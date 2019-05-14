11 Best Golf Towels to Clean & Dry Clubs: Compare, Buy & Save

Golf towels serve a number of important purposes when you’re on the course. Most importantly, cleaning and drying your golf clubs, grips, golf balls, gloves, and, of course, your hands. Playing with clean clubs will help you get peak performance in distance, accuracy, spin, and consistency. We could all use that.
So we’ve put together a list below of some of the most popular and effective golf towels. When it comes to golf accessories, a towel is a must-have for all players.
1. Greens Towel Microfiber Golf Towel (3-Pack)Price: $11.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft microfiber is very absorbent and cleans well
- Easily attaches to your golf bag via the carabiner clip
- Ideal size at 16 inches by 16 inches
- Some find microfiber to be a fabric that attracts things like an adhesive
- The plastic carabiner clip might not be as durable as metal
- Some users said putting the towels in the washing machine cut down on their longevity
If you’re looking for good value in a bulk purchase then check out the Greens Towel Microfiber Golf Towels, which come in a 3-pack.
Made of soft microfiber, the towels are designed to be very absorbant to dry and clean all your clubs and golf balls to keep them looking like new. Measuring 16 inches by 16 inches, the towels also have anti-microbial qualities to help cut down on odors and the like.
Featuring a plastic carabiner clip, the towel easily attaches to your golf bag.
You can get the towels in your choice of 12 vibrant colors.
Find more Greens Towel Microfiber Golf Towel (3-Pack) information and reviews here.
-
2. GB Tri-Fold Golf Bag Towel with Washing PocketPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a wet/dry pocket for cleaning golf club faces and golf balls
- Microfiber/cotton blend construction promotes quick drying
- Easily attaches to your golf bag with the carabiner clip
- It might be difficult to clean the inside of the cleaning pocket
- Some thought the towel was on the thin side
- Some users said the carabiner clip wasn't durable
The highlight of Grip Boost’s Tri-Fold Towel is the unique separate washing pocket. It’s a wet/dry pocket which provides you a place to scrub your all your golf clubs and golf balls. Then remove them from the pocket and dry them on the towel.
Simple, efficient, original, and affordable. The towel itself is made of a microfiber/cotton blend, which is extra absorbent and versatile.
Machine washable, the towel is available in 3 colors — Black, Navy Blue, and Masters Green. It attaches easily to your golf bag via a carabiner clip for convenience. This is one of the best golf towels on the market today.
Find more GB Tri-Fold Golf Bag Towel with Washing Pocket information and reviews here.
-
3. Callaway Epic Flash Microfiber Golf TowelPrice: $24.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft and absorbent as its made of microfiber
- Extra large at 30 inches by 20 inches, making it very versatile
- Woven loop attachment will easily fit to any bag
- On the pricey side
- This towel might get dirty quickly due to its light color
- Some might find the towel is too big
If it’s a golf equipment list, then there’s bound to be a Callaway product on it. And their Epic Flash Golf Towel is brand new for 2019.
Made of soft and absorbent microfiber, the towel is designed to get your gear clean and dry to keep them looking their best whether it’s golf clubs or golf balls.
Extra large at 30 inches by 20 inches, this towel has a woven loop that can quickly attach to any golf bag for convenience.
You don’t need to be a PGA Tour pro to look like one.
Find more Callaway Epic Flash Microfiber Golf Towel information and reviews here.
-
4. Clothlete Greenside Microfiber Golf Towel (3-Pack)Price: $16.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Magnetic attachment option allows you to pick up the towel with your club head and it will stick to anything metal in your bag
- Without the magnetic option it has a snap that can easily attach to your bag or cart
- With 400 grams per square meter, the microfiber waffle weave material cleans well and is absorbent
- The magnetic attachment option might not stay tightly connected to your bag
- Some users felt the towel dries out too quickly
- Some might feel the 24-inch length is too long
What’s cool about the Clothlete Greenside Microfiber Golf Towel is not only do you get 3 towels for the price of 1, but you have an option of choosing between a magnetic attachment or snap attachment.
So with the magnetic attachment, you can pick up it up off the ground with your putter or one of your wedges. It will easily attach to anything metal in your golf bag or cart. If you choose the other option, there is a simple snap button that can attach to anything.
Very absorbent, the towel has a microfiber waffle weave material that cleans and dries all your gear in seconds.
Find more Clothlete Greenside Microfiber Golf Towel (3-Pack) information and reviews here.
-
5. Perfshot Golf Towel and Club Brush Groove Cleaner SetPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The microfiber towel is more absorbent and durable than cotton
- Easily attaches to your golf bag or cart with the loop system
- The cleaning tool has brushes for both irons (wire) and woods (nylon) with a spike for groove cleaning
- Sometimes microfiber dries up too quickly
- The cleaning tool has some sharp parts, so use caution
- Only 1 color available
If you’re looking for some “extras” in your purchase, the Perfshot towel comes with a golf club cleaner tool, which helps keep the grooves clean and dirt-free.
