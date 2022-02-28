15 Best Golf Simulators for Home Use

Golf simulators can be very effective in helping players improve their overall game. And the best golf simulators should do the following, to name a few: provide accurate swing data and produce immediate feedback, track your overall progress, give you access to play famous golf courses with realistic, vivid graphics, allow you to practice in the comfort of your own home whenever you’d like or when you can’t get to a golf course, and supply hours of fun and entertainment.
So if you’re in the market for a home golf simulator, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve assembled a list below of some of the most popular and functional golf simulators designed to take your game to the next level. Check out the features and see which model is the right one for you.
Amazon Customer Reviews
Amazon Customer Reviews
Amazon Customer Reviews
1. SkyTrak SIG10 Golf SimulatorPrice: $7,299.99Pros:
Cons:
- SkyTrak launch monitor is very accurate and easy to use and provides launch angle, back spin, and carry distance
- Software includes 12 real courses, 3D driving range, target practice, competitions (solo or multi-player), and more
- The SIG10 screen is ultra-durable and shows 100 percent of the image in HD
- It might take a while for some to assemble it
- It's pretty big, so you'll need make sure you have the space
- It might take some time to familiarize yourself with all the software and how it works
Arguably one of the most popular and best golf simulators for sale, the SkyTrak SIG10 is highlighted by a large HD screen, accurate launch monitor, and software designed to improve your overall game.
The Sky Trak launch monitor is about as accurate as you’ll find and it tracks a number of measurements including launch angle, back spin, and carry distance. The large screen (8-feet-4 high by 10-feet-10 wide by 5 feet deep) shows 100 percent of the image, unlike other models, in full HD. The protective metal case is laser cut from 13-gauge steel and has adjustable leveling legs.
The software allows you to play at 12 famous courses, including Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, St. Andrews Old Course, and more. There’s also a 3D driving range, single or multi-player competitions for longest drive and closest to the pin, custom weather settings, skills assessment, and target practice. It will track your progress and gives immediate feedback.
Other features included are an Optoma EH412ST Projector, a shield floor mount enclosure that allows you to place the projector on the ground rather than hang it from the ceiling, a Fairway Series Golf Mat (5 feet by 5 feet), a landing pad turf, and a protective side barrier netting. The bundle comes with a Fairway Series mat which measures 5 feet by 5 feet. You can pay extra if you’d like to upgrade to either the Fiberbuilt 4′ by 7′ or 4′ by 9′.
You’ll need a room with the minimum dimensions of 12 feet wide, 16 feet long, and 9 feet high.
Once you’re set up, you’re ready to go. Hit the ball into the screen and get immediate feedback. It’s that easy.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Accurate launch monitor measures launch angle, back spin, carry distance, and more in real-time
— Simulator enclosure with side barrier netting, landing pad turf, and hitting mat
— Image fills up the entire screen in full HD
— Optoma EH412ST Projector with a shield floor mount enclosure
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Full golf course play on 12 courses around the world
— 3D driving range with Shot Tracer Technology
— Instant feedback and shot replay
— Progress tracking
— Skill assessment feature
— Solo or multi-player competitions
— Customizable weather settings
— 5 different camera views
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Metal protectice case is made of laser-cut 13-gauge steel to shield the monitor
— Enclosure has a powder-coated steel frame
— Screen is made of durable tight-knit polyester
Find more SkyTrak SIG10 Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
2. SkyTrak SIG12 Golf SimulatorPrice: $7,699.99Pros:
Cons:
- Launch monitor gives real-time assessment and accurately tracks key stats like distance, spin, and launch angle
- Game-improvement software includes a 3D driving range, shot replay, immediate feedback, real course play, and more
- Powder-coated steel frame with a premium polyester screen (12 feet wide) are built to last
- The largest of the Sky Trak models, you'll need a lot of space to set the SIG12 up
- Users say set up was relatively easy, but was time consuming
- The SIG12 is on the higher price end
Featuring all the technology and awesome features of the SIG10, the Sky Trak SIG12 has an extra large screen measures 9.4 feet high by 12.2 feet wide by 5 feet deep that shows 100 percent of the of image in full HD.
That’s massive. And you’ll feel like you’re on an actual course with the details so clear. Hit the ball into the screen and get real-time shot tracking and feedback. Simple as that.
The Sky Trak launch monitor is extremely accurate and it tracks a lot of different stroke data for analysis including launch angle, back spin, and distance. It is compatible with iOS, Android, and PC.
There is a metal case that is laser cut from 13-gauge steel to protect the equipment. You’ll have access to the power button and the ability to see the LED lights through the case. There are also adjustable leg levelers.
The software allows you to play at 12 famous courses around the world, including Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2, Royal St. George’s Golf Club, and more. The game-improving software also includes a 3D driving range, single or multi-player competitions for longest drive and closest to the pin, custom weather settings, skills assessment, and target practice. It will track your progress and gives immediate feedback and shot replay.
