Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods’ Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elin Nordegren is the ex-wife of pro-golfer Tiger Woods. The two split back in 2009 after Nordegren found out that Woods was cheating on her.

Nordegren was born in Stockholm, Sweden, where she worked as a model. She moved to the United States when she landed a nanny job, working for pro-golfer Jesper Parnevik, who eventually introduced her to Woods.

These days, Nordegren lives a quiet life in Florida and is focused on raising her two children, Sam and Charlie. She has been romantically linked to Christopher Cline, a coal mining magnate, but the current status of their relationship is unclear.

She has been studying psychology for the past couple of years and is set to obtain her master’s degree next month.

1. She Recently Listed Her Florida Home for Sale

Nordegren has lived in Seminole Landing, a gated community in North Palm Beach, Florida, since 2011. According to the Wall Street Journal, she bought the land after her divorce from Woods, and built a 25,000 square-foot mega-mansion that boasts 11 bedrooms and 15 full bathrooms.

“The main residence, completed in 2014, has several rooms with retractable walls of glass doors, a roof deck, a wine cellar, a theater, two kitchens and a subterranean gym with an observation window that looks directly into an outdoor swimming pool with a water slide,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “There’s also a cabana house with a bar, a billiards table and a summer kitchen. A separate guesthouse is configured as two apartments, each with its own living room and kitchenette. Amenities include a putting green, a fire pit and a sport court for basketball and pickleball.”

The site adds that Nordegren hired interior designer Angela Reynolds to help make the house a home. After living in the home for a few years, Nordegren is ready to downsize, a spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

Nordegren has listed the home for $49.5 million.

2. She Co-Parents Sam & Charlie With Woods

Nordegren married Tiger Woods at the Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados back in 2004. The former couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sam Alexis Woods, on June 18, 2007. Their son, Charlie Axel, was born two years later on February 8, 2009.

Nordegren and Woods split in late 2009, finalizing their divorce the following year. According to TMZ, Nordegren walked away from her marriage with $100 million. She has also been receiving child support for Sam and Charlie.

Since that time, she and Woods have been dedicated to raising their children together.

“I have moved on and I am in a good place. My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good – we really are – and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father,” she told People Magazine in 2014.

Sam, 10, and Charlie, 9, have often been seen cheering on their dad at golf tournaments. They will more than likely be attending the Master’s Tournament this weekend.

3. She Chased Woods out of Their Home With a Golf Club After She Found out He’d Been Cheating on Her

On Thanksgiving 2009, Nordegren’s world was turned upside down. Just about every news outlet in the country reported that she chased Woods out of their home with a golf club, after the two had gotten into some kind of argument. It was later reported that Nordegren found out that Woods had been cheating on her.

As the story goes, Woods tried to talk to his then-wife about a story that was set to be published by the National Enquirer. The story outed him as a sex-addict and a serial cheater. Despite thinking that he had done the right thing by telling Nordegren about the story and denying the allegations, she became suspicious. She went through Woods’ phone, reading his text messages, and quickly finding out that he was being unfaithful, according to the New York Post.

Nordegren confronted her then-husband, and he ran out of the house. The two were yelling at each other when Woods jumped in his Escalade and Nordegren pursued him in a golf cart.

“It was 2:25 a.m. Woods pulled out of the driveway at 30 mph, crushed some hedges, careened into a curb, then hit a fire hydrant before smashing into a tree. He wound up in the street, unconscious, bloody and snoring. A neighboring couple ran over, and there was Nordegren, with the golf club, the Escalade’s two back windows smashed out,” the New York Post reported.

Flash forward a few weeks and the world knew a very different Tiger Woods. Various publications had him involved with dozens of women. According to the National Enquirer, that number was around 120.

4. She Has Been Linked to Billionaire Christopher Cline

While Nordegren manages to live a private life in Florida, the media previously uncovered a romantic relationship that she had, years after her split from Woods. Nordegren had been linked to billionaire Chris Cline. With solid footing in the world of coal mining (his grandfather was also in the business), Cline’s estimated net worth is $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.

The two were first spotted together in 2013. As for how the two met, a source told People Magazine that mutual friends got them together.

“Elin was introduced to Chris by a local friend because they seem to have a lot in common. They both have children, like to keep their personal lives quiet, believe in philanthropy, and enjoy leisure outdoor activity,” the source explained. “They have a nice casual relationship that has blossomed into a romance. Elin is very impressed with him. She thinks he is a cool guy,” the source added.

Interestingly, the two were neighbors in Seminole Landing, according to E! News. The site also reports that Cline has been married twice previously and that he has four children, two sons and two daughters.

Although it had been reported that Nordegren and Cline split back in 2014, they were seen kissing on a ski trip two years later.

The current status of their relationship is unknown.

5. She Previously Worked as a Model & Came to the U.S. to Nanny for Golfer Jesper Parnevik’s Kids

Nordegren was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 1, 1980. Her parents, Thomas Nordegren and Barbo Holmberg, divorced when she was six. Her father is one of the most well-known radio journalists in Sweden.

Nordegren started working as a model in Sweden. She had been working in a clothing store on the side and ended up meeting Mia Parnevik, the wife of Jesper Parnevik, a professional golfer who still competes today.

Mrs. Parnevik offered Nordegren a nanny job, and Nordegren ended up moving to the United States in 2001 to care for the Parnevik children. A short while later, Jesper Parnevik introduced Nordegren to Tiger Woods. The two seemed to hit it off and started dating in 2002.

Two years later, Woods and Nordegren got married.

Jesper Parnevik was asked about Woods’ infidelity back in 2009. He said that he had forgiven Woods.

“Tiger is a member of the same club as me in Florida, at the Medalist. I never hold a grudge. It was over pretty quick, but that was my initial reaction because Elin was like a daughter for me. Tiger and I played nine holes out at Medalist, so there’s nothing there. Everybody makes mistakes. He’s been dealing with enough stuff in his life. You say what you think and move on,” he told Golf.com at the time.

Nordegren is no longer modeling, but she has put herself through school and is set to graduate with a master’s degree in psychology next month.