17 Best Cat Scratchers: Compare, Buy & Save

Anyone who has ever had a cat — or, let’s face it, met a cat — knows that it can be a constant struggle to keep them from clawing the furniture. Cats scratch in order to remove dead claw tissue, mark their territory, and to properly stretch and flex. Scratching is a vital part of cathood. The best way to keep your cats from mangling your furniture is to buy them a scratching post or two. By setting them up near furniture, the cat will still be able to mark their territory and benefit from a good scratch. Having a few around the house with further decrease their need to try their sharpening skills on your couch. For the love of your cat and your furniture, here’s our list of the best cat scratchers.
As you’ll see on this list, cardboard cat scratchers are very popular right now. They tend to be cheaper than their upholstered counterparts, but they still provide hours of scratching fun. These options from PetCheer let you choose what form the cardboard will take. There’s a standard round, leopard print round, black tapered round, and this hexagon option. They’re bowls, so they’ll also double as a cat bed for when your feline wears themselves out.
By far the cheapest option on the list, this wedge-style scratcher won’t win any awards for looks, but has a number of other features that make it a great choice. For one thing, the entire scratcher is made of recyclable cardboard. The incline offers a large scratching surface for your cat, which is also infused with catnip to lure them. When the catnip wears off, you can refresh it with either catnip spray or dried catnip. This would be a great option for a dedicated cat area.
This option is one of the most popular cat scratchers out there. It measures 32 inches, which will allow virtually any cat to fully stretch and offers a very large scratching surface. Rather than using sisal rope wrapped around the pole, it uses durable sisal mats which might hold up a little better over time. It doesn’t look half bad, either.
Here’s another, considerably cheaper, SmartCat scratcher. This one combines three different functions, depending on where you want to deploy it: mounted on the wall, hung on a door, or simply placed on the floor. It’s shorter than the one above at 24 inches, but it’s still covered in the same durable sisal matting and should last you a couple of years at least.
The ultimate pole-style scratcher might be this one, which stands at three feet tall and has an 18 inch square base. For multiple cat homes or kitty play areas where they can get some elevation, the extra height could be the decision maker. Use it to complement your cat tree or just as a standalone scratching tower. A good buy for the amount of scratching area.
While most of the options on this list use either sisal or cardboard, this scratching post offers two different textures in jute and carpet. It measures just shy of 20 inches tall, which should be plenty large enough for most cats. As an added bonus, it comes with a top-mounted feather toy to augment playtime. If you prefer, the related Claw Climb swaps the jute covering for a wound rope.
The novel triangle design means you can rotate it twice to extend the life. At 18 inches wide, it offers a very large scratching surface, as well as a compartment for playing and sleeping. It’s also a relatively attractive modern design that should suit most decor.
If the ultimate goal is the protection of your furniture, this novel design doesn’t rely on attracting your cats away from it, but protects right at the site of their interest. Slide the base of the panel under the foot of your couch, and this curved guard will keep your cat’s claws on sisal instead of upholstery. The color selection is somewhat limited with options for beige, black, and brown, but a slightly mismatched cat scratcher is better than destroyed furniture. These are U.S.-made with premium quality sisal.
The cats I had when I was growing up were curiously interested in scratching the walls as much as our furniture. If your cats are the same way, this wall-mounted solution might do the trick. The scratching post itself is made of cardboard and comes with stainless steel mounting hooks.
If you think your cat might prefer a different surface to the sisal and cardboard options, this version from Petlinks uses woven seagrass. This ramp-style scratcher measures 15.25 by 7 by 6.875 inches. Compared to a lot of other cat scratchers, it’s on the inexpensive side and it includes a bag of catnip.
Some cat scratchers double as beds or loungers, including this offering from Petstages. Because of the unique construction, there are multiple scratching surfaces available, as well as the top area for lounging. It comes apart into two pieces, as well, so it can be stored when it’s not in use.
Another option that offers a mix of surfaces, this Petlinks offering also offers a unique shape compared to the usual cat scracthing post. Carpet and sisal cover different parts of the piece, which is shaped in a wave to also offer spots for lounging and hiding. As a simple added bonus, there’s a hanging catnip toy to encourage play.
For less than the average cat scratching post, this cardboard option includes two. Both are fairly large, with the outer layer measuring 17.5 by 9 by 7.2 inches and the inner layer measuring 13.7 by 9 by 5.2 inches. Additionally, both serve not only as scratchers but as lounging surfaces for multiple cats. Set them up as two separate scratchers or merge them together and create a stepped design. Made of 100 percent recycled cardboard.
Much like the Bergan Star Chaser we put on our interactive cat toys post, K&H have elevated the simple cardboard cat scratcher into an interactive play area. The main element is a large, flat cardboard scratcher on which a cat could lounge. With the addition of two included ramps, it becomes a cat see-saw for even more interesting play. To finish it off, there’s a ball in a track at each end of the scratcher. This should keep your cat occupied for awhile and it’s not exactly expensive. If you prefer, there’s a ramp version, too.
Here’s another take on the cat scratcher plus interactive cat toy theme. This one is relatively small, measuring 7.5 by 11 by 7.5 inches, and features captive balls on two levels. They also offer a larger ramp configuration, as well as a bundle that includes all of their models.
Though a bit pricier than some of the other options on this list, the Art of Paws Ultimate Cat Scratching Post is aimed at the cat owner who might be looking into the higher-end look for their cat furniture. Like the Refined Feline Lotus Cat Tower we included on our best cat trees post, this is designed to fit into a modern aesthetic better than most cat-focused things. Sisal fabric is used on the 35.5 inch tall scratching post area, which has a plush cat bed on top.
This relatively inexpensive option combines features from a number of other cat scratchers on this list. There are two scratching surfaces on this 22 inch post – carpet and sisal – as well as two toys. A hanging toy is attached to the top, while the base contains two small captive balls. It even includes four pads to prevent damage to hardwood flooring.