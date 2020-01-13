11 Best Pet Cameras: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

With the advent of pet cameras, as long as you have wi-fi in your home, you can keep an eye on your pet with the help of your smartphone. With additional features like treat tossing, laser pointers, and the ability to pan across the room, these cameras can curb destructive behaviors and reduce boredom. Here we’ve profiled the best pet cameras on the market to improve the life of your pet and vastly reduce the stress of pet ownership.

Being an owner of both dogs and chinchillas, I know how stressful it can be to leave your pets at home for any amount of time. Logically, you know they'll be fine. You gave them plenty of food and water and you're only gone at work for the day. Or maybe you've gone on vacation, but your friend or neighbor definitely knows to check on them. They'll probably be fine.

If you're like me, though, you always worry, at least a little. Getting some peace of mind about how your pets are faring when you're not at home used to require calling someone and having them go to your home to check on them.

That would mean leaving a key, finding someone who was available, and then relying on their report of your pet. Maybe they don't know them the way you do, so that report might only be so useful.

The rise of the pet camera category means that pet owners can more closely monitor the health and happiness of their pets, even if you do have someone looking on them.

For example, I recently hired a pet sitter from Rover to interact with my dogs while I was out of town for a wedding. We used the automatic motion detection of one of these cameras to verify the report the service was giving us about their check-ins. It reduced our travel anxiety considerably, and we were able to reward our dogs for being well-behaved when the sitter checked in on them.

Dog Camera Treat Dispenser

When considering your pet camera as a dog owner, you'll almost certainly want to opt for one of the combination dog camera treat dispenser options. In line with positive reinforcement dog training, treat tossing cameras allow you to reward your dog when you leave the house, which can eventually curb separation anxiety.

Paired with the two-way audio featured on the leading models, you can also continue to incentivize listening to commands, even when you aren't home. For example, if you don't want your dog on the couch but you still have to be gone for most of the day, using a dog camera that dispenses treats will help you maintain the habit even when you're not there to kick them off.

From our list, the Petcube Bites, PetChatz HDX, Furbo Dog Camera, and Petzi Cam all dispense treats. Among these, the Petcube and the Furbo both have the largest treat hoppers and allow you to choose which treats you want to use, so you can opt for something you know your dog really loves.

Furbo vs Petcube

Probably the two most popular options among pet cameras are the Furbo and the Petcube. If the animal you want to keep an eye on is a cat, you'll probably want to go with the Petcube Play 2, which features a laser pointer in place of the treat dispenser in both the Furbo and the Petcube Bites.

We previously compared the first generation Bites to the PetChatz, but those trying to decide between the Furbo and the Petcube Bites will want to know which to choose.

Off the bat, both feature full HD, 1080p cameras with a 160-degree viewing angle and night vision. Both offers large, top-mounted hoppers that allow you to choose your own treats without fear of hurting the tossing mechanism. Both are relatively modern-looking units that wouldn't look out of place among other smart devices in your home, and on that note, both are compatible with Alexa.

In addition, both of them have monthly mointoring subscription services that allow them to automatically record clips to the cloud in response to barking or movement detection. Both units use AI to detect human and dog movement separately and send you the appropriate alerts.

Where they differ comes down to three main points:

First, presentation and packaging. The Furbo comes in a pretty standard gadget box with scant instructions or other materials inside. It's easy to setup, but if you run into trouble, you will have to visit the support page, and the same is true for accessing their guide to which treats will work.

By contrast, the Petcube Bites comes in very nice packaging, with good, clear instructions, a guide to choosing your treats, and a template for hanging it on the wall. It seems like a much higher-quality experience, on the whole, if such things matter to you.

Second is installation. Both can simply be set on a flat surface within reach of an outlet and used that way. The Furbo is round and therefore more stable, though I've only seen the Petcube fall when I accidentally bumped it. That said, you can mount the Petcube to the wall instead, using the provided template to mark where to put the screws.

Third is price. The Petcube Bites is significantly more expensive than the Furbo. The Furbo is made with plastic with a bamboo hopper lid. The Petcube is an aluminum unit with a plastic hopper, which, in my opinion, looks far better. The Petcube is slightly more flexible in terms of where you can put it, but ultimately, these are relatively minor differences.

I opted to stick with the Petcube because on the whole, I preferred the app and thought the device performance was a shade better. I also much prefer the look of the Petcube. Still, both are excellent cameras and if looks aren't important, you can get nearly all of the same features from the Furbo at the lower price.

Are Pet Cameras Worth it?

Ultimately, this question depends on a few factors. If you have a nervous dog suffering from separation anxiety or are often out of the house at unpredictable times, the answer is almost certainly yes. The ability to check in any time and offer reassurance both to yourself and your dog makes it worth it.

If you have a very regular schedule and your dog is well-adjusted to the routine, the price may seem a bit high for the return. As an owner of several pets, I appreciate the piece of mind, but my eldest dog really doesn't benefit from our cameras as much as my younger two.

These are robust units and are made to last quite awhile. In our testing, the treat dispensing options very rarely suffered jams, customer care was excellent for solving any software problems, and connection problems were minimal.

The bark-sensing feature of the best cameras can alert you to problems you may never have found out about otherwise. Your dog may be distressed regularly by, say, the letter carrier or another routine service and training them not to bark at them could be one reason to use a pet camera.

It would be helpful to have either an unlimited or generous cellular data plan or ready access to wi-fi if you use these regularly as they do tend to chew on data. A good wi-fi network at home is also key, as placing these too far away from routers can lead to lower quality video feeds. Still, even in my large home, I usually get a full HD feed.

One word of warning: During our testing, we discovered some dogs learn pretty quickly that you aren't in the room when using the two-way radio feature available on some of these units. In at least one case, we found that it may actually trigger separation anxiety rather than quell it, as the dog may start looking for you when they can't figure out where your voice is coming from.

If you have this experience, we strongly recommend opting for a pet treat camera to offset this nervousness. I have successfully used treat-tossing cameras to quell my dogs' nervousness, even when strangers were in my house during renovations. For help choosing the treats to use, see our best dog training treats post.