Other highlights are the Optoma EH412ST Projector, HDMI cables and a charger, a shield floor mount enclosure that allows you to place the projector on the ground rather than hang it from the ceiling, a Fairway Series Golf Mat (5 feet by 5 feet), a landing pad turf, and a protective side barrier netting. The bundle comes with a Fairway Series mat which measures 5 feet by 5 feet. You can pay extra if you’d like to upgrade to either the Fiberbuilt 4′ by 7′ or 4′ by 9′ sizes.
You’ll need a room with the minimum dimensions of 14 feet wide, 16 feet long, and 10 feet high.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
— Accurate launch monitor measures launch angle, back spin, carry distance, and more in real-time
— Simulator enclosure with side barrier netting, landing pad turf, and hitting mat
— Image fills up the entire screen in fulll HD
— Optoma EH412ST Projector with a shield floor mount enclosure
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Full golf course play on 12 courses around the world
— 3D driving range with Shot Tracer Technology
— Instant feedback and shot replay
— Progress tracking
— Skill assessment feature
— Solo or multi-player competitions
— Customizable weather settings
— 5 different camera views
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Metal protectice case is made of laser-cut 13-gauge steel to shield the monitor
— Enclosure has a powder-coated steel frame
— Screen is made of premium polyester
Find more SkyTrak SIG12 Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
3. SkyTrak SIG8 Golf SimulatorPrice: $6,499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Game-improvement software provides instant feedback and has a wide variety of practice drills and real play
- The launch monitor tracks important swing data and provides you with real-time critique
- Includes a laser-cut 13-gauge steel case to protect your hardware
- The image doesn't fill in 100 percent of the screen
- Doesn't include a floor mount option for the projector
- The screen and frame (aluminum not powder-coated steel) are not as durable as other SIG models
If you prefer the SkyTrak Golf Simulators, which are widely considered the best golf simulators on the market, but are tight on space, the SIG8 comes with the same accurate launch monitor, protective case, and game-improving software, but with a smaller net and price tag.
The floating display screen, which is made durable polyester, measures 8-feet-10 high, 8 feet wide, and 3-feet-6 deep. There are protective side barriers in case of errant shots. The screen will absorb the impact of the golf balls and keep them from bouncing back at you. The frame is constructed with lightweight, yet strong, 1.5-inch tubular aluminum. It’s recommended to have a room with the minimum dimensions of 12 feet wide, 12 feet long, and 9 feet high.
You’ll get the Sky Trak launch monitor that tracks a variety of swing metrics and stats like launch angle, back spin, and carry distance to give you real-time critique and coaching. You’ll also receive the laser-cut 13-gauge steel case to protect the equipment. The case has adjustable leveling legs, easy access to the power button, and an integrated alignment stick channel.
The game-improvement software has a bunch of cool features, including the ability to “play” at 12 world famous golf courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Other top training features are the 3D driving range with Shot Tracer Technology, single or multi-player competitions, skills assessment feature, custom weather options, bag mapping, and more. There are five different camera angles and your stats and shots will be recorded and analyzed for your immediate review.
Other features included are an Optoma EH200ST Projector, all the needed cables, a projector mount kit, and a Pro Turf Golf Mat (6 feet wide by 10 feet long).
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Accurate launch monitor measures launch angle, back spin, carry distance, and more in real-time
— Simulator enclosure with side barrier netting and hitting mat
— Image projects on the screen in full HD
— Optoma EH200ST Projector with a mount kit
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Full golf course play on 12 courses around the world
— 3D driving range with Shot Tracer Technology
— Instant feedback and shot replay
— Progress tracking
— Skill assessment feature
— Solo or multi-player competitions
— Customizable weather settings
— 5 different camera views
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Metal protectice case is made of laser-cut 13-gauge steel to shield the monitor
— Enclosure has a lightweight yet strong 1.5-inch aluminum frame
— Floating display impact screen is made of durable polyester
Find more SkyTrak SIG8 Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
4. TruGolf Vista 10 Golf Simulator (Base Version)Price: $14,395.50Pros:
Cons:
- E6 software tracks launch angle, clubface angle, ball speed, distance, spin, and much more
- Large 21-inch touchscreen display is easy to use and read
- Premium fairway mat measures 4 feet long by 9 feet wide and is 3.5 inches thick
- It's on the pricey side
- It might be a bit time consuming to set up
- The Base model doesn't have extended side net or walls like the Pro model does
The TruGolf Vista 10 Golf Simulator is highlighted by its sturdy construction, vivid HD graphics, and software designed to both teach and provide hours of fun thanks to the 27 “real golf course” library. There are also two models — the Base and Pro. This will tell you about the base model.
The E6 Simulation Software tracks a number of measurements for immediate feedback and analysis including launch angle, clubface angle, ball speed, club path, deviation, distance, spin, and clubhead speed. You can also “play” on 27 golf course worldwide including Auburn Grand National, Gleneagles Golf Club, Latrobe, and more. There are some cool software features like adjustable time of day conditions, choice of five tee box options, in-game practice modes, and course elevation options. The TruTrack 2 Tracking System shows your clubhead path and shot track in real-time.
