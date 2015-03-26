How to Watch Wisconsin vs. North Carolina Live Stream Online

After a week of literal madness, the field of 68 has dwindled to just 16 still vying for the national championship. And by the end of the day, four teams will have punched their tickets to the Elite Eight today, Thursday, March 26. The second game on Day 1 of the Sweet 16 is Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina.

No. 1 Wisconsin is still in pursuit of exceeding last year’s Final Four run. After claiming the Big Ten regular season and conference championship, the Badgers earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance. The Badgers knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 86-72, in the round of 64 and then No. 8 Oregon to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Badgers will take on the Tar Heels.

After coming in second in the ACC Tournament and earning a selection committee bid, head coach Roy Williams and his Tar Heels squad have continued to work their way through the tournament. In the round of 64, UNC slipped by No. 13 Harvard, 67-65, before knocking off No. 5 Arkansas to extend their season another week.

The game starts at 7:47 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Rachel Nichols.

The winner between Wisconsin and North Carolina will move on to face the winner of No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier in the Elite Eight. That game will take place on Saturday, March 28.

