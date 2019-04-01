17 Best Cat Scratchers: Compare, Buy & Save

Anyone who has ever had a cat — or, let’s face it, met a cat — knows that it can be a constant struggle to keep them from clawing the furniture. Cats scratch in order to remove dead claw tissue, mark their territory, and to properly stretch and flex. Scratching is a vital part of cathood. The best way to keep your cats from mangling your furniture is to buy them a scratching post or two. By setting them up near furniture, the cat will still be able to mark their territory and benefit from a good scratch. Having a few around the house with further decrease their need to try their sharpening skills on your couch. For the love of your cat and your furniture, here’s our list of the best cat scratchers.