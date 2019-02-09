Tobias Harris’ Sixers Debut Gets Instagram Love From Allen Iverson

One of the most iconic players in Philadelphia 76ers history approves of the recent wheeling and dealing by the team. After the Sixers traded for Tobias Harris among others prior to the NBA trade deadline, the former Los Angeles Clippers forward had an impressive debut. Harris played a big role in Philly’s win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and following the game, Allen Iverson took to social media to show some love.

The man known as “The Answer” posted a photo with Harris on Instagram with the caption “Here we come!!!” one day after the victory.

Harris logged 32 minutes and scored 14 points with eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field in his Sixers debut. Most importantly, he showed little issue meshing with his new teammates in the 117-110 win over one of the Western Conference’s best teams.

After the game, Harris sounded off on both the fans and his experience in game one of hopefully many with the franchise, calling it an “unforgettable night.”

What an unforgettable night. Thank you Philadelphia. Let’s bring that juice again on Sunday. https://t.co/yG2TFBGlCf — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 9, 2019

Sixers’ Trade for Tobias Harris

The blockbuster deal for the Sixers game in the early hours on Wednesday and was a big part of kicking off a wild NBA trade deadline. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal which sent Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philly. In turn, the Sixers sent Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne followed up the original report by detailing the first-round picks Philly traded in the deal. The package included Miami’s unprotected 2021 selection and their own 2020 pick which is lottery protected for three seasons.

The 2020 Sixers pick is lottery protected for 3 years. Becomes 2 second round picks (in 23 &24) if it doesn’t convey before then. The Miami first round pick in 21 is unprotected. https://t.co/CZiRNyvr8T — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2019

The Sixers struck multiple additional trades beyond this which led to a new-look starting lineup and roster revealed Friday. This included the addition of James Ennis and the soon-to-be debut of Jonathan Simmons, who was acquired in a trade for Markelle Fultz. Along with Simmons, the Sixers picked up first and second-round draft picks for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Philadelphia proved they’re in win-now mode and that the goal is to contend for a title this season. With a core that features Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and JJ Redick, there’s an argument to be made that they have one of the top two or three best starting lineups in the NBA.

