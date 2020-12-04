17 Best Vibration Machines for Home Use

Combining resistance bands and a vibrating platform, the best vibration machines deliver a solid workout in just 15 minutes. Breathe new life into your fitness routine with one of these best vibration machines.
If you're looking for more specific relief from back pain, check out our best inversion tables.
-
1. LifePro Waver Vibration PlatePros:
Cons:
- Includes resistance bands
- Built-in wheels for easy maneuverability
- Frequency up to 12Hz
- Higher settings can be too intense for beginners
- Basic instruction manual
- A little noisy
This budget-friendly vibration plate provides quick and effective low-impact workouts. The platform has a frequency up to 12Hz and multiple automatic programs. You can choose a workout level up to 99.
The full-body vibration provides numerous benefits, from burning fat to increasing bone density and minimizing stress on joints. The included resistance bands provide enough resistance for more experienced users. The vibrating platform comes with a user-friendly display and attached wheels for easier maneuverability.
Find more LifePro Waver Vibration Plate information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Choice Products Full Body Vibration PlatformPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for all levels, including beginners
- Comes with 10 pre-set workout modes
- Minimal impact on joints
- Reistance bands aren't the most durable
- A few complaints of an initial chemical odor
- Quite heavy
Beginners and more advanced users can take advantage of the machine’s 10 available pre-set modes and 99 speeds. Built-in resistance bands provide support and balance. You can also use the bands to take your workout to the next level.
A balance between low-impact oscillation frequencies and high-intensity vibrations makes this vibrating platform an effective way to potentially improve circulation and balance with a minimal amount of impact on the joints.
A remote control is included for added convenience.
Find more Best Choice Products Full Body Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
-
3. Confidence Fitness Full Body Vibration PlatformPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with side handles
- Powerful 600 watt motor
- User-friendly display console
- A bit light for its size
- Some taller users find the handles too short
- Very basic instruction manual
This vibration trainer features handles on both sides to help with stability. You can also complete a workout session in just 10 minutes, thanks in part to the powerful 600 watt motor. A display console with user-friendly controls makes it easy to select between the various built-in programs and speed settings for a more customized workout. The platform has wheels for easier maneuverability.
Find more Confidence Fitness Full Body Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
-
4. Powerfit Elite Vibration PlatePros:
Cons:
- Comes with a remote control
- Included resistance bands provide a full-body workout
- Three available standing positions
- Resistance bands are very light
- Only available in one color
- A bit large for storage
Unlike most other vibration platform machines, you can choose between standard and extra-large sizes. The Powerfit Elite vibration plate has a weight limit of 330 pounds and features an oscillating vibration platform.
Resistance bands are also included, so you can enjoy a full-body workout. Available running, jogging or walking positions provide a rewarding full-body workout in just minutes.
You have a choice between 99 variable speed control levels with this vibration plate. The platform supports up to 330 pounds and features a display screen to help you keep track.
-
5. LifePro Rumblex 4D Vibration PlatePrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes three program settings and seven training modes
- Comes with a wearable remote for wrist-based control
- Ideal for balance training and boosting bone density
- Included resistance bands aren't the highest quality
- Built-in speakers aren't very loud
- Wireless remote could be more responsive
A triple motor design makes this vibrating platform a comprehensive addition to your home gym or commercial space. In addition to the oscillation and linear movements found in many vibration plates, the LifePro Rumblex 4D also has a pulsation mode.
Together, these movements assist with everything from building muscle tone and bone density to losing fat and recovering from an injury. In some cases, the vibrating platform may help combat chronic pain.
You can choose between seven training modes or combine them for a comprehensive session. This fully-loaded vibration plate comes with four resistance bands, built-in Bluetooth speakers to stream your favorite music, and even an exercise mat to protect your flooring and minimize noise. You’ll also get a wearable remote to adjust settings without interrupting your workout.
If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, check out the more affordable LifePro Waver Vibration Plate.
-
6. BARWING 4D Vibration PlatePros:
Cons:
- LCD display shows speed and vibration time
- Has 16 available workout programs
- Maximum workout time is 35 minutes
- A bit loud
- Doesn't have a vertical movement option
- Relatively small platform
This vibration platform has 4D vibration technology combined with three powerful motors that can work together or separately to give you the results you want. A total of 16 available programs gives you a wider range of workout opportunities. You can also adjust the vibration speed from one to 99 levels.
The maximum workout time is 35 minutes, which is plenty for a complete session. If you want to kick your workout up a notch you can use the included resistance band to work out your upper body and arms. An LCD display shows your speed and vibration time. A remote control is also included.
Find more BARWING 4D Vibration Plate information and reviews here.
-
7. LifePro Turbo 3DPrice: $274.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can use one or both motors
- Anti-slip surface keeps feet from sliding
- Included remote makes it easy to quickly adjust settings
- Doesn't provide lateral oscillations
- Relatively noisy
- Remote control isn't the highest quality
If you’re looking for fast pain relief, try out the LifePro Turbo 3D. This vibration platform features two motors with 3D motion. You can use one or both motors, depending on your pain level and goals.
