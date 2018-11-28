22 Best Astronomy Gifts for Christmas

Our Review

Naturally, every amateur astronomer must have a telescope. This one is meant for quick set up and is small enough to travel with. It even comes with a backpack to make it easy to bring it along on trips out of town, perhaps where the light pollution isn’t so bad. The full-sized telescoping tripod means it’s every bit as easy to use as a full-size version. It’s a good option for beginners or as a backup to a more serious telescope. Speaking of, Celestron also offers the 127EQ PowerSeeker for just about double the price, which still makes it affordable for relative novice star viewing.