It Base model comes with an HD 720p projector with 4:3 aspect ratio, a full frame and enclosure, a high-grade hitting mat (4 feet by 9 feet and 3.5 inches thick), TruGolf Level 1 Computer, a 136-inch diagonal impact screen, an easy-to-use 21-inch touchscreen display, and an overhead light bar.
The Vista 10 dimensions are 10 feet wide by 15 feet deep by 8 feet high, so you’ll need a room with minimum dimensions of 15 feet wide by 20 feet deep by 10 feet high.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Premium hitting mat
— HD projector for vivid and clear graphics
— Premium software
— Simulated access to 27 worldwide golf courses
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— E6 Software tracks and analyzes all aspects of your swing, including launch angle, clubface angle, clubhead speed, distance, spin, and more
— You can “play” on 27 worldwide courses
— Adjustable features like time of day, 5 tee hole options, and course elevation options
— The touchscreen display is 21 inches and easy to use and read
— TruTrack 2 Tracking System shows you shot, clubhead path, and more in real-time for immediate analysis
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— High-grade hitting mat designed to last
— Large 136-inch impact screen can absorb the hardest hits
— Complete frame and enclosure is sturdy and assembles quickly
Find more TruGolf Vista 10 Golf Simulator (Base Model) information and reviews here.
-
5. TruGolf Vista 12 Golf Simulator (Pro Version)Price: $20,695.50Pros:
Cons:
- Extra large impact screen (165 inches diagonally) projects crisp and clear HD 1080p graphics
- E6 Simluation Software tracks all measurements of your swing for real-time analysis and feedback
- Extras include TruGolf Level 2 computer, portable audio speaker, and protective side nets and walls
- It's expensive
- Assembly might take some time
- Might be too big for some
The best golf simulators are the ones that make you feel like you’re on a real-life course. The TruGolf Vista 12 Golf Simulator does just that thanks to its oversized screen (12 feet wide) that projects crisp and bright High Definition graphics. And the innovative software provides pro-like teaching sessions and entertainment.
There are two versions of the Vista 12 — the Base and Pro. We’ll talk about the Pro model in this space.
It comes with an HD 1080p projector with a full 16:9 aspect ratio, a full frame and enclosure, a high-grade hitting mat (4 feet by 9 feet and 3.5 inches thick), TruGolf Level 2 Computer, a TruTrack 2 Tracking System for shot tracing in real-time, a 165-inch diagonal impact screen with added protective nets and walls, an easy-to-use 21-inch touchscreen display, an overhead light bar, and a portable sound speaker.
The sophisticated E6 Simulation Software is designed to provide real-time swing feedback and critique as it tracks measurements like launch angle, clubface angle, ball speed, club path, deviation, distance, spin, and clubhead speed. There’s an option allowing to simulate play at 42 golf course worldwide including The Belfry, Pinehurst No. 8, Troon North, and more. Other unique software features are the adjustable time of day conditions, choice of five tee box options, in-game practice modes, course elevation options, and a boost setting for beginners.
The Vista 12 dimensions are 12 feet wide by 14.9 feet deep by 8.8 feet high, so you’ll need a room with minimum dimensions of 15 feet wide by 20 feet deep by 10 feet high.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Premium hitting mat
— 1080p HD projector for vivid and clear graphics
— Premium software and TruGolf Level 2 Computer
— Portable audio speaker
— Simulated access to 42 worldwide golf courses
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— E6 Software tracks and analyzes all aspects of your swing, including launch angle, clubface angle, clubhead speed, distance, spin, and more
— Adjustable features like time of day, 5 tee hole options, and course elevation options
— The touchscreen display is 21 inches and easy to use and read
— TruTrack 2 Tracking System shows you shot, clubhead path, and more in real-time for immediate analysis
— Up to 8 player simultaneous game option
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— High-grade hitting mat designed to last
— Large 165-inch impact screen can absorb the hardest hits
— Side netting and walls for added protection
— Complete frame and enclosure is sturdy and assembles quickly
— Weighs 300 total pounds
Find more TruGolf Vista 12 Golf Simulator (Pro Version) information and reviews here.
-
6. TruGolf Vista 8 Golf Simulator (Base Version)Price: $9,445.50Pros:
Cons:
- E6 Software compiles all your statistics (distance, accuracy, etc.) and tracks them over time for your analysis
- Not only can you simulate playing on 27 real courses, there are numerous skills challenges and games
- TruTrack 2 Tracking System is instant and it shows clubhead path, shot track, and more in HD graphics
- The screen is smaller than the Vista 10 and 12
- The projector, while a High Definition model, is 720p and not 1080p
- It doesn't have the fairway or landing turf, just a mat to hit off of
Sticking in the TruGolf family, the Vista 8 Golf Simulator is the both the most affordable and compact in the series, measuring 9 feet wide by 12 feet deep by 8 feet high.
But you’ll still get an HD (720p) projector, the game-improving E6 software, and real-time “coaching” for immediate feedback and analysis.
There are two versions of the Vista 8 — the Base and Pro. We’ll cover the Base model here.