The whole body vibration machine can boost muscle strength, balance and bone density, making it a multi-purpose piece of home gym equipment. The low impact vibrations and oscillations activate muscle fibers in a safe and effective way, making this machine optimal for pain relief and recovering from injuries.
You can choose between eight program settings, whether you’re looking for a gentle session or the most powerful workout available. The anti-slip surface keeps your feet firmly in place.
The included remote lets you quickly adjust settings without interrupting your session. This vibration platform includes access to lifetime support and a suite of training videos.
-
8. Bluefin Fitness 4D Vibration PlatePrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Bluetooth 4.0 speakers
- Remote can be used as a wearable wristwatch
- Combined fitness and massage
- Some wish it had more manual controls
- Doesn't have as much force as some competitors
- Pricey
This splurge-worthy vibration plate comes with thee motors, allowing you a choice between fibration, oscillation and micro vibration. You can use the motors individually or all at once. All you need is 10 minutes to enjoy the full-body benefits this 4D vibration platform has to offer. If you’re not sure where to get started or you could use some guidance, choose between the numerous available built-in workouts, including challenging manual combinations.
Built-in Bluetooth 4.0 speakers ensure your favorite songs sound their best for your workouts. Unlike most vibration platforms, which come with a standard size remote control, the remote for this platform is compact enough to be used as a wearable wristwatch.
Find more Bluefin Fitness 4D Vibration Plate information and reviews here.
-
9. VT High Frequency Linear Vibration Plate MachinePros:
Cons:
- Can be used manually or with pre-programmed settings
- Machine's frequency range mimics natural soft tissue frequency range
- Two amplitude settings
- Highest intensity levels can be too much for beginners
- Built-in straps aren't the most durable
- Some say it's a bit weak on lower settings
If you’re looking for whole body vibration benefits, this vibration plate machine delivers with deep tissue vibration. This machine’s frequency range of 15 to 40Hz mimics that the natural soft tissue frequency range, which in turn can help improve circulation and boost muscle activation.
Other potential advantages range from muscle pain relief to improved blood circulation and balance. Built-in elastic bands provide balance and stability and can also be used for arm vibrations.
This high-frequency vibration plate has two amplitude settings and can be used via manual control mode or programmed plays. There are three programmed plays, each of which is a 10-minute session with increasing and decreasing frequencies for specific purposes, from cardio workouts to relaxation.
Find more VT High Frequency Linear Vibration Plate Machine information and reviews here.
-
10. Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration PlatformPros:
Cons:
- Large platform
- Non-skid feet
- 500 watts
- Doesn’t come with an exercise chart
- Handles might be a bit short for taller users
- Some competitors have a higher weight limit
The Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform is a budget-friendly whole body machine that’s just as suitable for beginners as it is for advanced users. The platform has 500 watts of power along with non-skid feet to hold the machine in place. Users appreciate the large platform, which provides more space for a variety of exercises. The platform has wheels on the front for easy portability, and has a weight limit of 265 pounds. With nearly 100 speed settings and several pre-programmed workouts, you can customize each session. Removable resistance bands can be used for upper body workouts.
Find more Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
-
11. EILISON KM-818 Vibration PlatePrice: $169.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed range up to 120 miles
- Smart panel with touchscreen display
- Comes with resistance bands
- Only has oscillating vibration
- Confusing music option
- Included resistance bands aren't the strongest
Integrated acupressure massages the feet while improving blood flow during your vibration sessions, and can help relieve tension and relax your entire body. Other handy features include a smart panel with a touchscreen display and an included remote control.
You’ll also find two resistance bands to add in some additional training if you’d like. A speed range up to 120 levels makes this vibration platform a good choice for beginners and more advanced users. The protective rubber surface keeps your feet from sliding, even at maximum speed.
This vibration platform also comes with four suction cups to hold it in place. A limited five-year warranty provides extra peace of mind.
-
12. LifePro RhythmPros:
Cons:
- Built-in handles provide extra stability
- May help pain relief for acute and chronic ailments
- Gentle yet therapeutic vibrations assist with recovery
- Only has an oscillation motor
- Quite heavy for moving around
- Included resistance bands aren't the strongest
You can use this whole body vibration machine for gentle therapy and recovery, allowing you to rebuild muscle tone and balance at your own pace. The vibration platform provides gentle yet therapeutic vibrations throughout your body, which increases blood flow and boosts oxygen delivery to your muscles.
Aside from therapy, you can potentially use this vibration machine for relief from certain types of acute and chronic pain. If balance is an issue or you’re simply looking for more stability, the built-in handles will keep you steady during vibration sessions.
If you’re looking for some additional guidance, check out the available online video library. This machine only has an oscillation motor, so it won’t simultaneously vibrate during workouts.
-
13. Hurtle Fitness Vibration PlatformPrice: $130.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a remote control and balance straps
- Multiple adjustable speed levels
- Step on to start
- A bit noisy
- Cheap clips
- Some competitors offer more power
The Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform is an affordable home workout tool that can assist with sports training and fat burning. Along the way, you can also build flexibility, strength and circulation. A remote control is included, along with balancing straps for stability. Highlights include 20 adjustable speed levels and a 200-watt output. There is a load capacity of 265 pounds.
