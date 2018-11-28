22 Best Astronomy Gifts for Christmas

Who hasn’t occasionally cast their eyes upward and gazed in awe at the vastness of space? The sheer size, the remoteness, the small points of light signaling far-off, enormous celestial bodies? Some people get really into astronomy and often find themselves poring over the latest images from NASA. For the enchanted stargazers on your list, here are the best astronomy gifts for Christmas.
Sharp Shirter Space Duvet Cover
Ensure the space lover in your life dreams of the stars every night with this series of duvet covers. Available in the four common bed sizes, you can choose from 26 different images of our very own universe. These include the Carina Neubla, the Milky Way, Magellenic Cloud, and more. The duvets are made with a polyester blend and are printed on both sides. You could also pick them up the comforter insert, as well.
Mova Globe
Okay, to be fair, these are somewhat pricy. But they’re also fairly amazing technological achievements. These are rotating globes powered by any and all ambient light. The mechanism that drives the motion is concealed inside, hidden by the specially-created paint that makes up the richly detailed graphics. The outsides are made of a special polymer resin and fluids that allow them to rotate smoothly on the included base. The result is a beautiful, constantly-turning globe with an accurate depiction of the astronomical entity you choose. We’ve featured the Moon here, but they also make Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn, and more.
Authentic Models Hanging Solar System Mobile
If the above item is a bit rich, you can get all of our local solar system in this mobile for a bit less. This is a good choice both as an educational tool for kids and as a decoration for space buffs. Great for an office or a bedroom.
Uncle Milton In My Room Star Theater Pro Home Planetarium
After you hang up the mobile above, you can cast the entire night’s sky worth of stars on the ceiling above it with this planetarium projector. The stars disc that’s included will project 10,000 stars onto any surface with the adjustable-focus lens. The small motor will gently rotate the stars as you watch. In addition to the stars disc, it also comes with an Earth/Moon/Sun disc. Others are available separately, including Milky Way, Jovian System, Nebulae and more. The optional 30 or 60 minute auto shutoff means it can be used as a nightlight before bedtime.
Celestron 21035 70mm Travel Scope
Naturally, every amateur astronomer must have a telescope. This one is meant for quick set up and is small enough to travel with. It even comes with a backpack to make it easy to bring it along on trips out of town, perhaps where the light pollution isn’t so bad. The full-sized telescoping tripod means it’s every bit as easy to use as a full-size version. It’s a good option for beginners or as a backup to a more serious telescope. Speaking of, Celestron also offers the 127EQ PowerSeeker for just about double the price, which still makes it affordable for relative novice star viewing.
‘Observer’s Notebook: Astronomy’ by Princeton Architectural Press
Once the space lover in your life gets comfortable with the telescope above, they’ll pretty quickly want to document what they’ve seen. This notebook combines helpful stargazing guides and references with space for jotting notes about the best locations and time of year for seeing favorite constellations. Help them keep a record of what they’ve seen with this beautifully bound notebook.
KMDTees Constellation Hoodie
To give them something to toss in their weekender bag, try these constellation hoodies. Printed on your choice of black, heather, navy, or royal and available in five sizes, these highlight either the iconic Orion or the elegant Cassiopeia. They’re made of a cotton-polyester blend in varying percentages depending on color. You could also try their Give Me Some Space or Nine Planets sweatshirts for more on-theme options.
Cognitive Surplus Night Sky Star Chart Northern Hemisphere Summer & Winter Stemless Wine Glasses
For a little star-bound elegance at wine o’clock, consider these lovely stemless wine glasses. Each glass depicts either the summer or winter night sky as seen from the Northern Hemisphere in a fine gold ink. At the bottom of each is a landscape design to anchor the scene. They make a similar hand blown stemware set, as well.
New Horizon Aviation Space Poster
A simple poster can effectively capture the beauty and power of the cosmos. These posters from New Horizon Aviation capture your choice of celestial bodies so that they might be put on display at the office, at home, or anywhere a touch of awe is needed. The featured image above is that of the Cassiopeia supernova, but options like the Magellanic Cloud, Monkey Head Nebula, Carina Nebula, and plenty more are available, too. If those don’t work for you, check out these Elise Mahan wall decals for a stylized approach.
‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry’ by Neil deGrasse Tyson
Let Neil deGrasse Tyson fill the astonomy lover on your list in on the quick overview of some pretty hefty space-related topics. This quick primer on the science of the stars will appeal to anyone who loves astronomy or learning. It's a great primer for getting into more advanced reading or just to learn a few tidbits.
Joyjuly Starry Sky Galaxy Wrap Scarf
Let someone in your life wear the galaxy around their neck with these long chiffon scarves. There are two spacey variations, each measuring six feet long. These ship in gift boxes for easy giving, too.
The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Heat Changing Constellation Mug
Generally speaking, these color-changing mugs are only interesting when there's a hot beverage in them. This one certainly is that, with 11 constellations appearing with the introduction of a heat. But even when used with cold drinks, this still makes a lovely, star-covered mug.
Stellarscope Handheld Star Finder
This nifty little device helps you quickly chart the night sky so you can identify what you're seeing from your current vantage. There are adapters that match your latitude (between 20 degrees and 60 degrees north or south latitude), which can then be rotated to the proper date and time for an accurate picture. It's essentially a planisphere inside a lens, not unlike a telescope.
LFM Starry Sky Fridge Magnets 12 Pack
Every surface of the house is an opportunity to celebrate space. These magnets will make lovely additions to refrigerators and whiteboards. Combine this set with the more planetary-focused one for maximum impact.
Bafunzo Doll Saturn Stars Universe Embroidered Iron on Patch
If someone on your list has a messenger or laptop bag or perhaps a jacket that needs adornment, you could opt for this simple gift. Saturn, in all its glory, on a sew-on or iron-on patch. You could also include some NASA patches or perhaps a Mars Explorer patch in honor of the successful InSight landing.
Sparko Sweets Galaxy Lollipops 10 Pack
Give them something sweet with these fun yet slightly wild lollipops fashioned to look like astral bodies. I'm slightly baffled at how these are made, but they look great and come in the following flavors: Melon, Blackberry, Guava, Green Apple, Cotton Candy, Watermelon. The box they ship in is quite nice, too.
Sock It To Me Planets Crew Socks
Okay, yes, it is a joke that receiving socks for Christmas is a bad present. But not these, because they have planets on them and are otherwise excellent socks. These are thick and very comfortable socks, definitely a cut above most others out there. They also come in a constellation or astronaut variety, if you prefer.
BestAmulets Five Pointed Super Star Necklace
Here's a simple astronomy-related gift. This pendant necklace features a roughly two inch goldstone star meant to glitter like the stars in the sky. It hangs on a waxed cord adjustable between 15 and 24 inches.
Wall26 Nine Phases of the Moon Canvas Wall Art
This is an astronomy gift with ultimately fairly broad appeal. The phases of the moon make a lovely design element, and the simple composition into a triptych elevates the look even further. It's available in two sizes: 24 by 16 inch panels and 36 by 24 inch panels. These made in the U.S.A. pieces come with hanging kits.
Kuiyai Moon Phase Necklace
Here's another gift celebrating the phases of the moon. This is an understated pendant necklace with a simple rendering of the phases. It doesn't have to be a necklace, though - they also make this design in bracelet and keychain format, if you prefer.
Pink Queen Crop Top & Pleated Skirt Set
If you know someone who wants to go all-out with their love of space, consider this fun set. It's a polyester/spandex blend that's great for clubbing or summerwear (or winterwear for those that don't fear the cold). There's another galaxy colorway available, as well as just the skirt, if you prefer.
‘Cosmos’ by Carl Sagan
No astronomer's collection would be complete without at least one work from the original rockstar of cosmology, Carl Sagan. Though he's been gone some time now, his works provide deep insight and understanding into the workings of space and mankind's attempts to understand it. This is part history lesson, part science lesson, and wholly interesting for those who are fascinated by space.