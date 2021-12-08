11 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds: Your Buyer’s Guide

An unfortunate truth about dog beds is that if they really love them, they tend to wear out quickly. If you’ve had that problem with dog beds in the past, this may be worth considering as it comes with a very generous ten year warranty against flattening.

The bed itself and the foam layers that form it are made in the U.S. by a small group of craftsmen. This goes some way to explaining the price, but ten year warranties are generally reserved for human beds, which is what this is made of. This is specifically designed for large, heavy dogs, but the company will give you your money back if it doesn’t retain 90 percent of its shape for ten years.

On top of that, it has a handy headrest on one side, giving dogs the option of using one or not. Of course, the microfiber cover is removeable and washable. Neither the cover nor the foam underneath is designed to disspiate heat, so if you have a dog that runs hot, you may want to consider other options.

As the name implies, this is the version for large dogs, with sizes as follows, all of which are seven inches thick excluding the headrest:

Large – 48 inches by 30 inches

Extra Large – 52 inches by 36 inches

Giant – 60 inches by 48 inches

There’s also the Big Barker Mini, which is four inches thick and comes in the following sizes:

They also offer a model without the headrest.