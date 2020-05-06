Long walks with your dog don’t have to be shortened because your four-legged pal is slowing down or is recovering from an injury. Purchasing a dog stroller is a good solution to spending time outdoors together and keeping your dog safe.
A dog stroller can operate as a pet carrier with wheels, making maneuvering easy on heavily trafficked city streets and rocky hiking trails. It also protects your dog’s paws from the hot pavement during the summer.
With that in mind, we’ve pulled together the 12 best dog strollers for longer walks.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $339.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $196.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $123.38 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $486.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $116.73 Shop now at Chewy
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $56.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Petique All Terrain Jogger Pet StrollerPrice: $219.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports pets up to 60 pounds
- Removable fabric for machine washing
- Folds up for easy storage
- Back heavy and tends to tip over
- Handles much better on paved roads
- Bottom platform is low to the ground, which makes it hard for small dogs to be high enough to see
Should you run with your dog? It all depends on how active and healthy your dog is. If you love to jog, and your dog’s not up to that much exercise, consider purchasing Petique’s All-Terrain Jogger-Blazin Pet Stroller; it’s a good option for you and your dog. Your pet is secured inside the carrier part of the stroller. You’ll just have to make a few adjustments. Small dogs have a bit of difficulty looking out because the base is low to the ground. That’s easily fixed by adding small pillows for you dog to sit on. The zippers and thick nylon canvas are sturdy.
The adjustable handles are a plus because depending on your size, you won’t have to bend over to maneuver the stroller.
Find more Petique All Terrain Jogger Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
2. Pet Gear Double No-Zip Pet StrollerPrice: $339.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The stroller comes with a bolster pad, weather cover and air pump
- It’s easy to fold and can be done with one hand
- Underneath storage space has room for a jacket, blanket, water bowl, and pet supplies
- Contacting company for replacement parts
- It only has a 30 day warranty
- It’s heavy to lift
Sturdy and well made, customers should know it’s broad enough that you may have trouble going through narrow entryways. The front wheels will wobble if you forget to flip the bottom switch into straight mode.
Customers like the weather cover and the wide mesh so dogs can look out and feel the breeze. The canopy clips down so there is no chance of an accidental escape. Plus it comes with two secure leads with clips and not having to deal with a zipper is another asset.
Find more Pet Gear Double No-Zip Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
3. Dogger StrollerPrice: $279.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable canopy panels can be used in multiple positions
- 12 inch air-filled tires with 360 degree maneuverability for a smooth ride
- Two-year warranty
- Wish it would accommodate a larger dog
- Wish it came with an extra inner tube
- Doesn’t come with a drink holder
It scores points for being sturdy and made to last. Adjustable handlebars make moving it easy on all types of surfaces. Plus, it comes assembled.
Despite its somewhat hefty price, it gets high marks from consumers because it’s stylish and so well made. In addition to zippers, Velcro is used in the front, back, and sides to keep your dog from escaping. Two-seat clips can be attached to your dog’s harness. The tires are strong and ensure a smooth ride.
Designed for senior dogs, small dogs, and cats, it’s stylish, too. Add a decorative collar with pet identification tags for additional color and safety.
-
4. Paws & Pals Folding Elite JoggerPrice: $49.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stroller is light and easy to push
- Big screen provides great views for your pet
- Safety hooks connect to your pets’ harnesses so they can’t jump out
- Instructions on assembling stroller are confusing
- Stroller is for dogs not exceeding 33 pounds
- Zipper can jam
Spend a beautiful day outdoors with your dog. The spacious interior provides comfort for your dog. It also includes two cup holders and ample undercarriage storage. You can pack treats for your dog.
The mesh screen windows in the front and back provide great views and keeps bugs at bay while allowing your dog to enjoy a cool breeze. It comes with a sun-shield and waterproof rain hood. The stroller’s lightweight and easy to fold up and store.
Find more Paws & Pals Folding Elite Jogger information and reviews here.
