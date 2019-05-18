Jordan Spieth’s Wife, Annie Verret & Golfer Are Newlyweds

Jordan Spieth and wife, Annie Verret, got married over Thanksgiving weekend of 2018, per Golf Week. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017.

Spieth and Verret did not make a major deal about their marriage, and the only way word got out is from golfers posting photos of themselves at the wedding which was in Dallas, Texas, per Golf Week. After the wedding, Spieth noted the couple took a honeymoon to the Caribbean.

“We went to the Caribbean,” Spieth told Golf Channel. “We had a good time. Went to a couple different places. It was nice after the wedding to go away and just have nothing going on. Then we both got a little bit bored, so good to be able to see other humans. It was a good time.”

According to Golf Week, the wedding had a number of golfers in attendance including Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner, Smylie Kaufman, Zach Johnson and Daniel Berger. Based on the captions, it sounds like people were asked to not take photos.

Jordan Spieth Does Not Play Golf With His Wedding Ring On

Spieth is still getting used to wearing his wedding ring and admitted that he has had trouble golfing with it on. Unless something changed, Spieth does not play golf with his ring on as he detailed to Golf Channel in January.

“I’m fine with [swinging] with it,” Spieth noted to Golf Channel. “It’s just my putting. When I’m cross-handed, [it] kind of jams into my grip. Unfortunately that means I’ll probably lose some rings. As of now, I don’t think I’m going to start playing with it on.”

Spieth Had to Kick Out His Old Roommates Prior to the Wedding

Spieth lives in Dallas and had the difficult task of kicking out his roommates as he prepared for the wedding. Spieth’s former roommates included friends Alex Moon and Kramer Hikok, who played golf with Spieth at the University of Texas. Golf.com detailed Spieth’s landlord duties.

Evict his roommates, in the kindest way possible, from his Dallas manse that once belonged to Hunter Mahan. Among his housemates over the years: mini-tour player Alex Moon and PGA Tour rookie Kramer Hickok, both of whom played college golf with Spieth at the University of Texas. Spieth has also provided accommodations to his caddie, Michael Greller, and good friend Justin Thomas when the Tour has been in town. “They are all out of the house,” Spieth said. “I’m finally living alone for the first time in six years, at least for another couple of weeks,”

Spieth’s Wife, Annie, Handled Most of the Wedding Duties

Spieth and Verret have been dating since high school and his wife is a regular at PGA events. While Verret enjoys cheering on her husband, she prefers to keep a low profile and is not active on social media like some of the significant others of pro golfers. Spieth admitted that when it came to planning the wedding, Verret did most of the heavy lifting.

“It was really very stress-free planning the wedding because Anne did most of that,” Spieth said, per Golf.com. “I wanted to help out, and I was able to get most of my duties done after the FedEx tournaments.”