Patrick Mahomes’ Mom, Randi Martin, Has Dream Come True at ESPYS

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin, finally had her dream come true of attending the ESPYS with her son. Martin did not have many requests for her son, but there was one bucket list item that she hoped Mahomes could fulfill. Martin wanted to attend the ESPYS when her son made it big.

With more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, it is safe to say Mahomes officially made it big in 2018. Mahomes kept his word and is bringing a party of three to the ESPYS with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, also making the trip. Mahomes spoke about his plans for the award show on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I got my girlfriend who is here with me right now somewhere backstage, and then I have my mom is coming with me, too,” Mahomes said, per The Kansas City Star. “When I was in college, she said if I make the ESPYs or I if I get to go there, she wants to be my date.”

Martin could hardly contain her excitement as she took to Twitter to talk about her trip to Los Angeles.

“I can’t believe I’m headed to LA for the Espy’s!! Momma dream is coming true!! Thanks Son @PatrickMahomes,” Martin tweeted.

It also looks like Mahomes’ younger sister, Mia, made the trip. On the day of the ESPYS, Martin posted a photo of the family checking out the sights.

Patrick’s Mom, Randi Martin, Is Divorced From His MLB Dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., But They Remain on Good Terms

Martin and Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., divorced when he was six years old, but the couple remains on good terms, per Tyler Today. Mahomes Sr. spent 11 seasons as an MLB pitcher with the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates.

He started 21 games for the Twins in 1994 and went 9-5 with 53 strikeouts. Martin and Mahomes Sr. can often be seen watching their son together at Chiefs games. Like his father, Mahomes could have played professional baseball but opted to play quarterback.

“He fell in love with it,” Mahomes Sr. explained to 610 Sports Radio the Drive, via Arrowhead Pride. “I think it got to a point where he played baseball so long, he grew up in an MLB clubhouse and been around it all his life, he knew the game, he knew it inside and out and football was something new and I think it gave him a lot more stuff to learn and he’s very into wanting to be coached and like I said, it was a new thing for him and I just think he fell in love with it and he’s been gung-ho at it ever since.”

Mahomes Is Up for 2 ESPYS: Best Male Athlete & Best NFL Player

Mahomes’ family is hoping to leave with at least one ESPY award. Mahomes is up for two ESPYS for his breakout 2018 season with the Chiefs: Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player. Mahomes is also indirectly up for a third award as the Chiefs-Rams Week 11 Monday Night Football contest is one of the Best Game nominees.

Mahomes girlfriend is doing her best to get her man some more votes. Matthews has been frequently campaigning to her Instagram followers to go vote for the Chiefs QB. Either way, Mahomes already won by fulfilling his mother’s dream of attending the ESPYS.