-
5. HPZ Pet Rover XLPrice: $196.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy rest-free frame accommodates dogs weighing up to 75 pounds
- Can fold up using just one hand
- Large under-basket has three accessory pockets, a bottle holder and plenty of storage for shopping
- With a large dog and other items in the stroller, it can be a somewhat difficult to steer
- Since it accommodates a large dog, it is bulky
- Some consumers reported it’s heavy to lift when folded
The opening in the back makes it easy for your dog to enter so you don’t have to lift him up. It’s also spacious for medium-to-large sized dogs. While you’re pushing the stroller, your dog can see out of the mesh closure; it’s thick so it won’t tear.
This and other strollers are easier to use than a carrier. Plus senior dogs and dogs with disabilities will appreciate being outdoors and spending time with you.
When folded, it’s a bit harder to get in and out of the car than most because of its weight. With that aside, though, the HPV Pet Rover XL is a great dog stroller that will last you for years to come.
-
6. Gen7Pets Promenade Pet StrollerPrice: $123.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Holds pets up to 50 pounds
- Removable poly-fill pad keeps dogs comfy
- Wheels wear down on hard surfaces after several months
- On some models, front wheel veers to the left
- Small cup holders don’t hold large cups
Assembling this stroller is easy thanks to the company’s instructional YouTube video. It took most people less than five minutes. Once assembled, the stroller, ideal for small and medium-sized dogs, works well on any terrain thanks to the shock absorbers on the front wheels. The back wheels have built-in breaks.
Pre-threaded zippers make them easy to open and close without them getting jammed. There’s a padded pillow for comfort and tethers to hold your pooch in place.
A lot of users like the long handles which provides amble walking space between you and the stroller. It collapses easily for storage.
Find more Gen7Pets Promenade Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
7. Pet Gear No-Zip Happy Trails Lite Pet StrollerPrice: $69.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in leash keeps your dog secure
- Lightweight and easy to fold and unfold
- Cover locks tight to keep your pet secure
- Front wheels rattle and shake
- For lightweight teacup and toy sized dogs only
- Base of stroller where your dogs sits is hard
What makes this stroller attractive is the No-Zip feature. No zippers equals no hassles when opening and closing the stroller. It also has plenty of storage for pet toys, water bottles for your dog, and treats.
While it’s advertised for dogs up to 25 pounds, 15 to 20 is more like it. Dogs over 20 pounds add weight to the wheels, making them harder to maneuver. Assembling it is easy. However, the front wheels are not sturdy, especially if your dog weighs more than 20 pounds.
It’s a good idea to add a pillow or small doggy bed because the base where your dog sits is hard.
Find more Pet Gear No-Zip Happy Trails Lite Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
8. HPZ Pet Rover Luxury Carrier, Car Seat & Pet StrollerPrice: $486.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable pet carrier allows you to bring your dog with you
- Easy to assemble
- Strong, sturdy and roomy
- Wish it would accommodate dogs over 35 pounds
- Perfect for one dog, tight for two
- Cup holder swivels a little bit
It comes with a lifetime warranty and consumers love that it’s a three-in-one product: you get the stroller and detachable carrier, which doubles as a car seat. It’s easy to fold and unfold for storage. The frame is made of anodized gold aluminum, which is rust-free. It’s lightweight and durable. The maintenance-free, pump-free tires create a smooth ride for your pet.
The stroller comes with reflective lines for nighttime visibility, two tethers to keep your pet secure and a machine-washable carrier pad.
Find more HPZ Pet Rover Luxury Carrier, Car Seat & Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
9. IRIS Dog & Cat Folding StrollerPrice: $116.73Pros:
Cons:
- Easy assembly
- Affordable price
- Perfect for small dogs
- Wish it were easier to collapse
- Would like to see it designed in a larger model for big dogs
- Wish it would accommodate larger dogs
If you stick to the weight limit of 17 pounds, you’ll love this stroller. It’s easy to put together, provides a smooth ride for your pooch, and has both front and rear entry and parking breaks. The under carriage storage is ideal for your dog’s essentials like treats, poop bags and water bowls. The three-wheel design keeps your pet’s ride smooth and includes parking brakes, so you can take a breather when you need to.
