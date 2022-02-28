15 Best Golf Simulators for Home Use

Looking for more ways to improve your game? Take a look at our picks for the best golf swing analyzers .

So if you’re in the market for a home golf simulator, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve assembled a list below of some of the most popular and functional golf simulators designed to take your game to the next level. Check out the features and see which model is the right one for you.

Golf simulators can be very effective in helping players improve their overall game. And the best golf simulators should do the following, to name a few: provide accurate swing data and produce immediate feedback, track your overall progress, give you access to play famous golf courses with realistic, vivid graphics, allow you to practice in the comfort of your own home whenever you’d like or when you can’t get to a golf course, and supply hours of fun and entertainment.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is the Best Golf Simulator Under $1,000?

As you might have noticed above, the best golf simulators can be very expensive. But there are some high-quality models that are budget-friendly, and the OptiShot2 Golf In a Box is certainly one of those.

It comes with everything you need to set up your own portable training room that's easy to set up, as well as put up and take down.

First off, here's what you get in the bundle:

1 Infared Optical Swing Pad

1 OptiShot2 software (you need to download that)

1 OptiShot Hitting Mat (4 feet by 5 feet)

1 OptiShot Hitting Net (7 feet high by 8 feet wide by 1 foot deep)

1 USB cable (10 feet)

Adjustable rubber tees and 2 foam practice golf balls

The software gives you access to play at 15 famous golf courses in vivid and clear 3D. There's also a simulated driving range. The sensors in the pad will accurately measure all your swing data and give you instant feedback and analysis for all your clubs.

You can connect your computer (it's Mac and Windows compatible) to a TV or projector for a larger view.

What is the Best Golf Simulator Under $5,000?

Thanks to its extremely accurate SkyTrak Launch Monitor, effective game-improvement software, as well as its compact size and ability to be used outdoors, the SkyTrak Training Package is the best golf simulator under $5,000.

The launch monitor, widely considered one of the most reliable, easily connects to your iPad or PC with the included USB cable, then provides immediate launch data and visual feedback. Among the measurements it tracks are clubhead speed, launch angle, ball speed, spin, carry/roll/total distance, flightpath, and more.

The SkyTrak Metal Case is laser cut from 13-gauge steel and provides maximum protection for the compact launch monitor, which measures 6 3/4 inches high, 5 3/4 inches long, and 2 1/2 inches wide. It weighs under two pounds.

The game-improvement software has a variety of features including a 3D driving range with a shot tracer, instant ball performance data, shot replay, bag mapping, target practice, progress tracking, skills competitions and games, as well as the options to adjust weather conditions and camera angles (5 total). It works with all clubs -- drivers, woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges.

Now we've covered the software, let's move to the other equipment, namely the hitting mat and net.

The Net Return Golf Net has side barriers and will automatically return the ball to you. It's made of commercial-grade polyester, has UV protection, and can handle ball speeds up to 225 miles per hour. It sets up and takes down quickly and is compact at 6 feet high, 5 feet wide, and 3 1/2 feet deep.

The Net Return Pro Turf Mat is 6 feet wide and 10 feet long and has a durable nylon face and a 5mm foam backing. It comes with two rubber tees measuring 1 3/4 inches and 2 1/4 inches. The mat rolls up easily for compact storage.

SkyTrak vs. TrackMan: Which is the Best Launch Monitor for Me?

Two of the most popular names on the market for launch monitors are SkyTrack and TrackMan. That's because of their pinpoint accuracy, instant feedback and analysis, and overall effectiveness. So what sets them apart? And which is the right one for you? Let's take a closer look.

Both TrackMan and SkyTrak Launch Monitors measure a wide variety of data on golf balls after contact with the club. Each assesses ball speed, launch angle, back spin rate, side spin rate, side angle, carry and total distance, distance offline, roll distance, flightpath, and angle of descent.

Where TrackMan stands out is in its pre-contact measurements. TrackMan evaluates clubhead speed, attack angle, dynamic loft, club path, and face angle. SkyTrack only calculates the club head speed.

Both SkyTrak and TrakMan have many similar game-improvement features including instant ball performance data, progress tracking, adjustable weather conditions, skills challenges and assessments, and use in golf simulators.

Again, TrackMan uses more video analysis which is absolutely more beneficial to the user. You can also analyze putting, while you can't with SkyTrak.

Now, what about price? TrackMan starts at close to $20,000. They're used by some of the best players in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jason Day, and over 300 more pros, as well as some of the game's top teachers.

SkyTrak's basic launch monitor model starts at around $2,000. You do have the option to upgrade to the Game Improvement Plan or the Play & Improve Plan, which add extra useful features and costs a couple hundred dollars more. As accurate and effective as the SkyTrak is, you're definitely getting a huge bang for your buck.