Tiger Woods Poised to Contend at U.S. Open Despite Not Being Favored

Ask any American golfer which course he or she would like to play most of all, and they probably would say Augusta National, site of the Masters – the first major championship on the PGA Tour each year. Well, good luck with that as Augusta is about as private a course as you can get. Unless you know someone VERY rich and powerful, you aren’t playing there.

No. 2 on any list is likely the public Pebble Beach Golf Links on the Monterey Peninsula in California, one of the most picturesque courses in the world. And Pebble Beach hosts the U.S. Open for the sixth time this week and second time this century. In 2010, Graeme McDowell won at even par.

In 2000, Tiger Woods won by an incredible 15 shots at Pebble Beach, a tournament record by a mile and largest margin in any major championship. As one can probably deduce by math, Woods was the only player under par.

Woods is listed at +1100 this week on the U.S. Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as he looks to win his 16th Grand Slam tournament, which would move him two shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record. Woods looks for a fourth U.S. Open title, which would tie a record held by Nicklaus, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Scotland’s Willie Anderson (early 1900s).

While Tiger is always the biggest story at any major, the two other story lines revolve around fellow Americans Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Koepka is the co-favorite along with Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy at +850 on the golf odds for this week, while Mickelson is back at +4000 at sports betting sites.

Koepka is No. 1 in the world and the guy is a machine when it comes to major championships. Four of his six career PGA Tour titles are majors. He repeated last month at the PGA Championship and looks to threepeat at the U.S. Open. Only Anderson has done the latter. Koepka won by four shots in 2017 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin and then by a shot last year at Shinnecock in New York.

Mickelson has had a career rivaled by few in history, but he has one glaring hole on his Hall of Fame resume: Winning the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam. Lefty has finished second in this tournament an unthinkable six times, last in 2013 at Merion. Mickelson has won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am a record five times – including back in February. It should be noted, though, that two other courses are in the rotation for that tournament and players compete on Pebble Beach Golf Links once in the first three rounds and then in the final round.