The unique E6 Simulation Software highlights the Vista 8 as it gives you real-time swing feedback from tracking measurements like launch angle, clubface angle, ball speed, club path, deviation, distance, spin, and clubhead speed. It has 27 simulated golf courses from around the world you can
“play” at. Or you can just hit the simulated driving range to work your swing on all your golf clubs. There are also skills challenges and games. All of the information can be stored and charted over time to see your progress.
You’ll need a room with minimum dimensions of 14 feet wide by 16 feet deep by 10 feet high.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— 780p HD projector for clear graphics
— Innovative, game-imrpoving software
— Simulated access to 27 worldwide golf courses
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— E6 Software tracks and analyzes all aspects of your swing, including launch angle, clubface angle, clubhead speed, distance, spin, and more
— Adjustable features like time of day, 5 tee hole options, and course elevation options
— TruTrack 2 Tracking System shows you shot, clubhead path, and more in real-time for immediate analysis
— Premium driving range and skills challenges
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— High-grade hitting mat designed to last
— Large 116-inch impact screen can absorb the hardest hits
— Complete frame and enclosure is sturdy and assembles quickly
Find more TruGolf Vista 8 Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
7. OptiShot Golf In A Box ProPrice: $8,929.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The short-throw projector has very bright and clear images and delivers an 18000:1 contrast ratio
- Extra large viewing screen measures 7.5 feet by 7 feet
- Software includes 15 worldwide courses (with access to others) and other training exercises with instant feedback
- Some users felt the putting analysis wasn't very effective
- The frame isn't as durably built as other models
- It doesn't give you the option of mounting the projector the the floor
When it comes to the best golf simulators, the OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro is regarded as a top-of-the-line product that provides instant shot feedback and analysis and crystal clear graphics thanks to the Impact Screen and Short Thrown Projector.
This bundle includes the simulator, a high density foam and turf mat (4 feet by 5 feet), a retractable screen enclosure and wall mount, downloadable software, 15 golf courses to play on, rubber tees, 2 foam practice balls, and a USB cable (10 feet long).
The screen enclosure has netting to keep golf balls from leaving the area and is generously sized at 7.5 feet by 7 feet. It can be mounted to either the ceiling or the wall. The projected provides excellent quality and crystal clear graphics and has 18,000:1 contrast ratio.
You can play with up to 4 golfers at one time and using the Season Pass will allow you access to even more courses and lend the ability to face off against golfers from all over the world.
Whether you’re working with your drivers, irons, or putter, the OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro will give you immediate shot analysis and tendencies.
You’ll need a larger room as it has a total width of 10 feet, 6 inches when set up.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— OptiShot 2 Infared Optical Swing Pad
— Realistic 3D features and crystal clear graphics
— Short Throw HD Projector
— Easy to operate and set up
— Shadow-free images
— Retractable screen enclosure and mounts
— High-quality construction on all the components
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— OptiShot 2 software is downloadable
— Choose to play on 15 world class courses
— Accurate, immediate analysis and feedback
— Compatible with both Mac and Windows
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Ballistic-grade protection screen
— Protective netting enclosures
— High-grade foam and turf hitting mat (4 by 5 feet) with durable rubber tees
Find more OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro information and reviews here.
-
8. OptiShot2 Golf In a Box SimulatorPrice: $799.99Pros:
Cons:
- The 16 high-speed 48MHz infrared sensors provide accurate and immediate swing analysis
- You can pick from 6 different game types and weather conditions
- The pop-up practice net is easy to take down and store
- Some users thought it wasn't durably made (the netting)
- Some users thought it was a little difficult downloading the software
- Some users didn't think the graphics were very goof
The OptiShot Golf In A Box has all the necessary software needed to improve your swing game with instant analysis at a good value.
Not only does it give you very accurate swing analysis on all your golf clubs, but you’ll get top-notch 3D graphics of some of the most famous golf courses in the world, including Cog Hill and Crooked Stick. You can play 6 game styles, change weather conditions, and get multiple camera views from the comfort of your own home. And you’ll get instant feedback on all aspects of your swing from the infared optical swing pad.
In the package is the simulator, a hitting mat (4 feet by 5 feet), and a large net (10 feet wide by 8 feet tall) with a carrying and storage case. Set it all up, plug an HDMI cable into your computer or TV (or projection screen), and you’re ready to play.
You can use real golf balls, foam golf balls (2 included), or no golf balls at all and still get swing critique.
There are updated versions of this simulator, including the OptiShot Golf In A Box 2.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Play with real clubs
— Access to world famous courses
— Affordable
— Space-saving
— Practice golf balls, adjustable tees, USB cable included
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Get instant swing analysis with the OptiShot2 Software (download)
— “Play” at 15 world famous courses
— Simulated driving range
— Realistic 3D graphics
— Infared optical swing pad
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Hitting mat made from high-quality foam and turf
— Hitting net made of strong mesh
— Travel case for net protection
Find more OptiShot2 Golf In a Box Simulator information and reviews here.
