9 Best Dog Bike Trailers: Compare, Buy & Save

If your dog suffers from arthritis or a disability, the trailer is a good way to spend outdoor time together. It’s a comfortable ride and you can stop and take short walks with your dog. Most dogs enjoy being able to pop their heads out from the top of the trailer and observe the view.

The trailer has pockets inside for your cellphone, keys, leash, water bottle, and treats. A clear vinyl covering blocks the wind and rain.

If your dog isn’t sure about trying this out, place a few treats inside and let him walk in on his own. You can then gently pull him around to get him used to it. While he’s inside he can pop his head out on the top of the trailer for a good view. The safety tether will keep him secure.

The trailer easily collapses so you can store it when not in use. There’s also plenty of storage. A shade is included to shield your dog from the sun. It’s quite durable.

On top of that, there’s also a kit available (sold separately) that converts your dog bike trailer into a dog stroller.