The three wheels make it an ideal stroller for jogging with your pet.
Find more IRIS Dog & Cat Folding Stroller information and reviews here.
-
10. ibiyaya 5 in 1 Pet CarrierPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You get a dog stroller, pet carrier, rolling carrier, backpack, and car seat
- Assembly is simple and switching between functions is easy
- In addition to large windows so you pet can see outside, it has roll down flap for privacy
- Designed for small dogs who can’t lie down in the carrier
- Straps and Velcro are ill-fitting on one side when securing it to the stroller
- Arrived with odd factory smell, which dissipated after being left out for a few days
Customers love the multi-functionality of the product. It moves well on all surfaces and the fact that it can be used as a backpack, rolling carrier, car seat, and basic carrier makes it ideal for trips to the vet, store, plane, car, and more.
It says it’s designed for dogs 17 pounds and lighter. Most customers found it works best for dogs (and cats) under 10 pounds. If your pet is the right size, customers agree he’ll be comfortable inside the stroller. The padding is soft and can be machine-washed. A tether with ample padding holds your pet comfortably in place.
Find more ibiyaya 5 in 1 Pet Carrier information and reviews here.
-
11. VIVO Four Wheel Pet StrollerPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds dogs weighing up to 30 pounds
- Easy to fold and put in the car
- Comes put together except for the wheels, which are easy to attach
- Wheels are plastic and are designed for paved surfaces
- Zipper occasionally jams
- Wheels on some models wobble
If you enjoy walking and keeping a swift pace, this is a great stroller—if your dog is small. Your pet will be safe inside the stroller while you pick up the pace. Walking is great exercise and you’ll get to spend time with your pup.
This is a great cheap option for those looking to take that route instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a pet stroller. It’s also available in some great colors aside from black, including green, yellow, purple, and light blue.
Find more VIVO Four Wheel Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
-
12. Paws & Pals Double Pet StrollerPrice: $69.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of windows and open air space
- Washable materials
- Reasonably priced
- Not designed for jogging
- Each dog must be small, not medium-sized for a comfortable fit
- Poor assembly directions
Strollers are great for transporting senior or injured dogs. It’s a safe way to venture outside with your dog when the grounds are too hot for their paws.
The nice thing about this stroller is that your two dogs can sit side-by-side while enjoying their company and yours. However, what you can’t do here is jog with this stroller. So, if you were looking to take Fito along on your morning job, this isn’t the dog stroller you want.
But if you’re looking to take longer walks and give your pups a break, the Paws & Pals Double pet stroller is a great option.
Find more Paws & Pals Double Pet Stroller information and reviews here.
What to Look For in a Dog Stroller
First and foremost, you want to ensure you buy the proper size stroller for your dog's specific size. You can't put a pitbull in a dog stroller with a weight limit of 35 pounds; it just isn't going to work out for you.
Secondly, determine where you typically plan on using it and what type of terrain that area has. If you're looking for something that goes over bumpy dirt roads with ease, look for something with bigger wheels. Conversely, if you're just doing trails, grass, or pavement, you might not need such big durable wheels.
Also think about where you plan to store your dog stroller, because if you're limited on storage space than the stroller's dimensions and foldability are a factor.
If safety features are important to you — and they should be, of course — then you might want to consider something with a reflective lining. If the pet stroller you're looking at DOESN'T have reflective covering at all, you can always purchase reflective stickers to keep your pup safe.
What's the Best Dog Stroller for Hiking?
If you're looking for something super durable for a hiking trip with your dog, your best bet is the Pet Rover Premium because of its extra thick and heavy-duty frame that's also lightweight.
Are Dog Strollers Allowed in Stores?
Yes, the majority of retail stores will allow your dog entry if they're in the dog stroller and it is zipped.
How Much Are Dog Strollers?
You can find some great lower-budget dog stroller options in the $50-$100 range. Then, there's a second pricing tier in the $100-$230 range for those with a little more to spend who need more features/better quality.
Then, there are also luxury dog strollers available in the $300-$500 range.
So, luckily, there's a pet stroller for every budget.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.