-
9. OptiShot 2 Simulator Series PackagePrice: $3,642.00Pros:
Cons:
- OptiShot Infared Optical Swing Pad has sensors to track all your swing data for real-time instruction
- Bundle includes a protective golf net, projector mount kit, and Pro Turf hitting pad
- Play with real clubs, including a putter, and with real, practice, or no golf balls
- Some users felt the software could use some improvement
- The graphics might not be as good as other models
- Some might find it a little time consuming to set up
The OptiShot 2 Simulator Series Package comes with all the features of the OptiShot Golf In a Box, including software, but also is highlighted by added highlights such as a Net Return Series Golf Net, a 6 by 10 (feet) Net Return HItting Pad, and a projection mount kit.
The Infared Optical Swing Pad has sensors to designed to track your swing metrics, record the data, and show your shot track on the screen for instant instruction. You can use all clubs, including drivers, irons, wedges, hybrids, woods, and even putters to get accurate information to help with getting more consistency in your game.
Use regulation golf balls, plastic/foam ones, or no golf balls at all — you can still get your swing analyzed. Simply connect the hardware to an HDTV or projector and you’re ready to go.
The net has side barriers for added protection and two storage/carry bags are included. You’ll also get a USB cable (10 feet), 2 foam practice balls, and adjustable tees.
Software highlights include a simulated driving range, access to 15 real golf courses, and other skills training sessions and competitions.
It’s recommended to use a room with the minimum measurements of 12 feet wide by 16 feet deep by 9 feet high.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Play with real clubs
— Access to world famous courses
— Innovative technology
— Lots of extras included (net, hitting mat, and projection mount kit)
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Get instant swing analysis with the OptiShot2 Software (download)
— “Play” at 15 world famous courses
— Simulated driving range
— Realistic 3D graphics
— Infared optical swing pad accurately tracks swing data
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Strong netting includes side barriers for extra protection
— Durable hitting mat meant to last
— Adjustable rubber tees are nearly unbreakable
— 2 nylon carrying/storage cases included
Find more OptiShot 2 Simulator Series Package information and reviews here.
-
10. SkyTrak Golf Simulator Training PackagePrice: $3,299.99Pros:
Cons:
- Very accurate SkyTrak Launch Monitor tracks your shot measurements and provides immediate critique
- Game improvement software includes 3D driving range, shot replay, bag mapping, and skills competitions
- Includes a Net Return Golf Net with side barriers that automatically returns the ball to you
- There's no actual projection screen to watch; you'll have to use a tablet to see stats and shots
- There is no option to simulate playing a round at a real golf course
- Aluminum frame on the net might not be as sturdy as the powder-coated steel in other SkyTrak models
Ideal for those on a budget or less space, the SkyTrak Golf Simulator Training Package is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels as it will help improve every aspect of your game.
You’ll get a SkyTrak Launch Monitor, which is designed to track a variety of swing measurements to give you instant feedback and “coaching” for real-time analysis. The monitor is protected by the SkyTrak Metal case is laser cut 13-gauge steel and has adjustable leveling legs and easy access to the power button. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, and PC.
The SkyTrak Game Improvement Software has all sorts of training exercises and drills, including a 3D driving range with a shot tracer, instant ball performance data, shot replay, bag mapping, target practice, progress tracking, and solo or multi-players skills competition (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.).
Other useful features include the Net Return Mini Pro Series 2 Golf Net with side barriers, which is made of polyester and has UV protection for added durability. It measures 6 feet high, 5 feet wide, and 3 feet, 6 inches deep, and can withstand balls speeds up to 225 miles per hour. It has a strong 1.5-inch tubular aluminum frame and comes with a carrying/storage bag. The Net Return Pro Turf hitting mat is 6 feet by 10 feet and comes with two rubber golf tees (1.75 and 2.25 inches). It has a 42 ounce nylon faceweight and 5mm foam backing, and rolls up easily.
You’ll need a room with a minimum size of 10 feet wide by 10 feet deep by 8 feet, 6 inches high (depending on the height of the player).
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Compact size (net is 6 feet H by 5 feet W by 3 feet, 6 inches D)
— Suitable for outdoors and kids
— Easy to use software
— Affordable
— Quick set-up
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Accurate launch monitor
— Tracks all aspects of swing for immediate feedback
— 3D driving range
— Skills competitions
— Instant ball performance data
— 5 camera angles
— Custom environment settings
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— SkyTrak Metal Case made from 13-gauge steel
— Netting is made of tough polyester and is UV coated
— Side net barriers help protect your home
— Frame is made of strong aluminum
— Carrying/storage bag included for net
Find more SkyTrak Golf Simulator Training Package information and reviews here.
-
11. SkyTrak Golf Simulator Flex Space PackagePrice: $5,799.99Pros:
Cons:
- The HomeCourse screen is retractable and controlled by a remote; takes up less space
- Optoma Short Throw 1080p Projector, coupled with the screen, provides bright, clear HD images that are easy to see
- It includes an "Entertainment Package" that gives you access to "play" on 12 worldwide golf courses
- Some users might find it difficult/time consuming to set up
- The fulll image doesn't display on 100 percent of the screen
- The screen frame isn't very deep (3 feet), so there is a chance golf balls might escape out after contact
The SkyTrak Flex Space Golf Simulator sets itself from most models on this list thanks to the HomeCourse Pro Retractable Screen, which extends and closes with the push of a remote control button. That feature, couple with its ultra-durable ballistic-grade construction, makes the Flex Space one of the best golf simulators for those who have limited space. Press a button on the remote, you have a golf range. Hit the button again, the den is a den again.
