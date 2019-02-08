Ben Simmons Girlfriend: Updates, Photos of Sixers Star & Kendall Jenner

The chatter around the Philadelphia 76ers is almost all about their young and talented core of players. With Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and now Tobias Harris leading the way for the Sixers, they look like a top contender to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. While we’re still plenty of time away from that, another interesting topic that has attention is the situation with Simmons and model Kendall Jenner.

While there’s no denying that the Sixers star and Jenner are dating, their relationship has been one which many fans have taken interest in. At the very least, they’ve gone from being upset about it and even starting Change.org petition to “Ban Kendall Jenner From the Wells Fargo Center,” to getting on board with the relationship.

The petition began after the Sixers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in the first game she was in attendance for earlier in the year. But since that point, the Sixers have had major success, going 12-2 in games Jenner has attended through the end of January. Here’s a look at the latest on the duo, including the most recent photos/videos of the two.

Simmons & Jenner Spend New Years Eve Together

The relationship was on full display on New Year’s Eve, as The Shade Room reports that Simmons and Jenner were together at a party which was apparently Drake’s. Kendall’s sister Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott were there as well.

As seen above, the party also featured Simmons’ ex-girlfriend, Tinashe in attendance, and the duo has been involved in their fair share of headlines, especially relating to Jenner. Regardless, it seems this didn’t impact much, as the model was spotted with Simmons at a game what appears to be just days later.

Simmons & Jenner Together After Game in Early January

The video shows the two in what looks to be a postgame moment as they left together holding hands. Although that came in early January, they were spotted going out to dinner on Thursday, February 7 in New York City.

While there’s been no official word from either on just how serious the relationship is, it’s safe to say that many Sixers fans are likely hoping it’s going strong based on the team’s success. Regardless, there’s nothing to point to this relationship slowing down, so we’ll likely see quite a bit more of Jenner at games.

READ NEXT: Sixers Roster & Lineup vs. Nuggets After Tobias Harris Trade