WATCH: Jordan Spieth Angrily Blames Caddie for Bad Shots

PGA Golfer Jordan Spieth was a having a great starting run at the 2019 U.S. Open on Thursday, June 13. After his first seven holes at public Pebble Beach Golf Links on the Monterey Peninsula in California, he was in an even par before things went terribly wrong.

On the eighth hole, Spieth’s ball went long, rolled through the fairway and off the cliff. Afterward, his third shot into the green went long again, which set up a nearly impossible chip shot from high above the hole.

That’s when Spieth lost his cool, and caught on national TV, appeared to blame his longtime caddie, Michael Greller. Walking away and adjusting his hat in frustration, Spieth was overheard saying, “Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

Greller first caddied for Spieth in 2011, when the golfer was just 17 years old, and helped him earn his second U.S. Junior title. Spieth is known for having a fiery personality, but Greller has also been known to be a calming force during his game.

I won’t stay quiet any longer. Can’t get down with Spieth shitting all over Greller, esp after Greller said he thought it was “one less” club from the drop area. And Spieth didn’t exactly take initiative or ownership of the decision on the tee, either. Terrible look. pic.twitter.com/jaoiCgHFkL — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 13, 2019

The response on Twitter to Spieth’s outburst was negative. Nobody likes to see a professional blaming someone else, especially his dedicated caddie, for their own mistakes. While this type of behavior isn’t totally shocking coming from Spieth, it doesn’t make it any less acceptable.

The purse for the U.S. Open is $12.5 million, the third of four major golf championships played in America. The tournament started on June 13 and will concluded on Sunday, June 16. Other name golfers to watch include Tiger Woods, even though he’s not projected to rank high, Ricky Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

