8 Best Golf Swing Analyzers: Compare, Buy & Save

When looking for the best golf swing analyzers, you’ll want to find a device that will track all the important metrics of your swing and give you immediate feedback so you can know exactly what part of your game you need to work on.
So if you’re unsure of what ones can do that, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and recommended analyzers to make your decision easier.
Pair it with a top golf swing trainer and bring your game to another level.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $118.30 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $145.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing AnalyzerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measure club speed, hand speed, club plane, tempo, backswing length, and more
- Auto-Video Capture records your swing so you can compare your data with video of your actual swing
- Based on your data, it will recommend personalized training programs
- If you don't wear a golf glove, this might not work for you
- Some users felt it wasn't very accurate for shorter irons/wedges
- Some users had difficulty connecting it to their device
The Zepp 2 3D Golf Swing Analyzer is one of the cooler sports gadgets in that it gives instant feedback in both data and swing recording.
Simply attach the tiny device to your golf glove and within a few swings the Zepp 2 will measure all parts of your stroke, including club speed, hand speed, club plane, tempo, and backswing length. The Auto-Video Capture function will record your swing in HD and then you can compare it with the collected data.
Other highlights are the Smart Coach feature that recommends personalized training programs based on your swing data and, if you’re a golf coach, you can store the data of all your students.
It includes a battery that lasts up to 8 hours and fully charges in an hour and a half.
Find more Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer information and reviews here.
-
2. Arccos Golf 360 Performance Tracking SystemPrice: $239.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Breaks down your handicap to reveal strengths and weaknesses
- Records every shot and analyzes the data for immediate feedback
- Arccos Caddie feature gives advice on any hole
- On the pricey side
- There isn't a replaceable battery, but they say it lasts up to 5 years
- Some users felt their smartphone's battery drained quickly when using this
The Arccos 360 Golf Performance Tracking System uses sensors that attach to the grips of your clubs to analyze your game and other pertinent data.
A former winner of Golf Digest’s “Best Game Analyzer,” the system comes with 14 sensors — one for each club — and tracks every shot you take. You’ll know exactly how far you hit each club and the GPS will let you know your exact distance to any point. With the help of the sensors and its data tracking, you’ll know exactly what aspects of your game you need to work on.
There is a permanent battery that lasts up to 5 years and there is also a power-saving mode.
A free mobile app for both iOS and Android users as well as free access to Arccos Caddie is included with the purchase. The Arccos Caddie, which was developed with Microsoft, gives real-time, on-course advice on any golf hole in the world.
Find more Arccos Golf 360 Performance Tracking System information and reviews here.
-
3. Rapsodo R-Motion Golf Simulator and Swing AnalyzerPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a tracker, 14 clips, and 15 courses to choose
- You'll get immediate data analysis of club speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing path, distance, and launch angle
- Tracks realistic ball trajectory so you know where you need to make adjustments
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they had difficulty pairing this with their device
- Some users felt the clips weren't durably made
The Rapsodo R-Motion Golf Simulator and Swing Analyzer is a system designed to give instant feedback and track swing data so you know what areas you need to improve on.
It’s simple to use, apply 1 of the 14 clips to your complete set of golf clubs and address the ball. Give it a few seconds to let the tracker sync. When it does, take your swing. The R-Motion will give immediate feedback as it tracks swing data such as club speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing path, distance, and launch angle. When you get the stats, you’ll be able to know what aspects of your game you need to work on.
There is access to 15 of the top golf courses as well as a multi-player mode so you can go against your friends. It will run with your PC or smartphone.
Find more Rapsodo R-Motion Golf Simulator and Swing Analyzer information and reviews here.
-
4. Game Golf Live Tracking SystemPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Use the tag to attach to the end of the club and it will track all your shots in real-time
- You can review your shot tendencies on all clubs, whether off the tee or approaches
- SMART Tips feature gathers data from off the tee, approach, short game, and putting to help with improvement
- If you connect to a smartphone, it might drain the battery quickly
- Some users felt there were too many software glitches
- Some users said it occassionally miscounts strokes
The Game Golf Live tracking system is one of the best golf swing analyzers because of its ease of use. Simply put the sensor in the end of your club grip and clip the GPS device to your belt buckle or pants and swing away.
It will track everything from your game so you know what areas to work on. It has real-time shot tracking, a rangefinder, and it will measure the distance you hit each club.
Other highlights are the SMART Tips, which takes an in-depth metrics reading of your numbers off the tee, approach, short game, and putting so you know exactly what your practice sessions should be catered to; it will store your shot trends for each club; and ability to challenge and compare stats with your friends.
A head’s up: a newer version, Game Golf Pro, will be released on May 1, 2019.
Find more Game Golf Live Tracking System information and reviews here.
-
5. SwingTIP Golf Swing AnalyzerPrice: $118.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Analyzes your swing in 5 checkpoints: address, takeaway, top of swing, halfway through the downswing, and impact
- It has hands-free video/audio recording of your swing that can be viewed in 3D
- The MobiCoach function allows you to get advice and instruction from top golf coaches remotely
- Some users said it sometimes became disconnected and lost data
- It's only 1 clip-on, so changing every time you switch clubs can be tedious
- Some felt the actual clip-on wasn't very durable
The SwingTIP Golf Swing Analyzer from MobiPlex packs a lot of effective functions into a tiny, simple gadget designed to improve your game.
You’ll get real-time golf swing analysis and there’s also an option to sign up for MobiCoach, which is a feature that allows you to get advice and tips from some of the top coaches wherever you are.
The SwingTIP has hands-free video and audio recording of your swing and can review it in 3D. It will analyze your swing in 5 points: address, takeaway, top of the swing, halfway through the downswing, and impact. That way you’ll know what your strengths and weaknesses are.
You can also share your stats and swing via e-mail and social media.
Find more SwingTIP Golf Swing Analyzer information and reviews here.
-
6. Garmin TruSwing Golf Club SensorPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can view 3D animations and side-by-side swing comparisons for instant analysis
- Swing metrics includes swing tempo, swing speed, club path coordinates, club path, face to target, dynamic loft, shaft angle, and shaft lean
- Pairs with Garmin Approach golf devices for quick and easy swing data
- There's only 1 so changing it every time you switch clubs might be time consuming
- Some users had trouble with aligning it on the club
- Some users said they experienced some accuracy problems
The Garmin TruSwing Golf Club Sensor is designed to give real-time swing metrics on your Garmin compatible watch or handheld device, or your smartphone and tablet.
Simply attach the sensor on your club shaft and swing away. The metrics measured are swing tempo, swing speed, club path coordinates, club path, face to target, dynamic loft, shaft angle, and shaft lean.
Also when you use the Garmin Connect app, you can see 3D animations and side-by-side swing comparisons for quick analysis.
The TruSwing is compatible with most Garmin Approach devices, including the S20, S4, S5, S6, S7, and S8.
Find more Garmin TruSwing Golf Club Sensor information and reviews here.
-
7. Blast Golf Swing TrainerPrice: $145.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blast Precision Motion Sensor attaches to the end of nearly any regulation driver or putter
- Collects your swing data and gives suggestions on how to improve
- Smart Video Capture technology records your swing so you can get real-time analysis
- Some users felt it disconnected from their preferred device too often
- Some might consider it time consuming switching it for each club
- If you have an older iOS or Android smartphone, it might not work as well
Popular with many pros as one of the best golf swing analyzers, the Blast Motion Trainer partnered with the Golf Channel Academy to create this useful gadget.
Used by over 200 players and coaches in the top professional tours, including the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Champions, European, and more, this device uses Smart Video Capture technology to record your stroke on any club for instant feedback, including putts.
A rundown of the stroke metrics this measures: for putting: back stroke time, forward stroke time, total stroke time, tempo, loft, lie, back stroke rotation, forward stroke rotation, and rotation change. As for full swing: backswing time, downswing total swing time, swing tempo, swing speed, blast factor, power index, efficiency index, velocity direction,time, and energy transfer.
The Blast Golf Swing Trainer is guaranteed to help you track your strengths and weaknesses, and then your progress.
Find more Blast Golf Swing Trainer information and reviews here.
-
8. SkyCaddie SkyPro Golf Swing AnalyzerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3D viewing performance allows you to see your entire swing from start until follow through
- Alerts you to areas of concern in your swing to help you improve them
- A putting feature shows you an overhead view of what your putter head is doing during the stroke
- Some users said they experienced durability issues
- Some users said the charger wasn't very effective
- Changing the sensor from club to club for each use might be time consuming
SkyCaddie’s SkyPro Golf Swing Analyzer has a wide array of effective and innovative features designed to improved all facets of your game from off the tee to the green.
Simply put attach the sensor to your club’s shaft below the grip and take your swings. It’ll transmit your swing metrics to your smartphone or tablet for instant feedback.
And a cool feature of this gadget is the amount of 3D views you can get of your swing or putt. On your shots you can get impact position, shaft direction, backswing length, zoom mode, and more angles. When you’re putting, you’ll be able to analyze front, overhead, face on, and back zoom views.
You’ll also get real-time alerts on checkpoint areas of every swing so you’ll know exactly what you did right or wrong.
Find more SkyCaddie SkyPro Golf Swing Analyzer information and reviews here.
Also See:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.