7 Best Cyber Monday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals bring steep price drops on some of the most popular fitness trackers and GPS watches from Fitbit. Whether you’re looking for an all-around activity tracker or something with more specific training metrics, don’t miss these best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals on Amazon.
The Fitbit Versa 2 sets itself apart from the rest of the family with the fact that it has built-in Alexa, so you can set timers, create reminders, control compatible smart home devices and more all from your wrist. The Versa 2 also offers on-screen workouts along with pace and distance with your phone’s GPS. You can store and play up to 300 songs directly from your wrist as well as use the watch to make payments directly from your wrist with Fitbit Pay. This Fitbit is swimproof.
As you go about your daily routine, the Versa 2 will keep close tabs on your daily steps and activities as well as calories burned and floors climbed. The watch continues to workout throughout the night, recording your sleep stages and even delivering a sleep score. This Fitbit automatically recognizes when you’ve started working out and will begin recording. It also has over 15 exercise modes and 24/7 heart rate tracking.
The Fitbit Ionic is the brand’s most robust smartwatch to date, making this deal for $60 off a must if you’re looking for a fitness watch with everything from on-screen workouts to built-in GPS to track your distance and pace without a phone, and more. The Ionic is designed for athletes and comes with several fitness-friendly features, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, a cardio fitness level summary and over 15 exercise modes.
The watch automatically starts to record your activities. This Fitbit is swimproof and can track your water-based workouts. You can store and play your favorite music right from your wrist for added convenience.
Score $50 off the Charge 3 with this Cyber Monday deal. The Charge 3 is an advanced fitness tracker that counts your daily steps and activities, along with floors climbed, calories burned and more. When paired with your phone, GPS technology provides pace and distance for your favorite workouts.
This Fitbit is also swimproof and can be worn during water-based workouts. Smart notifications keep you in the loop as you go. You can send quick replies and voice replies if you’d rather not interrupt your workout.
Score $60 off the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch with this Cyber Monday deal. The Lite version is a stripped-down version of the Versa 2 (which is currently on sale for $70 off).
Both the Versa Lite and the Versa 2 share features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, cardio fitness level indicators, over 15 built-in exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition along with the ability to track your pace and distance with your phone’s GPS. Both versions also provide smart notifications and allow you to send quick replies. Both the Versa 2 and the Versa Lite are swimproof.
Here’s where these two Fitbits differ. The Versa 2 has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can check the weather, set alarms, control your smart home devices and more directly from your wrist. The Versa 2 also lets you store and play up to 300 songs directly from your wrist. Another feature that you’ll find exclusively on the Versa 2 is the ability to send voice replies. The Versa Lite does not have any of these features.
Save $30 off the Fitbit Inspire HR with this Cyber Monday Fitbit deal. The Inspire HR is a bit pricier than the Inspire, but you get a little bit more bang for your buck. Features that you’ll find exclusively on the HR include sleep stage tracking and scores, guided breathing sessions, 24/7 heart rate tracking and over 15 exercise modes, so the tracker can automatically detect your workout and start recording. However, the biggest perk is the ability to use your phone’s GPS to track pace and distance, a feature that is not available on the Inspire.
The Fitbit Inspire HR is swimproof and can be worn to track your water-based workouts. As with most other Fitbits, the Inspire HR keeps tabs on your daily steps, activities, calories burned, floors climbed and more.
Get $45 off the Fitbit Alta HR with this Black Friday Fitbit deal. The HR stands out for its super-slim design, making it the right tracker for you if you’d rather keep your accessories to a minimum. The Alta HR continuously monitors your heart rate, allowing you to keep close tabs on your workouts and other activities. It also automatically recognizes workouts and can track your sleep stages at night. Smartphone notifications keep you connected even on the go.
Take $20 off the Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker with this Cyber Monday Fitbit deal. The Inspire is a less expensive alternative to the Inspire HR (currently on sale for $30 off). The two Fitbit models are close in many ways, but there are some differences to keep in mind. For starters, the Inspire doesn’t track floors climbed or sleep stages. You also won’t find guided breathing sessions, swim tracking or 24/7 heart rate tracking.
This basic tracker tracks your daily steps and activities along with calories burned. There’s also sleep tracking and the ability to set a silent alarm. Automatic exercise recognition means the tracker automatically detects when you’ve started your favorite activities and begins recording.