The cleaning tool has nylon bristles for woods and wire bristles for irons. There is also a protuding spike to clean club head grooves and it’s effective for removing dirt build-up on the bottom of your golf shoes. There is a protective case which clips over the brush head. Featuring a retractable zip-liner, which extends 2 feet for easy use, the brush conveniently clips to any golf bag.
As for the towel, is made of microfiber, which is 3 times more absorbant and 5 times more durable than cotton. It is generously sized at 16 by 24 inches and can be affixed to your bag with the loop attachment.
Find more Perfshot Golf Towel and Club Brush Groove Cleaner Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Team Golf NFL TowelPrice: $16.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of high-quality, absorbent cotton/rayon blend
- Detailed embroidery with the team name and logo in team colors
- Easily attaches to your golf bag thanks to the clip
- Some users experienced durability issues with the attachment clip
- Some users received a different design than displayed
- On the pricey side for this list
If you have a football-loving fan in your life then the NFL Towel from Team Golf is one of the better golf gift ideas.
Made of a durable, absorbent cotton/rayon blend, the towel features a checkered scrubber design for easy, thorough cleaning of club heads and golf balls. It measures 16 inches by 22 inches and attaches easily to your golf bag thanks to a clip.
Available in all 32 NFL teams, each towel is accented by an embroidered logo and team name in team colors.
-
7. Clothlete Center Cut Microfiber Golf TowelPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The center cut design allows you easy access to your clubs if it's draped over your golf bag
- The microfiber waffle weave material is very absorbent and effective at cleaning
- While it's large (16 by 40 inches), it weighs only 6 ounces when dry
- It doesn't have any clip or loop to attach to a bag
- Some users thought the towel was too thin
- Some might not like the long length (40 inches)
If length and creativity is what you desire then this is one of the best golf towels out there. The Clothlete Center Cut Microfiber Golf Towel measures an extra long 40 inches and can drape over your golf bag, protecting your clubs. The slit in the middle allows you easy access to all your clubs.
- The microfiber waffle weave material is quite absorbent and very effective at cleaning golf grips, grooves, club heads, and golf balls. And it will also dry all your gear and your hands.
It’s also very lightweight (6 ounces when dry) and comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Clothlete Center Cut Microfiber Golf Towel information and reviews here.
-
8. Frogger Wet/Dry Amphibian Golf TowelPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wet the inner layer of the towel to clean your clubs, then dry them on the outside
- When it's raining, the inside stays dry for hands and grips and the outside cleans club heads
- The waterproof interior membrane keeps wet and dry sections separate
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the seams became unstitched too quickly
- Some users felt the towel was on the heavy side
The Frogger Wet/Dry Amphibian Golf Towel is an award-winning product which is basically 2 towels in 1. The inner layer is wet to clean your club heads, while the outside is where you dry them. The inside is made of 100 percent polyester and the outside 100 percent cotton.
And when it’s raining outside, it’s reversed. The interior stays dry for your hands and grips, while the exterior is now the club and golf ball washer.
The towel, which measures 28 inches by 14 inches, has a waterproof membrane which helps separate the inner and outer portions. It can attach easily to all golf bags thanks to the carabiner clip.
Find more Frogger Wet/Dry Amphibian Golf Towel information and reviews here.
-
9. Tri-Fold Golf TowelPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of soft, effective Terry cloth cotton
- Upgraded carabiner clip at the top of the towel attaches easily to golf bags
- Sized at 16 inches wide by 25 inches long, it's not over- or under-sized
- Cotton is less durable and absorbent than microfiber
- Some users felt the carabiner clip wasn't very durable
- Some users felt the towel began to fray too quickly
If you like no-frill golf towels that help you save money, then this one from Tri-Fold could be what you’re looking for.
Made of soft 100 percent Terry cloth cotton, the towel is designed to keep it simple — clean and dry clubs, or any other equipment, like golf balls, grips, and your hands.
Available in over a dozen bright colors, the towel has a carabiner clip which makes it easy to attach any golf bag. The plain color design makes it suitable to get personalized with names or logos.
-
11. Authentic Masters Tournament Golf TowelPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of 100 percent soft cotton for quick drying
- Decent sized at 16 inches by 25 inches, easily clips to your golf bag
- This is the exact towel sold at Augusta National during the Masters Tournament
- On the pricey side
- The attachment clip doesn't appear to be as durable as others
- Some might prefer microfiber construction to cotton
Great as a gift or for your own personal golf bags, the Authentic Masters Golf Towel is the one that was sold at Augusta National during the 2019 tournament.
Made of soft 100 percent cotton, the towel measures a generous but not oversized 16 inches wide by 24 inches long. The fast-drying cotton is great for both cleaning off your clubs while keeping your hands, gloves, and golf grips dry.
The towel features an embroidered Masters Tournament logo and attaches easily to any golf bag thanks to the clip.
Find more Authentic Masters Tournament Golf Towel information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.