The Space Flex is an upgrade to the SkyTrak Training Package as it also boasts an Optoma 1080p Projector and the Entertainment Package, which gives you access to play simulated rounds on 12 worldwide golf courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. The projector will show vivid, clear HD images on the screen, with everything being easy to read.
Included is the very accurate SkyTrak Launch Monitor, which provides instant swing instruction and critique. The SkyTrak Metal case is made of laser cut 13-gauge steel and offers maximum protection for the monitor.
The innovative SkyTrak Game Improvement Software is designed to improve your swing with all clubs and has useful features such as a 3D driving range with a shot tracer, instant ball performance data, shot replay, bag mapping, target practice, progress tracking, and solo or multi-players skills competition (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.). And, as mentioned, the Space Flex has the ability to play a dozen famous golf courses.
Other top features include the Pro Turf hitting mat, which measures 6 feet wide by 10 feet long and comes with two rubber golf tees (1.75 and 2.25 inches). The durable mat, which rolls up for easy storage, is roughly 3/4-inch thick.
You’ll need a room with a minimum size of 10 feet wide by 10 feet deep by 8 feet, 6 inches high (depending on the height of the player).
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Retractable screen extends and closes with a remote control (included)
— Optoma 1080p Short Throw Projector shows images in vivid HD
— Option to mount the projector on the floor or ceiling
— Extras include easy-reach pole, charging cables, HDMI cable (25 feet)
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Entertainment Package allows you to simulate playing at 12 famous golf courses
— Accurate SkyTrak Launch Monitor
— Tracks all aspects of swing for immediate feedback
— 3D driving range
— Skills competitions
— Bag mapping to help you learn yardages for each of your clubs
— Instant ball performance data
— 5 camera angles
— Custom weather settings
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— SkyTrak Metal Case made from 13-gauge steel
— Ballistic-grade projector screen
— Floor projector shield enclosure adds protection (you can also mount in on the ceiling)
— Pro Turf hitting mat is 3/4 of an inch thick and built to last
Find more SkyTrak Golf Simulator Flex Space Package information and reviews here.
-
12. Uneekor QED SIG10 Golf SimulatorPrice: $11,499.99Pros:
Cons:
- There are more than 100,000 golf courses included with the added TGC software
- Vivid 3D graphics are projected on the full screen
- The launch monitor features 2 hyper speed cameras for very accurate swing data
- It takes up quite a bit of space
- Set up might be difficult for some
- The simulator is shipped in numerous packages and may not be received on the same day
The Uneekor QED SIG10 Golf Simulator isn’t your typical simulator as it offers the choice of multiple software and hitting mat options, while including two dozen Bridgestone golf balls. You can also add the TGC 2019 software to unlock simulated access to over 100,000 real-life golf courses as well as the ability to design your own course. That’s pretty cool.
There are three different software options to choose from. The base model is the QED Ignite, then you can upgrade to the Refine or Succeed. Each software includes a 3D driving range, swing motion analysis tool, and fitting data. The Uneekor QED Launch Monitor has two hyper speed cameras which provide very accurate data of all your swing metrics. The tight knit polyester impact screen is quite durable, while the Optoma EH412ST Projector displays vivid 3D and HD graphics on 100 percent of the entire screen.
There are side barrier nets for protection and a strong powder coated steel frame. The frame measures 8 feet, 4 inches high by 10 feet, 10 inches wide by 5 feet deep.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Multiple software options
— Projects on the full screen
— Side barrier protective netting
— 2 dozen Bridgestone golf balls included
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Three different software systems — Ignite (base), Refine, and Succeed
— Launch monitor with 2 hyper speed cameras for superior accuracy of swing data
— 3D driving range
— Swing motion analysis tool
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— Tight-knit polyester impact screen
— Powder coated steel frame
— Multiple durable hitting mats available to choose from
Find more Tittle X-Golf Premium Simulator information and reviews here.
-
13. HD Golf Simulator Ultimate Entertainment PackagePrice: $69,035.00Pros:
Cons:
- Innovative image software combines high-resolution digital-images, satellite data, and geophysical data into 3D models
- Advanved software tracks numerous measurements for real-time feedback and swing instruction
- Multi-sports Software Package allows you to play soccer, baseball, football, hockey, lacrosse, shooting, dodgeball, bowling, and more
- Obviously, it's extremely expensive
- Many might find it too big to fit in a home
- There are so many features and functions that might take a while to get used to
The best golf simulators aren’t always the most expensive ones, but the HD Golf Ultimate Entertainment Package is putting that theory to the test with its life-like crystal clear graphics, pinpoint golf shot tracking accuracy, ability to “play” dozens of real courses, the multi-sport software, and a slew of other top-notch features.
