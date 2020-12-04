17 Best Vibration Machines for Home Use

A triple motor design makes this vibrating platform a comprehensive addition to your home gym or commercial space. In addition to the oscillation and linear movements found in many vibration plates, the LifePro Rumblex 4D also has a pulsation mode.

Together, these movements assist with everything from building muscle tone and bone density to losing fat and recovering from an injury. In some cases, the vibrating platform may help combat chronic pain.

You can choose between seven training modes or combine them for a comprehensive session. This fully-loaded vibration plate comes with four resistance bands, built-in Bluetooth speakers to stream your favorite music, and even an exercise mat to protect your flooring and minimize noise. You’ll also get a wearable remote to adjust settings without interrupting your workout.

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, check out the more affordable LifePro Waver Vibration Plate.