LISTEN: LeSean McCoy ‘Home Invasion’ 911 Dispatch Audio

Police, firefighters and EMTs responded to a home owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy early Tuesday for a report of a woman who had been “hit in the head,” during a home invasion, according to dispatch audio obtained by Heavy.

McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, lives in the home in Milton, Georgia. McCoy has been trying to have Cordon evicted from the home since June after their relationship apparently ended, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. Cordon’s phone posted a graphic photo on Instagram on Tuesday, accusing McCoy of being responsible for the injuries. The post also accused McCoy of child and animal abuse and steroid use. Another friend posted on Facebook claiming McCoy had sent “dudes” to “pistol whip” and “rob” Cordon at McCoy’s home. McCoy has denied the accusations.

Police Were Called for a ‘Female Who Was Assaulted, Hit in the Head & Locked in the Bathroom’

You can listen to the audio below, courtesy of Broadcatify.com:

According to the emergency radio dispatches, a 911 caller reported about 3:20 a.m. that a woman had been attacked inside the home on Hickory Pass in Milton, right on the Alpharetta line, in the suburbs of Atlanta. “It’s gonna be in reference to a female who was assaulted, hit in the head and locked in the bathroom,” the dispatcher told responding firefighters.

The dispatcher told the firefighters and medics to wait for police to arrive, saying police had been dispatched “in reference to a home invasion where a phone was taken.”

The Milton Police Department said in a statement that officers “responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line. The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident.”

McCoy issued a denial on social media.

“For the record the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months,” McCoy wrote on Instagram.

ESPN reports the Bills are aware of the accusations and looking into them. The NFL has not commented. An attorney for Cordon could not be reached for comment.

McCoy Had Been Trying to Have Cordon Removed From His Home & They Were Scheduled for a Court Hearing on Tuesday

McCoy has been trying to have Cordon removed from his home since June 6. A court hearing had been scheduled for July 10, but it was postponed until August because Cordon’s attorney had a family emergency, according to court records.

On June 6, Tamarcus “TJ” Porter, McCoy’s friend and a fellow former University of Pittsburgh football player, filed a proceeding in Fulton County court against Cordon on McCoy’s behalf. The court document stated, “defendant is ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.” The filing also requested that Cordon, “return any/all items removed from the premises.”

The June 2018 filing was the second attempt to have Cordon removed from the home by McCoy. In July 2017, McCoy said in a court document that he was “no longer in a relationship” with Cordon, but had allowed her to “live rent-free” in his home for five months. That case appears to have been dropped, but it is not clear if McCoy and Cordon reconciled and began to date again.

Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed a document responding to McCoy’s complaint on June 22. Graham wrote that Cordon and her minor children, including her 16-year-old son, have lived at the Alpharetta home with McCoy since October 2016. She said Cordon and McCoy had been in a relationship for at least two years. Graham said on May 28, 2018, McCoy and Cordon discussed marriage and on May 29, McCoy gave Cordon a “substantial gift.” He then left Georgia on May 30 to go to Buffalo for training camp with the Bills. Graham said on May 31, Cordon left Georgia to attend her sister’s graduation in Virginia.

On June 1, while Cordon was out-of-state, her attorney says McCoy had his friends, family members and laborers remove her furniture and furnishings from the Alpharetta home without her knowledge. She saw this taking place on security cameras and called the police. Officers arrived and stopped the removal of her belongings, her attorney says. Cordon’s attorney says McCoy then had the electricity turned off on the home.

Jacoby Hudson, an attorney who has represented McCoy in the eviction proceedings, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that he had spoke to the NFL star and he adamantly denied the accusations. McCoy told Hudson he has been in Miami and has not been in Georgia for weeks, the newspaper reports. He also said he had surveillance cameras in the Georgia home, but Cordon removed them, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.