Let’s start with what you get. The large flat screen measures 10 feet high by 15 1/2 feet wide by 19 feet long and couples with HD Golf’s “revolutionary image processing software that combines high-resolution digital-images, satellite data, and geophysical data into 3D models” for astonishingly clear graphics. And considering you’ll have access to over 30 world famous courses, those vivid images will make you feel you’re actually at Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, or Doral playing a round.
It uses Computer Vision Technology to get the most accurate swing aspect measures including total distance, clubhead speed, launch angle, ball speed, clubhead angle, spin, trajectory, tempo, and more. Other software features include a full practice range with driving ranges, target ranges, competition and games, as well as a club fitting option. Control all this on the easy-to-read 22-inch touchscreen LCD monitor. Other unique highlights are the surround sound system, the precision spin measurement data module, and the HP Computer business workstation.
And if those weren’t enough, if want to switch up games, there’s multi-sport software to allow you to play a variety of contests in baseball, hockey, bowling, soccer, football, lacrosse, and more.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Extra large screen (10 feet H by 15 1/2 feet wide by 19 feet L)
— Amazingly clear graphics
— Viewing and hitting system frame/screen
— Surround sound system
— Ground-breaking technology
— Large 22-inch touchscreen monitor
— HP Computer business workstation
— Sony Laser Projector upgrade & mounting bracket
— Included extras like cables, A/V cabinet, drapery, power bar, and ceiling track system
— Free delivery and installation
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Computer Vision Technology uses high-speed for maximum accuracy
— Measures all aspects of your swing data to provide real-time feedback and shot critique
— Measures total distance, club speed, ball speed, launch angle, swing path, clubhead angle at impact, ball spin, trajectory, and much, much more
— Ball and club tracking
— Over 3 dozen real golf courses are pre-loaded
— Full “practice facility”
— Skills challenges and games
— Club-fitting software
— Mulit-sport software lets you play a variety of games and competitions either solo or with friends
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— The extra large screen is strong and tough and designed to take your hardest shots
— The hitting mat is made of high-quality turf for added longevity
— 2-year warranty is included
Find more HD Golf Simulator Ultimate Entertainment Package information and reviews here.
-
14. PhiGolf Home Golf SimulatorPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 9 axis sensor gives an in-depth analysis of your swing and instant analysis
- You get access to some of the most famous courses in the world for realistic play
- PhiGolf app comes with 7 game modes including stroke game, nearest to hole, longest drive, and more
- This model isn't designed to use real golf clubs and golf balls
- The sensor is designed to be used with the training club not your real clubs (though you can attach it there)
- Some users thought the analysis wasn't very accurate
A little bit different from the traditional home golf simulator, this model from PhiGolf Golf Simulator includes a golf swing training aid club that allows you to practice indoors and get immediate shot feedback.
You just don’t use your traditional clubs. Simply put the sensor in the end of the golf grip of the training club, take your swing and it will analyze your stroke and transmit the data to the PhiGolf Sim app so you can review it.
You’ll need a smartphone, tablet, or an AppleTV to play PhiGolf then you can connect to a big screen TV.
Combine this with the World Golf Tour (WGT) mobile game app and you can get access to courses worldwide such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrews that you can “play.” There are 7 game modes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, and more.
It requires limited space making it one of the best golf simulators for small rooms.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Affordable
— Saves space
— Unique technology
— Easy and fun to use
GAME-IMPROVEMENT TECHNOLOGY
— PhiGolf 9-axis sensor easily attaches to the end of the club and tracks all swing metrics for instant critique
— Access to 24 world famous golf courses
— Training games such as online tournaments and putting practice
— iOS and Android compatible
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— PhiGolf Swing Stick is built to last and has an ergonomic grip
— There is no mat or screen to hit off or into, so you don’t have worry about replacing them over time
Find more PhiGolf Home Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
15. Rapsodo R-Motion and The Golf Club SimulatorPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides instant analysis on club speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing path, distance, and launch angle
- You swing your own clubs, and it can be used at home, real course, or driving range
- Tracks realistic ball trajectory so you know where you need to make adjustments
- You'll have to supply your own hitting mat and net
- It doesn't have all the swing measuring software most of the other simulators have
- It comes with only one clip so you'll have to change it every time to you switch clubs
The Rapsodo R-Motion Golf Simulator and Swing Analyzer is an affordable, compact system designed to give instant feedback and track swing data so you know what areas you need to improve on. Unlike many simulators on this list, this doesn’t come with a display screen, net, or mat.
It’s simple to use, apply the to your club and address the ball. Give it a few seconds to let the tracker sync. When it does, take your swing. The R-Motion will give immediate analysis as it tracks swing data such as club speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing path, distance, and launch angle. When you get the stats, you’ll be able to know what aspects of your game you need to work on.
There is access to 15 of the top golf courses as well as a multi-player mode so you can go against your friends. It will run with your PC or smartphone.
Use it at home or at the driving range. It’s designed for use on all clubs. The battery life runs roughly four hours.
