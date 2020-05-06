With that in mind, we’ve pulled together the 12 best dog strollers for longer walks.

A dog stroller can operate as a pet carrier with wheels, making maneuvering easy on heavily trafficked city streets and rocky hiking trails. It also protects your dog’s paws from the hot pavement during the summer.

Long walks with your dog don’t have to be shortened because your four-legged pal is slowing down or is recovering from an injury. Purchasing a dog stroller is a good solution to spending time outdoors together and keeping your dog safe.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What to Look For in a Dog Stroller

First and foremost, you want to ensure you buy the proper size stroller for your dog's specific size. You can't put a pitbull in a dog stroller with a weight limit of 35 pounds; it just isn't going to work out for you.

Secondly, determine where you typically plan on using it and what type of terrain that area has. If you're looking for something that goes over bumpy dirt roads with ease, look for something with bigger wheels. Conversely, if you're just doing trails, grass, or pavement, you might not need such big durable wheels.

Also think about where you plan to store your dog stroller, because if you're limited on storage space than the stroller's dimensions and foldability are a factor.

If safety features are important to you — and they should be, of course — then you might want to consider something with a reflective lining. If the pet stroller you're looking at DOESN'T have reflective covering at all, you can always purchase reflective stickers to keep your pup safe.

What's the Best Dog Stroller for Hiking?

If you're looking for something super durable for a hiking trip with your dog, your best bet is the Pet Rover Premium because of its extra thick and heavy-duty frame that's also lightweight.

Are Dog Strollers Allowed in Stores?

Yes, the majority of retail stores will allow your dog entry if they're in the dog stroller and it is zipped.

How Much Are Dog Strollers?

You can find some great lower-budget dog stroller options in the $50-$100 range. Then, there's a second pricing tier in the $100-$230 range for those with a little more to spend who need more features/better quality.

Then, there are also luxury dog strollers available in the $300-$500 range.

So, luckily, there's a pet stroller for every budget.