Find more Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform information and reviews here.
-
14. IDEER 3D Vibration PlatformPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 99 resistance levels
- Three types of vibration for maximum power
- Comes with two resistance bands
- Doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity
- Small display screen
- Resistance cords aren't the highest quality
Dual motors deliver a high-frequency 400-watt vibration for whole-body fitness and massage. Each session only lasts for 10 to 15 minutes and can help boost circulation, improve muscle strength, assist with weight loss and more. If you prefer some entertainment to get you through a session, this vibration platform has a built-in USB speaker so you can pass the time by listening to your favorite songs.
You’ll find three types of vibration, from horizontal to left to right and a powerful combination of the two. Whether you’re using the vibration platform for sports training or general wellness, there’s plenty of power per session. Every time you step onto the platform you’ll have a choice between 99 adjustable vibration levels. A large LED display shows your speed, program and time.
This vibration platform machine supports up to 330 pounds and is easily portable. Two resistance bands are included to work out your upper and lower body. The platform also comes with a remote, so you don’t have to bend down to change the settings every time.
-
15. Bluefin Fitness Pro Vibration PlatePrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 180 levels of intensity
- Includes resistance cords
- Multi-purpose design for weight loss, fat burning and general toning
- Not as strong as a dual-motor vibration machine
- Only provides linear vibrations
- Doesn't come with a remote control
Workouts aren’t boring with this whole body vibration machine thanks to built-in speakers and a variety of pre-programmed workouts. In fact, you can choose from over 10 different workouts, which are designed for beginners through experienced users.
The vibration platform has a full 180 levels of intensity and can be used for burning fat, weight loss, improved core strength along with general toning and shaping. The linear vibration motor produces up to 10 vibrations per second for maximum efficiency. Resistance cords are included to make your workouts more versatile.
-
16. GForce Professional Dual Motor Vibration MachinePrice: $2,174.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oscillation and triplanar motors
- Combined 1500 watts of power
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Expensive
- Sparse instruction manual
- Not very portable
It’s pricey, but if you’re willing to splurge for top-level power and performance, this whole body vibration machine is worth a look. The platform has both oscillation and triplanar motors. The movement of the vibration plate can provide benefits such as weight loss and improved balance. A triplanar motor allows for a spiraling motion with quick movements.
When combined, the motors deliver up to 1500 watts of power. This results in improved muscle strength and bone density for a true full-body workout. You can choose between three automatic and three user-defined workouts. This vibration platform holds up to 400 pounds and features relatively quiet and smooth operation.
Find more GForce Professional Dual Motor Vibration Machine information and reviews here.
-
17. MaxKare Vibration PlatePrice: $159.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable resistance bands for a full-body workout
- Three vibration zones that mimic walking, jogging and running
- Comes with 99 speed levels
- Maximum weight capacity is 220 pounds
- Resistance bands aren't very robust
- Small display screen
A dual-mechanism motor provides a rewarding full-body vibration while keeping noise to a minimum. This vibration plate is designed to strengthen muscles and even help you lose weight.
If you’re looking for even more of a challenge, simply attach the included resistance bands. Whether you’re using a vibration platform for the first time or you’re looking to take it up a notch, you’ll have a choice between 99 speed levels, 10 different modes and three vibration zones that mimic walking, jogging and running.
Anti-slip floor suctions hold the platform securely in place. When you’re done working out, simply move the platform out of the way with its built-in transport wheels.
Do Vibration Platform Machines Work?
The concept of whole-body vibration can be traced back to Soviet astronauts using vibration plates to mimic some components of space travel, according to Biomedical Health and News.
These vibrating platforms quickly became adopted into space programs throughout the world, and eventually ended up being incorporated into the fitness world.
Whole-body vibration platforms aren't necessarily a substitute for regular cardio workouts, but they can be a good alternative. Instead of the contractions that activities such as running, cycling and weightlifting require, the machine stimulates muscle contractions, giving you the sensation of working out without actually having to exert yourself.
What Do Vibration Platform Machines Do?
You can use your vibration platform to warm up and cool down before or after a workout. Vibration machines are also useful for different moves, including strength training and even certain Pilates poses.
According to the Mayo Clinic, whole-body vibration machines transmit energy to your body, which in turn causes your muscles to frequently contract and dozens of times each second. Not surprisingly, it can take as little as 15 minutes each day to experience benefits from your vibration platform.
The same source says that when performed correctly, research has shown potential benefits including reduced bone loss, reduced back pain and improved balance and strength, especially among older adults.
What Is the Best Vibration Platform?
Choosing the best vibration platform will likely come down to factors such as your budget and desired use. If you plan on using the vibration machine several times per week, it may be beneficial to choose one with a powerful motor and more features.
Many budget-friendly vibration platforms will also get the job done. If you really want to make the most of your workout session, consider adding resistance bands or even dumbbells.
