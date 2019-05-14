11 Best Golf Towels to Clean & Dry Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re looking for good value in a bulk purchase then check out the Greens Towel Microfiber Golf Towels, which come in a 3-pack.

Made of soft microfiber, the towels are designed to be very absorbant to dry and clean all your clubs and golf balls to keep them looking like new. Measuring 16 inches by 16 inches, the towels also have anti-microbial qualities to help cut down on odors and the like.

Featuring a plastic carabiner clip, the towel easily attaches to your golf bag.

You can get the towels in your choice of 12 vibrant colors.