As mentioned above, you’ll have to supply your own mat, net or screen, if you’re going to usse it at home. Take a look at The Net Return Mini Pro Series Golf Net, which offers a perfect compact size for home use at 6 feet high by 5 feet wide by 3.5 feet deep. If you’d rather hit into a screen, learn more about the The Net Return Home Series Screen that takes up minimal room at 80 inches high and 82 inches wide. As for a space-saving hitting mat, check out the The Net Return Pro Turf, which measures 6 feet wide and 10 feet long so it could also be used as a putting mat.
TOP HIGHLIGHTS
— Affordable
— Saves space
— Can be used at home or the driving range
— Immediate swing feedback
GAME-IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE
— Easy-to-connect sensor fits on any club
— Provides instant analysis on club speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing path, distance, and launch angle
— Tracks realistic ball flight trajectory to let you know if you have a hook, slice, push, pull, fade, or draw
STRENGTH & DURABILITY
— There is no equipment to replace such as a hitting mat, net or screen
Find more Rapsodo R-Motion and The Golf Club Simulator information and reviews here.
What is the Best Golf Simulator Under $1,000?
As you might have noticed above, the best golf simulators can be very expensive. But there are some high-quality models that are budget-friendly, and the OptiShot2 Golf In a Box is certainly one of those.
It comes with everything you need to set up your own portable training room that's easy to set up, as well as put up and take down.
- First off, here's what you get in the bundle:
1 Infared Optical Swing Pad
1 OptiShot2 software (you need to download that)
1 OptiShot Hitting Mat (4 feet by 5 feet)
1 OptiShot Hitting Net (7 feet high by 8 feet wide by 1 foot deep)
1 USB cable (10 feet)
Adjustable rubber tees and 2 foam practice golf balls
The software gives you access to play at 15 famous golf courses in vivid and clear 3D. There's also a simulated driving range. The sensors in the pad will accurately measure all your swing data and give you instant feedback and analysis for all your clubs.
You can connect your computer (it's Mac and Windows compatible) to a TV or projector for a larger view.
What is the Best Golf Simulator Under $5,000?
Thanks to its extremely accurate SkyTrak Launch Monitor, effective game-improvement software, as well as its compact size and ability to be used outdoors, the SkyTrak Training Package is the best golf simulator under $5,000.
The launch monitor, widely considered one of the most reliable, easily connects to your iPad or PC with the included USB cable, then provides immediate launch data and visual feedback. Among the measurements it tracks are clubhead speed, launch angle, ball speed, spin, carry/roll/total distance, flightpath, and more.
The SkyTrak Metal Case is laser cut from 13-gauge steel and provides maximum protection for the compact launch monitor, which measures 6 3/4 inches high, 5 3/4 inches long, and 2 1/2 inches wide. It weighs under two pounds.
The game-improvement software has a variety of features including a 3D driving range with a shot tracer, instant ball performance data, shot replay, bag mapping, target practice, progress tracking, skills competitions and games, as well as the options to adjust weather conditions and camera angles (5 total). It works with all clubs -- drivers, woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges.
Now we've covered the software, let's move to the other equipment, namely the hitting mat and net.
The Net Return Golf Net has side barriers and will automatically return the ball to you. It's made of commercial-grade polyester, has UV protection, and can handle ball speeds up to 225 miles per hour. It sets up and takes down quickly and is compact at 6 feet high, 5 feet wide, and 3 1/2 feet deep.
The Net Return Pro Turf Mat is 6 feet wide and 10 feet long and has a durable nylon face and a 5mm foam backing. It comes with two rubber tees measuring 1 3/4 inches and 2 1/4 inches. The mat rolls up easily for compact storage.
SkyTrak vs. TrackMan: Which is the Best Launch Monitor for Me?
Two of the most popular names on the market for launch monitors are SkyTrack and TrackMan. That's because of their pinpoint accuracy, instant feedback and analysis, and overall effectiveness. So what sets them apart? And which is the right one for you? Let's take a closer look.
Both TrackMan and SkyTrak Launch Monitors measure a wide variety of data on golf balls after contact with the club. Each assesses ball speed, launch angle, back spin rate, side spin rate, side angle, carry and total distance, distance offline, roll distance, flightpath, and angle of descent.
Where TrackMan stands out is in its pre-contact measurements. TrackMan evaluates clubhead speed, attack angle, dynamic loft, club path, and face angle. SkyTrack only calculates the club head speed.
Both SkyTrak and TrakMan have many similar game-improvement features including instant ball performance data, progress tracking, adjustable weather conditions, skills challenges and assessments, and use in golf simulators.
Again, TrackMan uses more video analysis which is absolutely more beneficial to the user. You can also analyze putting, while you can't with SkyTrak.
Now, what about price? TrackMan starts at close to $20,000. They're used by some of the best players in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jason Day, and over 300 more pros, as well as some of the game's top teachers.
SkyTrak's basic launch monitor model starts at around $2,000. You do have the option to upgrade to the Game Improvement Plan or the Play & Improve Plan, which add extra useful features and costs a couple hundred dollars more. As accurate and effective as the SkyTrak is, you're definitely getting a huge bang for your buck.
