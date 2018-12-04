Lakers Trade Talk: Anthony Davis & Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic Want to Get Paid

Rumors of Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers by way of a three-way-trade with LA, the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic were a thing over the weekend.

According to a source familiar with the Los Angles Lakers’ thinking, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in Anthony Davis via trade as soon as December 15.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

In the trade the New Orleans Pelicans would get: Nikola Vucevic, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, a 2019 first round draft pick (most likely more picks) & fillers.

Orlando Magic would receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a Laker big man.

Los Angeles Lakers would obtain: Anthony Davis & a Pelicans guard (Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark).

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

The Orlando Magic are preparing for the possibility that big man, Nikola Vucevic might not return next season, according to a league source.

Orlando Magic per source: “Vucevic wants to get paid.” – https://t.co/CqxVfOk8wF “This is his last chance at a big contract as he approaches unrestricted free agency” Orlando isn't going to sign him to a new 4-5 year deal because that will interfere with Mo Bamba's development.. pic.twitter.com/ro7K35UsnR — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 4, 2018

Vucevic, a stat stuffing double-double machine is posting a healthy 21 points and 11 rebounds through 23 games this season. “This is his last chance at a big contract as he approaches unrestricted free agency,” a league source told me via text yesterday.

“Orlando isn’t going to sign him to a new 4-5 year deal because that will interfere with Mo Bamba’s development. .Mo Bamba is their future at center, not Vucevic. Vucevic isn’t staying long term in Orlando. That’s why they possibly get in on this trade to get expiring contracts and possible draft picks. Expiring contracts, draft capital and opening minutes for Mo Bamba is why they could participate this trade.”

The Orlando Magic are sitting at 11-12 and are currently in 8th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Things could change between now and April. Would a Lonzo Ball move to Orlando make the team better?

“When you trade a great player like Vucevic, you disguise that you’re tanking since you’re going to give big minutes to a rookie by getting rid of Vucevic,” says a league source.

“If that’s what Orlando plans on doing, they can try to tank for Zion Williamson. Or at least have a better chance at a high lottery pick. They can even use the draft picks they could acquire in the Lakers Pelican trade and package it with their own draft pick to move up in the draft. There’s nothing worse for a team like the Magic than trying to make the playoffs and getting eliminated early just to get lousy draft positioning outside of the lottery when Zion Williamson and others are in the upcoming class. So yeah, there’s plenty of reasons to trade Vucevic if they want in on this 3-way trade.”

Things could get interesting.I detailed a few scenarios over the weekend: