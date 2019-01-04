DeMarcus Cousins’ Fiancee, Morgan Lang: 5 Fast Facts

DeMarcus Cousins’ fiancee is named Morgan Lang. The couple confirmed their engagement on August 10, 2018, when Lang posted a photo to Instagram of her massive engagement ring.

Lang and Cousins have been together for at least three kids, and will likely be married within the coming year, since they’re already engaged. Cousins has two children, but both of them are with a previous girlfriend.

Here’s what you need to know about Lang:

1. Morgan Lang Is the Owner of Body Lang Boutique, a Clothing Line

Morgan Lang is the owner of Body Lang Boutique, a clothing line based out of Mobile, Alabama, that sells jumpsuits, dresses, bodysuits, and more. Lang uses both her personal Instagram and the store’s Instagram to advertise the clothing, and often wears it herself.

The tagline for the boutique is “no words, just body language,” per its Instagram bio.

2. Morgan Lang Is an Alum of Alabama State University

Cousins posted a photograph celebrating Lang’s graduation from Alabama State University in 2015, writing, “So proud of this woman! #GodsWill”. It’s unclear what degree Lang graduated with. However, it’s clear that Lang and Cousins have Alabama in common: Lang graduated from ASU, and her boutique is based in Mobile, Alabama.

Similar, Cousins grew up in Alabama and is from Mobile, as well. Cousins’ previous girlfriend with whom he fathered two children is also from Mobile, as well.

In December 2015, Cousins surprised 100 kids from Mobile, Alabama, with a shopping spree at Target. Cousins’ mother, Monique Cousins, said to AL.com, “For [Demarcus] to become an adult and be able to give back, that was one of his dreams.”

3. Lang & Cousins Have Been Dating For Over Three Years

According to their social media accounts, DeMarcus Cousins and Morgan Lang have been dating since at least September of 2015, which marks the first Instagram either of them posted about the other.

The wedding date for Cousins and Lang is unknown, as well. Neither Lang nor Cousins tend to post too many pictures of the other, so their relationship has been kept relatively private.

However, in the photo above, one thing is made clear about Lang and Cousins’ relationship: there is a seriously stark height difference between the two.

4. Cousins Has Two Children With Another Woman Named Christy West

Cousins is the father of two children, a boy named Amir, who was born in 2012, and a girl named Vana, who was born at some point after that. He had these children with a woman named Chrissy West, about whom little is known.

In the past, Cousins has spoken out against media outlets who release information regarding his family. In 2016, Cousins lashed out Sacramento Bee columnist Andy Furillo for referencing Cousins’ brother in an article.

Lang and Cousins have no children together.

5. Lang Is Very Active on Her Instagram Account, But Doesn’t Post About Cousins Often

Lang, whose Instagram handle is “Mor_guhn,” rarely posts about her relationship with Cousins on social media, and spends most of her time advertising her boutique and sharing selfies. Lang also sometimes shares images of her life with Cousins, including their trips on Puma jets; Cousins has an endorsement deal with Puma.

Cousins and Lang also appear to have several pets, with Lang referencing their “6 dogs” in an Instagram post. Once, Lang lamented her ability to be witty on social media, writing in an Instagram post, “I can talk about ANYTHING TO ANYBODY but can never come up with a catchy caption for a Instagram picture 🤷🏽‍♀️ ..”

Lang turned 28 years old on September 20, 2018. She wrote of her birthday, “Twenty-one for the seventh time 😂💕”