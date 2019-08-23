Lindsey Vonn & PK Subban Are Engaged: He Proposed With an Emerald Ring

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are engaged. The two have been dating for more than a year. The 34-year-old skier and the 30-year-old defenseman for the New Jersey Devils have not yet set a wedding date.

Subban proposed at home, keeping things “low-key.” He surprised his bride-to-be with an emerald engagement ring. Green is Vonn’s favorite color, after all.

“I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I’m taking it. It’s about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest. I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned – well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up,” Subban told Vogue.

The happy couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their love on social media, either. They have posted some of the sweetest photos — and captions — over the past year.

Vonn retired from the race circuit on February 10, 2019, after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Sweden. Meanwhile, this upcoming season will be Subban’s first with the New Jersey Devils. He was traded in the off-season in exchange for defenseman Steven Santini, defensive prospect Jeremy Davies, and two second-round draft picks.

Here’s what you need to know:

They Attended Subban’s Charity Event on Thursday Night

Vonn and Subban haven’t made mention of their exciting news but have both been very active on social media. On Thursday night, the two attended Subban’s charity event supporting the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“Proud to stand by my man last night in his never-ending effort to make a difference! PK donated 10 MILLION dollars to the Montreal children’s hospital and even though he hasn’t played for this city in a few years he still comes back and continues to make a difference. Congrats on an amazing night babe, you are an incredible person with the biggest heart I know! Love you,” Vonn captioned a collection of photos from the evening.

Vonn and Subban looked like that had a great time and the event appeared to be a success. So far, however, no shots have shown Vonn with her new engagement ring.

It’s Unclear When They Started Dating

The exact time that Vonn and Subban started dating is unclear. It’s believed that they started dating after the PyeongChang Olympics, as Subban wasn’t on-hand. Additionally, Vonn tweeted out a message about being single for Valentine’s Day that same year.

However, there is some indication that the two may have started dating way before the Olympics. During a red carpet interview at the ESPY’s, Subban randomly mentioned Vonn when discussing the weather.

“It’s hotter outside than Lindsey Vonn looks today, which is pretty hot,” Subban said in the interview. Check out his comments in the video below.

Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn. She has also dated Tiger Woods and Kenan Smith. You can read more about Lindsey Vonn’s ex-boyfriend and dating history in the post linked below:

