10 Year Warranty
- Completely U.S. made
- Headrest
- Expensive
- Not meant for diggers
- Doesn't dissipate heat
An unfortunate truth about dog beds is that if they really love them, they tend to wear out quickly. If you’ve had that problem with dog beds in the past, this may be worth considering as it comes with a very generous ten year warranty against flattening.
The bed itself and the foam layers that form it are made in the U.S. by a small group of craftsmen. This goes some way to explaining the price, but ten year warranties are generally reserved for human beds, which is what this is made of. This is specifically designed for large, heavy dogs, but the company will give you your money back if it doesn’t retain 90 percent of its shape for ten years.
On top of that, it has a handy headrest on one side, giving dogs the option of using one or not. Of course, the microfiber cover is removeable and washable. Neither the cover nor the foam underneath is designed to disspiate heat, so if you have a dog that runs hot, you may want to consider other options.
As the name implies, this is the version for large dogs, with sizes as follows, all of which are seven inches thick excluding the headrest:
- Large – 48 inches by 30 inches
- Extra Large – 52 inches by 36 inches
- Giant – 60 inches by 48 inches
There’s also the Big Barker Mini, which is four inches thick and comes in the following sizes:
They also offer a model without the headrest.
Find more Big Barker Pillow Top information and reviews here.
2. BuddyRest Crown Supreme Memory Foam Dog Bed
Cons:
- Very high quality materials
- Guaranteed for ten years
- Cooling gel memory foam
- Very expensive
- Runs a bit small
- Some units ship missing parts
If you’re looking for the Rolls Royce of orthopedic dog beds, you may want to consider Buddy Rest. The company consulted many vets and took the time to develop what was among the first designs specifically focused on joint health for dogs, which resulted in this, their top of the line model.
The materials employed on this bed set it apart from virtually all other options. The outer cover is made of their Crypton stay-clean suede, which has a soft outer layer with a ballistic nylon backing more akin to a tarp. It’s among the most waterproof coverings on the market, which is further aided by the Kevlar quilting that stitches it all together for maximum strength. It’s also anti-bacterial, so it need to be washed less often and doesn’t pick up odors like other materials.
Inside is a two-layer foam system. The top is a cooling memory foam designed to be temperature neutral. The bottom layer is high-density support foam which is guarnateed to keep its shape for ten years, backed by a warranty for that period of time.
These are made in the U.S. by hand and custom-developed for the purpose. The price certainly reflects that, but if you’re tired of replacing dog beds, this might solve the problem for you.
Choose from Champagne Beige, Dark Chocolate, Fathom Gray, or Iced Mocha in the following sizes:
- Medium – 33 inches by 24 inches, 25.5 inches by 21 inches sleeping area
- Large – 40 inches by 30 inches, 31 inches by 27 inches sleeping area
- Extra Large – 48 inches by 32 inches, 39 inches by 28 inches sleeping area
If you just can’t swing these high prices, they also make a simpler and cheaper traditional rectangle bed.
Find more BuddyRest Crown Supreme information and reviews here.
3. PetFusion Ultimate Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed
Cons:
- Removable bolsters
- 24 month warranty
- Water and tear resistant cover
- Expensive
- Limited color options
- Zippers may not be of advertised quality
This premium offering from PetFusion uses a solid block of memory foam as the base, which provides medium firmness while conforming to your dog to relieve pressure points. Where some dogs might prefer the stiffer orthopedic foam, yours might have better results with memory foam.
That memory foam layer is thicker depending on which size you buy to match the appropriate dog weight. The covering consists of two layers, one a waterproof inner layer and one a REACH safety certified polyester/cotton blend that is meant to be skin contact safe. The two zipper compartments allow you to easily separate the bolstered layer from the bottom layer and wash only what’s dirty, and replacements are available.
A non-skid base helps hold the bed in place, while large bolsters help keep your dog cozy. The bolsters are filled with recycled, durable polyester/cotton blend.
Choose from Chocolate Brown, Sandstone, or Slate Gray for color options in the following sizes:
- Small – 25 inches by 20 inches by 2.5 inches with 5.5 inch sides
- Large – 36 inches by 28 inches by 4 inches with 9 inch sides
- X-Large – 44 inches by 34 inches by 4 inches with 10 inch sides
- Jumbo – 50 inches by 40 inches by 6 inches with 13 inch sides
An alternative to this option is the very similar Friends Forever Orthopedic Lounge, which has one more color option, but the same sizing scheme. Some of the sizes are slightly less expensive, but they are ultimately competitive products.
-
4. Sealy Lux Quad Layer Orthopedic Dog Bed
Cons:
- Four layers of foam support
- Charcoal-infused base absorbs odors
- Removable, washable cover
- Pricey
- Some units don't expand to fill the cover properly
- Color combinations could be better
The first of two options branded by makers of human mattresses, this Sealy offering is a higher-end, deluxe dog bed. These are made from four layers of foam, each with a different purpose.
First is the cooling gel layer, which dissipates heat away from your dog to keep them comfortable, which can make it function like a cooling dog bed. Next is the memory foam layer, which conforms to your dog’s shape, and then the “Bio-Orthopedic” or eggshell layer that further eliminates pressure points. The last layer is a high-density foam infused with charcoal to help absorb odors.
Speaking of odors, the cover is removable and machine washable, with both hidden zippers and a waterproof inner layer. Those covers come in four different colors: Autumn Brown, Military Green, Modern Gray, and Navy. Of these, the Modern Gray is probably the best looking, but your mileage may vary.
You can also choose from four sizes:
- Small – Overall: 20 inches by 25 inches by 5.5 inches, interior: 16.5 inches by 18 inches
- Medium – Overall: 28 inches by 36 inches by 7 inches, interior: 24.5 inches by 29 inches
- Large – Overall: 42 inches by 32 inches by 8 inches, interior: 28.5 inches by 35 inches
- Extra Large – Overall: 48 inches by 38 inches by 8 inches, interior: 34 inches by 40 inches
Find more Sealy Lux Quad Layer information and reviews here.
-
5. Casper Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed
Cons:
- Doubled microfiber to prevent rips
- Bonded fiber keeps fur out
- Removable, washable cover
- Expensive
- Only two layers - not quite as robust padding as other options
- Somewhat limited size and color choices
Fans of Casper mattresses for humans may want to consider a Casper dog bed to match. These are very well made mattresses designed with longevity in mind.
The attention to detail with the cover makes this a standout option compared to other dog beds. It’s made of bonded microfiber designed to keep fur from lodging into the weave. In addition the top layer is extra thick to prevent tears and rips from dogs digging at it before they plop down for the night. Naturally, this cover is also removable and machine washable.
As for the insides, there’s a thick layer of traditional support foam over a layer of memory foam. On the whole, these are geared toward ligher dogs as the foam isn’t quite as dense as other options. Still, in the sweet spot of about 50 pounds, this looks great while relieving pressure on joints. The low-profile bolsters give your dog somewhere to put their head, but aren’t so tall that they might prevent easy access.
Choose from Blue, Gray, and Sand for colors in the following sizes:
- Small – 26 inches by 19 inches by 6 inches (or up to about 30 pounds)
- Medium – 33 inches by 25 inches by 6 inches (or up to about 60 pounds)
- Large – 45 inches by 35 inches by 7 inches (or up to about 90 pounds)
Find more Casper Plush Memory Foam information and reviews here.
-
6. Furhaven Orthopedic Ergonomic Luxe Lounger Dog Bed
Cons:
- Great range of sizes
- Cradle shape provides excellent comfort
- Velvet cover adds to overall softness
- Somewhat thin cover can tear over time
- Large and Jumbo sizes thinner than they should be
- Replacement covers are pricey
Made using medical-grade foam, these orthopedic dog beds from Furhaven have a unique shape that allow for multiple sleeping positions while releaving pressure points. Generally speaking, they’re also a bit cheaper than rivals, especially considering the range of sizes they offer.
At the time of this writing, these are the beds I’m using for my three pit mixes, who are all between 55 and 75 pounds. My eldest dog is eleven and is starting to show some soreness, but readily prefers this bed to the other sleeping surfaces in our home. We opted for the Jumbo size, which can comfortably sleep two of my boys at once.
The cradle design provides some bolstering without restricting how your dog lays. Since there isn’t a pronounced lip, you get slightly more sleeping surface area for the size of the bed.
The covers are soft and inviting, and are removable for putting in the washing mashing. That said, they’re definitely on the thin side, so if your dog likes to dig before laying down, you’ll want to look elsewhere. They do make the covers themselves available if you want to replace just that later on. These are available in eleven different color/pattern combinations, as well.
This model is available in orthopedic foam, featured here, as well as cooling gel foam and memory foam. For the best longevity and durability, I recommend the orthopedic foam, but it partly depends on what your dog prefers. It’s just a single layer of foam, but it peforms as well as multi-layer options.
These beds are available in five sizes, with one small qualifier. Though I have the Jumbo size and it works just fine, the Jumbo Plus and Giant sizes increase the thickness to five inches from 2.5. It would be better if the Large and Jumbo were thicker, but if you’re concerned about that, just go up a size.
Sizing is as follows, the last measurement indicates thickness as the lowest point:
- Small – 14 inches by 21 inches by 2 inches
- Medium – 20 inches by 30 inches by 2.5 inches
- Large – 36 inches by 24 inches by 2.5 inches
- Jumbo – 36 inches by 24 inches by 2.5 inches
- Jumbo Plus – 51 inches by 36 inches by 5 inches
- Giant – 58 inches by 42 inches by 5 inches
If you want to save some money, you can also opt for the Furhaven Traditional Rectangular Mat Dog Bed, which is available in all foam types, too.
Find more Furhaven Orthopedic Ergonomic Luxe Lounger information and reviews here.
-
7. The Dog's Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed
Cons:
- Designed with low entrance for dogs with mobility issues
- Replacement covers available
- Tall bolsters for added comfort
- Despite claims of waterproofing, stains penetrate to the foam
- Cover may tear with digging dogs
- Inner liner may be noisy
Designed with dogs suffering from mobility issues, this dog bed pairs a two-layer foam construction with high bolsters to keep your pup comfortably in place. While other beds go for maximal padding, this one features a low step-through entrance for ease of use.
These come in a nice range of sizes to cover most dogs, with a maximum thickness of four inches. Regardless of which size you opt for, you get about half sturdy support foam on the bottom and half orthopedic foam layer on the top.
Protecting the foam is not only the cover, which comes in either brown or grey in plush or faux suede, but also an interior mattress protector. Some find that the two covers moving against each other is somewhat noisy, but they can still extend the life of the bed to some degree. You can buy replacements for both covers if yours tears.
Sizing is as follows:
- Small – 25.5 inches by 20 inches by 2 inches with 6 inch sides
- Medium – 30 inches by 23.5 inches by 3 inches with 7.5 inch sides
- Large – 36 inches by 27.5 inches by 4 inches with 9 inch sides
- Extra Large – 43.5 inches by 34 inches by 4 inches with 10 inch sides
- XX Large – 51.5 inches by 39 inches by 4 inches with 10.5 inch sides
If you prefer, they also make a thicker traditional rectangular model, as well.
-
8. K9 Ballistics Easy Clean Orthopedic Dog Bed
Cons:
- U.S.-made foam
- Upholstry grade microfiber and faux fur
- Easy to remove cover for washing
- Fitted cover could feasibly pull off with rough dogs
- Limited size options
- Strange color options
This option combines two interesting features, depending on your priorities: First, the cover works like a fitted sheet for a human bed, using an elastic on the underside to hold it into place. This can be handy as the dense foam on some models can make zippers difficult after a washing.
Second, the foam is U.S.-made and doesn’t smell as strongly as offerings from other companies. Some companies use foam from China that can smell quite strongly, which is not only unpleasant for you, but may make your dog avoid using it.
That foam measures five inches thick on all three available sizes. The side bolsters are an additional five inches tall to create a cozy sleeping area. This might be a drawback in cases of dogs with serious joint pain, but for most dogs, the generous padding is perfect.
At time of this writing, only the gray with cream fur option was available in all three sizes. A black with stars and cream option is available in the Medium size, and a tan and cream option is available in X-Large.
The sizing for each of those is:
- Medium – 33 inches by 27 inches by 5 inches with 10 inch sides
- Large – 40 inches by 34 inches by 5 inches with 10 inch sides
- X-Large – 54 inches by 38 inches by 5 inches with 10 inch sides
K9 Ballistics offers a traditional rectangle orthopedic bed, a luxury option without the front bolster, and even a chew resistant bed, if you need it.
Find more K9 Ballistics Easy Clean information and reviews here.
-
9. KOPEKS Deluxe Orthopedic Memory Foam Round Sofa Lounge Dog Bed
Cons:
- Unique lounge shape
- Dual layers for foam protection
- Bolster also formed from foam
- Very limited color and size options
- Zipper quality is lacking
- Inner lining may not be fully waterproof
Two of my dogs prefer to curl up when sleeping and if this sounds like your dog, you might prefer a round option. This lounge-style bed has a unique shape with a well-formed bolster so your dog can comfortably curl against it.
The round shape means that for dogs who like to sleep in a curl, there’s more available surface area. Some rectangular beds are a touch too narrow for the size of the dog indicated, and this could solve that problem.
Both the bolster and the bottom are made from quality memory foam which is quite thick. The foam is covered with both an inner mattress cover and the outer microsuede layer, which is available in brown or “grey”, which actually looks quite blue.
At time of writing, there are two sizes available:
- Large – 35.5 inch diameter by 4.7 inches thick with 10.7 inch sides
- Jumbo – 50 inch diameter by 6 inches thick with 12 inch sides
KOPEKS also makes a rectangular option with a pillow on one side, if you prefer.
Find more KOPEKS Round Sofa Lounge information and reviews here.
-
10. Laifug Orthopedic Large Dog Bed
Cons:
- Unique pillow design
- Multi-layer foam base provides durable support
- Dual covers
- Only one size available
- Lackluster colors
- Plastic zipper
Similar to the Furhaven model, this dog bed features two “pillows” at either end for neck support if your dog should want it. In contrast to the other model, this one has pillows of varying heights so they can choose the one most comfortable.
On one side is a four-inch rise, while the other has a 2.5 inch rise, both perched atop a six inch base. Also unlike other options on this list, this is made up of layered foam, which provides comfort at the top level and support on the lower levels, which can sometimes result in a longer product life. In this case, the manufacturer says it’s designed to keep 90 percent of its shape for three years with dogs 200 pounds or less.
There’s only one size, measuring 50 inches by 36 inches. There’s two colors, though the brown one is unlikely to appeal to many. The outer cover is supplemented with an inner water resistant cover, and there are little pockets to tuck the zippers into while in use.
Laifug also offers a traditional bolstered pet bed, as well as tray-style design.
-
11. Petmaker Sherpa Top Orthopedic Dog Bed
Cons:
- May be the best option for use in crates
- Sherpa top may resist digging somewhat
- Inexpensive
- No added features
- Treats or food pieces can get tangled into sherpa
- Some units suffer stitching failure
These orthopedic options can get pretty pricey. If you’re just looking to add a simple, padded spot for your dog to lay or perhaps augment either a crate or another sleeping area, this could be the option for you.
Each size of this is four inches or more thick, using a dual layer system of dense support foam and memory foam. It’s certainly not as intense as some of the thicker options, but does provide good relief from pressure points when your dog lays down.
The sherpa cover may also be more attractive to some dogs, and may also prevent some of the problems with digging seen on other models. That said, this isn’t the most robust cover on this list, and is not water resistant. The stitching has been known to fail in some particularly rough washing machines, but the price reflects that to some degree.
This bed comes in brown, gray, or tan, all with a white sherpa top. There are four sizes available:
- Small – 20 inches by 15 inches by 4 inches
- Medium – 30 inches by 20.5 inches by 4 inches
- Large – 36 by 27 inches by 4 inches
- Extra Large – 44 inches by 35 inches by 4.75 inches
What Is an Orthopedic Dog Bed?
Like so many terms used with pet products, use of the term "orthopedic" owes more to marketing than anything else. There is no legal or hard-and-fast definition for which beds are orthopedic and which are not.
Merriam-Webster defines orthopedics as "a branch of medicine concerned with the correction or prevention of deformities, disorders, or injuries of the skeleton and associated structures." When shopping for these beds, we're looking to prevent pressure points when your dog is laying down, which can lead to problems later on.
Those problems include osteoarthritis and cruciate ligament issues, which tend to loosely correlate to dog age and size. The larger and older your dog, the more likely they are to suffer joint pain.
When searching for a bed to ease their pain, you're primarily looking at beds made of foam, and in particular, solid foam sections rather than shredded foam or other fillers.
There are many, many dog beds out there, and not all dogs need these foam-based beds, which tend to be more expensive. The best orthopedic dog beds are those which do not let your dog sink to the floor and which cradle their bodies with even, contoured support, just as with human beds.
Typically, this means a foam layer on the top for comfort - usually memory foam - and a layer of support foam on the bottom to elevate and help the bed keep its shape. It's not necessary to have both, but the very best ones do, while the less expensive ones simply have solid foam layers that can still do this job, though perhaps for a shorter period of time.
Do Orthopedic Dog Beds Work?
Ultimately, this depends on what you're setting out to do. No dog bed will cure your dog's joint pain fully. That's a job for your vet, who may recommend physical therapy or surgery to improve the situation.
Think of orthopedic dog beds as providing a superior layer of comfort that responds to your dog's body better than the floor, a blanket, or even your couch. Together with keeping your dog at a healthy weight, feeding high quality foods, and proper excercise, these can really help with pain as part of a larger strategy.
If your dog is restless and fidgets a lot in their sleep, it may be time to consider one of these beds. If they tend to dig at their bed as though they're trying to generate a more comfortable surface on which to lay, that could also be another indication their current bed isn't working for them.
The choices on our list focus on foam-based beds that are designed to relieve pressure. These sorts of buying decisions must always balance cost with the potential upside. If your dog sleeps comfortably, moves easily, and your vet is happy, you'll know you have the right bed.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.