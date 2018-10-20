11 Best Resistance Bands for Workouts

This resistance band set includes bands of different resistance levels, from 10 pounds up to 50 pounds. Each level is a different color. Regardless of level, every band in this set measures 48 inches long.

You can use the bands individually or combine them for a more intense workout. The set offers a maximum of 150 pounds. These resistance bands are portable and easy to use, and work well for toning the chest, shoulders, arms, glutes, legs and more.

The set is made with natural latex material, which stands out for its longevity and absorbency. Non-slip handles make for a safer and more effective workout. This set comes with a door anchor along with a user manual to help you get started.