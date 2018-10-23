9 Best Golf Swing Trainers for a Better Swing (2018)

If you’ve been on a golf course before, you know how hard it is to perfect a swing. Body mechanics are a major reason why you don’t hit the ball or straight or far. But if you’re willing to work at it, most of the best golf training aids out there can certainly help you become more consistent in your game.

Now there are hundreds of training aids to choose from designed to improve tempo, rhythm, strength, and overall mechanics — all vital aspects in developing a proper, steady golf swing. Whether it’s a weighted swing stick, an elbow brace, or a swing path trainer, there’s a tool out there to help you polish your game.

And we’ve compiled a list below of some of the highest-rated and most popular golf training aids for tempo, rhythm, and strength available on the market to help you make your decision. Also, check out our post on the best golf training aids for putting, if you’re looking for help in that department.